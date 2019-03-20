Avaya Introduces Cloud Transformation Program Making it Easier for Companies to Adopt the Cloud Communications Infrastructure that Best Meets Their Needs

|By Business Wire
Enterprise Connect – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has introduced its program to assist organizations considering cloud communications delivery models as part of their digital transformation. Avaya’s cloud transformation program makes it easier and removes uncertainty and risk from the transition. The program provides compelling incentives and the resources of its professional services team to help companies map the most effective and efficient path to implement Avaya OneCloud solutions for public, private or hybrid communications deployments.
The Avaya cloud transformation program helps organizations:
- Define and discover their required outcomes for a cloud communications transition
- Determine the best cloud models for various applications, based on specific business needs
- Identify key processes and APIs that work within their existing infrastructure and how best to deploy them to a new cloud ecosystem
- Begin their cloud transformation with next steps and roadmaps aligned to their specific business goals and based on targeted financial modeling
For Avaya customers, the company will provide credits for perpetual licenses and reduced per-seat cloud pricing, as well as remove termination penalties on current support services contracts for those that implement an Avaya OneCloud solution. Avaya customers can also take advantage of Avaya cloud transformation workshops at reduced or even zero cost. These workshops bring Avaya professional services cloud experts together with an organization’s key decision makers for a working session to understand the breadth and depth of a cloud transformation with the Avaya OneCloud deployment model that best meets their needs, develop an implementation timeline, and define what is required to achieve desired outcomes.
“Communications is foundational to digital success, driving improved collaboration and improving the customer experience, and cloud has become the new operating model for digital businesses,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “For business leaders digitally transforming their communications via the cloud, it is important they find solutions that fit their workflows and a solution provider that offers a range of options. Avaya OneCloud offers the broadest selection of cloud options across every segment, and Avaya’s cloud transformation program will help organizations find the right solution that fits their unique requirements.”
Avaya OneCloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), provide organizations of all sizes with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications. Avaya currently has 3.7 million cloud seats between its public and private offerings, and continues to see increased adoption of its cloud solutions across a wide range of industries.
Avaya OneCloud solutions are available in 34 countries. The company will continue to expand its global footprint in the coming months to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.
For more information on the Avaya cloud transformation program, visit the dedicated webpage at: avaya.com/CloudWorkshop
The company is showcasing its cloud solutions, and more, at the Avaya booth #1519, Hall D at Enterprise Connect, March 18–21, in Orlando, FL. #EC19, #ExperiencesThatMatter
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
