Toshiba Earns Better Buys Q1 2019 Editor’s Choice Award

March 20, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Better Buys has awarded Toshiba America Business Solutions’ e-STUDIO™8518A series First Quarter 2019 Editor’s Choice Award for best high-volume multifunction printers (MFPs). The trusted authority on office equipment selected Toshiba’s four newly-available monochrome MFPs based on the products’ innovative feature set, competitive price and extraordinary value.
Better Buys staff presented Toshiba’s latest monochrome MFPs stellar marks for its speed (55 to 85 pages-per-minute), high monthly duty cycles, large paper capacity (tandem drawers are standard) and abundant toner yields, which enable the products to tackle virtually any organization’s print needs.
Better Buys staff also gave particularly high grades to Toshiba’s Elevate™ user interface (UI), which enables complete customization of the company’s MFPs to support each client’s specific requirements. The unique Toshiba UI serves to improve organizations’ overall efficiency and productivity by streamlining document workflow and common tasks at the touch of a button.
“Intended for high-volume environments, the e-STUDIO8518A Series couples the necessary speed and differentiated features enabling organizations to operate more productively,” said Better Buys editor Melissa Pardo-Bunte. “As with Toshiba’s other new MFPs, we want to especially recognize the company’s Elevate user interface that streamlines common workflows with one-touch icons.”
Toshiba has received an array of other prestigious honors from Better Buys, including the document solutions analyst firm’s 2019 Innovative Product of the Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Editor’s Choice Award (e-STUDIO™5015AC series secured both honors). Toshiba also earned the 2018 Better Buys Innovative Product of the Year award for its groundbreaking hybrid copier, the e-STUDIO4508LP and has won the office equipment authority’s elite distinction five out of the last seven years.
“Toshiba is honored to receive Better Buys’ stamp of approval for our latest monochrome multifunction printers,” stated Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “Our next-generation e-STUDIO products have clearly struck a chord with organizations seeking a powerful, reliable and competitively-priced solution to handle today’s high-volume print needs.”
About Better Buys
After more than 20 years as a trusted authority on office equipment, Better Buys is now a rebranded site that offers resources to help companies in the market for Business Intelligence solutions, HR Software, CMMS Systems, as well as printers, copiers, and scanners. Leveraging an experienced team of in-house editors, Better Buys offers a range of content and resources designed to help organizations make smarter purchasing decisions, including expert reviews, authoritative whitepapers & reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer’s guides, and more. For more information, visit betterbuys.com.
About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require.
Complementing its hardware offering is a full suite of document workflow, capture and security services including Encompass™, the company’s industry-acclaimed Managed Print Services program. Encompass enables clients to print less and optimize workflow while improving energy efficiency.
TABS’ Ellumina™ digital signage offering includes all of the hardware, software and services needed to implement dynamic and interactive digital signage installations.
TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
