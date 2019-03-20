Novo estudo da GSMA: ecossistema móvel da China equivale a 5,5% do PIB chinês

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019
O ecossistema móvel da China adicionou 5,2 trilhões de renmimbi (US$ 750 bilhões) em valor à economia do país no ano passado, o equivalente a 5,5% do PIB chinês em 20181, de acordo com um novo relatório da GSMA. Os dados aparecem na primeira edição da série de relatórios sobre a economia móvel da GSMA na China, publicada hoje em uma mesa-redonda especial em Pequim para discutir os mais recentes desenvolvimentos na indústria de telefonia móvel chinesa na entrada da era 5G.
“Nosso novo relatório descreve como o setor de telefonia móvel da China tem sido um dos principais impulsionadores do crescimento econômico, inclusão e modernização, criando uma nova geração de consumidores digitais e transformando a indústria e a sociedade”, disse Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “Depois de gastar bilhões na última década implementando redes 4G em todos os cantos do país, as operadoras chinesas de telefonia móvel devem investir mais 401 bilhões de renmimbi (US$ 58 bilhões) nos próximos dois anos para preparar e iniciar a implementação do 5G, lançando as bases para a China se tornar um dos principais mercados de 5G do mundo.”
O relatório revela que:
- A China é o maior mercado móvel do mundo, com quase 1,2 bilhão de assinantes móveis únicos2 no final de 2018, representando 82% da população do país;
- Mais de dois terços (69%) das conexões móveis na China3 são smartphones, e se espera que a adoção de smartphones atinja 88% das conexões até 2025;
- 77% das conexões da China estão sendo executadas atualmente em redes 4G – a adoção de 4G alcançará o pico nos próximos anos antes de cair à medida que os consumidores migram para os serviços móveis da próxima geração;
- A China deve se tornar um dos principais mercados de 5G do mundo, com 460 milhões de conexões 5G previstas até 2025, o que representaria 28% do total de conexões da China nesse momento;
- A contribuição econômica de 5,2 trilhões de renmimbi (US$ 750 bilhões) por parte do ecossistema móvel da China em 2018 deverá crescer para 6 trilhões de renmimbi (US$ 870 bilhões) até 2023;
- O ecossistema móvel da China apoiou direta e indiretamente 8,5 milhões de empregos em 2018 e contribuiu com impostos para as finanças públicas do governo em US$ 84 bilhões.
- O número de conexões licenciadas de IoT móvel na China era de 672 milhões no final de 2018, suportando vários aplicativos de cidades industriais e inteligentes.
O novo relatório ‘The Mobile Economy China 2019’ é de autoria da GSMA Intelligence, o braço de pesquisa da GSMA. Para acessar o relatório completo e infográficos relacionados, acesse: www.gsma.com/mobileeconomy/china/
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras com cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para mais informações, acesse o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
1 A contribuição do PIB compreende as operadoras móveis (1% do PIB); indústrias relacionadas (1,1%); contribuição indireta (0,7%); e melhorias de produtividade (2,7%).
2 Um assinante móvel único representa uma pessoa que pode contabilizar várias conexões SIM.
3 Havia 1,5 bilhão de conexões SIM na China em 2018 (excluindo a IoT móvel licenciada), com previsão de aumentar para 1,7 bilhão até 2025.
