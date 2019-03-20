AI Solutions and Market Opportunities 2018-2023 (7 Report Bundle) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "AI Solutions and Market Opportunities 2018 - 2023 (Bundle)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents a combination of various technologies including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition, Context Aware Processing, Neural Network, and Predictive APIs. AI will transform more than 90% of large organizations across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors. Supporting this transformation, AI embedded IoT things/objects deployment will reach 35.7 billion by 2023.
AI is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for AI is that it will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services.
AI is poised to fundamentally shift the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry as technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, and others dramatically enhance the performance of communications, apps, content, and digital commerce. AI will also drive new business models and create entirely new business opportunities as interfaces and efficiencies facilitate engagement that has been heretofore incomprehensible.
Many other industry verticals will be transformed through this evolution as ICT and digital technologies support many aspects of industry operations including supply chains, sales and marketing processes, product and service delivery and support models. For example, we see particularly substantial impacts in the Medical and Bioinformatics as well as Financial Services segments. Workforce automation is an area that will affect many different industry verticals as AI greatly enhances work flow, processes, and accelerates the ROI for smart workplace investments.
AI further enhances the ability for Big Data Analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.
Also known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), General Purpose Artificial Intelligence represents silicon-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) that mimics human-like cognition to perform a wide variety of tasks that span beyond mere number crunching. Whereas most current AI solutions are limited in terms of the type and variety of problems that may be solved, AGI may be employed to solve many different problems including machine translation, natural language processing, logical reasoning, knowledge representation, social intelligence, and numerous others.
Unlike many early AI solutions that were designed and implemented with a narrow focus, AGI will be leveraged to solve problems in many different domains and across many different industry verticals including 3D design, transforming customer service, securing enterprise data, securing public facility and personnel, financial trading, healthcare solution, highly personalized target marketing, detecting fraud, recommendation engines, autonomous vehicles and smart mobility, online search, and many other areas. AGI is rapidly evolving in many areas. However, scalability remains a challenge until that 2023 timeframe.
Target Audience:
- Regulatory and Policy Groups
- Exporters, Importers and Traders
- Business and Financial Institutions
- Associations and Technology Groups
- Corporate and Institutional Investors
- Government and International Bodies
- Lawyers, Bankers, Libraries, Embassies
- Patent Offices and Technology Executives
- Venture Capitalists, Consultants and more
- Management Consulting and Advisory Firms
Reports
- Artificial Intelligence in Information and Communications Technology: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2018 - 2023
- AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2018 - 2023
- Artificial Intelligence Market by Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023
- Next Generation Networking for Artificial Intelligence (AI): Market Outlook for AI driven SDN, 5G, IoT, and Network Analytics 2018 - 2023
- Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2018 - 2023
- Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions 2018 - 2023
- Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2018 - 2023
