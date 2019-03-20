Global Fleet Tracking Hardware, Software, and Services Markets Report 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 20, 2019 07:50 AM EDT
The "Fleet Tracking Market: Hardware, Software, and Services 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fleet Tracking will Reach $85B by end of 2019, Fleets are Largely Unconnected Today, Representing Huge Upside for the Telematics and IoT Enabled Fleet Management Market
This report evaluates fleet tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the outlook for fleet tracking market globally and regionally. Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by technology, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry vertical from 2019 to 2024.
A sub-set of the overall asset tracking market, the fleet tracking market represents those solutions that leverage various technologies (M2M, IoT, embedded and adjunct devices, on-board and remote computing, etc.) to provide solutions for tracking commercial wheeled or tracked motor vehicles including trucks, trailers, vans, cars, special-purpose vehicles, and other fleet assets. Fleet tracking also includes private cars and trucks used for work purposes.
The broader scope of the fleet tracking market includes aviation machinery (including planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment), railway equipment (locomotive, railcar, and support machinery), and shipping (government/military fleets, tankers, containers, etc.). Roadway and other land-based vehicles often operate in substantially different environmental conditions between industries and businesses. They also have different needs, constraints, and use cases than those of watercraft and aerial vehicles.
While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.
Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics are an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, asset and personnel modifications.
In terms of self-driving vehicles, the author sees autonomous solutions fulfilling the role for what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger has started trialing grocery delivery with an autonomous vehicle solution.
Select Report Findings:
- Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing
- Global fleet tracking market will reach $85B by year end 2019 with substantial upside potential
- Fleets are largely not connected today, representing huge upside for the fleet management market
- Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 66% of the market, but 75% have no telematics
- Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model
-
Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities
for value-added fleet management services
