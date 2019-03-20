LogRhythm Recognized for Market-Leading SIEM and UEBA Solutions with Multiple Award Wins

|By Business Wire
LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced that it won three awards this month for its NextGen SIEM Platform and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) solution:
- SC Media’s 2019 SC Award for “Best SIEM Solution”
- Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2019 InfoSec Award for “Market Leader SIEM Solution”
- Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2019 InfoSec Award for “Market Leader User Behavior Analytics Solution”
The SC Trust Awards and InfoSec Awards recognize companies committed to the mission of stopping breaches as well as a variety of industry achievements, including vendor innovation. The InfoSec Awards judges reviewed nearly 3,000 companies to determine winners, and nearly 70 judges evaluated nominees for the SC Awards against a variety of criteria, including functionality, manageability, ease of use, scalability, customer support, and market penetration.
“We’d like to thank SC Media and Cyber Defense Magazine for their recognition,” said Chris Petersen, co-founder and chief product and technology officer at LogRhythm. “Since our founding, we’ve maintained a singular focus on security and a consistently high rate of innovation. That dedication is reflected in awards such as these and is at the core of our ability to solve our customers’ most critical security needs. In the security market, experience matters. LogRhythm is proof that customers don’t have to settle for an unproven or immature product in their pursuit of innovative, next-generation solutions.”
The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform empowers security teams to overcome the challenges created by an expanding attack surface and an increasingly virulent and sophisticated threat landscape. With the industry’s most sophisticated real-time machine analytics and full-featured security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities seamlessly built into the platform, LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM enables organizations to detect and respond to threats faster, more accurately and more efficiently than ever before. Thousands of enterprises around the world use the LogRhythm platform to reduce risk, achieve greater efficiency in their security operations centers, and increase return on their security and operational investments.
“The cyber solutions market is a highly competitive one, with an array of viable options for vulnerable companies, so winning a Trust Award is no small feat,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform was chosen as the Best SIEM Solution winner for its ability to not only satisfy the needs of its customers, but also actually exceed their expectations.”
Understanding the needs of customers — and security teams at large — drives innovation at LogRhythm, and was the basis for the company’s introduction of a standalone UEBA offering in 2017. As user-borne threats continue to rise — with 69 percent of organizations reporting recent insider data exfiltration attempts and 28 percent of breaches involving internal actors1 — LogRhythm continues to recognize that enterprises need a solution to help them monitor for known and unknown threats and behavioral changes involving insider threats, compromised accounts, privilege abuse and misuse, brute-force attacks, new privilege accounts, and unauthorized data access and exfiltration.
“Isn’t it time to stop the breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat? LogRhythm has won the Market Leader SIEM Solution and Market Leader User Behavior Analytics Solution Awards because they are an innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the next generation of exploiters,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group.
These wins come shortly after the release of LogRhythm NDR, an automated network security solution for detecting, qualifying, investigating and responding to advanced network-borne threats. For more information on LogRhythm’s security products, please visit the company’s website.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering organizations on six continents to successfully reduce risk by rapidly detecting, responding to, and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm’s Threat Lifecycle Management (TLM) framework serves as the foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center (SOC), helping customers measurably secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform has won many accolades. For more information, visit logrhythm.com.
1 2018 Data Breach Investigation Report, Verizon, April 2018
