Quest Gives Organizations Complete Control of Active Directory Backup and Recovery in the Event of a Disaster or Catastrophic Event

|March 20, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the release of Quest Recovery Manager for Active Directory (RMAD), Disaster Recovery Edition, which provides organizations the power to view, backup and restore changes in AD environments all the way to the operating system and bare metal level. This new release from the Quest Microsoft Platform Management business adds another layer of protection to its Recovery Manager solutions set that already includes AD backup and recovery at the object and directory level across the forest. With RMAD Disaster Recovery Edition, organizations can implement an AD disaster recovery plan and quickly recovery from any disaster caused by mistakes, corruption or full on disasters like ransomware and cyberattacks, with minimal impact on the business.
“We’re committed to delivering solutions that help organizations protect their Microsoft Active Directory investments and mitigate accidental or malicious business disruptions,” said Brad Kirby, Senior Director, Product Management, Quest Microsoft Platform Management business. “Our comprehensive product offering helps customers recover at every level. The new release of RMAD Disaster Recovery Edition is like an insurance policy for AD that gives organizations the power to prepare for and recover from a scorched earth AD disaster. Now IT teams can build comprehensive recovery plans addressing small object level issues to crippling ransomware or attacks.”
Take control in managing your entire hybrid AD environment
With cloud adoption on the rise and the explosive growth in data, so too comes the increase in organizational risk to emerging threats. According to Gartner’s February 2019 ‘Infrastructure Availability and Recovery Primer for 2019,’ “In digital businesses, infrastructure and operations leaders must plan for states of reliability, availability, resiliency and recovery across their environments. This requires technology and tools, as well as individual skills to enable this across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments.”
As many organizations take a hybrid approach to AD management, Quest continues to be at the forefront in developing the most complete set of AD management and security solutions for both on-premise and Azure deployments. Today, thousands of organizations leverage Quest RMAD solutions to maintain maximum uptime, safeguard against data loss, prepare for emerging threats, protect corporate credibility, and reduce costs.
Quest’s flagship Recovery Manager for Active Directory automates an AD recovery at the object and attribute level. Recovery Manager for Active Directory, Forest Edition automates an AD recovery at both the object and attribute level and directory level across the entire Forest. This gives organizations the ability to perform on-premises automated forest-level recovery and create of a fully functional virtual lab environment for complete AD management.
With the new RMAD Disaster Recovery Edition, Quest is extending its AD management capabilities even further for complete AD backup and recovery at the object and attribute level, directory level and operating system level across the entire forest. This ensures the strongest possible security posture across the entire AD infrastructure.
With RMAD Disaster Recovery, users can:
- Quickly backup and recovery at the object and attribute level, the directory level and the operating system level across the entire forest for complete disaster recovery.
- Restore the domain controller’s operating system without depending on other IT functions to significantly reduce downtime and get users back to work quickly.
- Demonstrate and validate the DR recovery plan by building a separate virtual forest test lab with production data to test disaster scenarios and safely test prior to making changes in the production.
- Highlight changes made since the last backup by comparing the online state of AD with its backup or by comparing multiple backups. Accelerate recovery by quickly pinpointing deleted or changed objects or attributes. And, with Change Auditor, easily identify who made the changes.
- Integrates with Quest On Demand Recovery with a single recovery dashboard that enumerates hybrid and cloud-only objects. Users can run difference reports between production and real-time backups, and restore all changes, whether on-premises or in Azure AD.
Additional Information & Resources
- To learn more about Quest Recovery Manager for Active Directory, Disaster Recovery Edition go here.
- To learn more about Quest Microsoft Platform Management solutions portfolio go here.
About Quest Software
Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005069/en/
