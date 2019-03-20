NTT DATA Designa a FlytBase Ganador del Ninth Open Innovation Contest

|By Business Wire
NTT DATA (TOKYO: 9613), un proveedor líder de servicios de TI, anunció hoy que ha otorgado a Pune, FlytBase con base en India, el premio Open Innovation Contest 9.0 por desarrollar la primera plataforma de Internet de los Drones (Internet of Drones, IoD) en el mundo para facilitar la implementación de drones inteligentes, conectados con aplicaciones de negocios basadas en la nube. La propuesta ganadora fue elegida durante el evento de la Gran Final del concurso que tuvo lugar en la sede de NTT DATA, en Tokio, los días 13 y 14 de marzo. En el futuro, NTT DATA colaborará con FlytBase para desarrollar un plan concreto de negocios.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005177/es/
FlytBase founder Nitin Gupta (Photo: Business Wire)
FlytBase provee las capas de software basadas en los periféricos de vanguardia y en la nube para implementar flotas de drones totalmente automatizados y conectados a la nube a escala. Compatible con la mayoría de las principales plataformas de drones y de hardware, la solución se puede potenciar para una eficacia mejorada en diversos campos, tales como en agricultura, detección de animales (fincas), rescate, control de zonas de estacionamiento, gestión de inventario de bodega, monitoreo y cumplimiento ambiental. En el concurso, se evaluó la capacidad de ser el mejor servicio TI integral de valor agregado para los clientes de NTT DATA, lo que incluye organismos públicos, el sector privado e individuos.
La competencia anual de NTT DATA invita a emprendedores de alta tecnología para que presenten propuestas, con el objeto de abordar problemas de la sociedad presentes en todo el mundo. Las propuestas son evaluadas por un panel compuesto por personal de NTT DATA y expertos externos.
NTT DATA recibió más de 450 intrigantes propuestas provenientes de todo el mundo a partir del último mes de septiembre. Los concursos regionales tuvieron lugar en 20 ciudades (18 países), en cuatro continentes, entre diciembre de 2018 y febrero de 2019. Cada concurso regional seleccionó un ganador para presentar en la Gran Final, en Tokio. Las propuestas finales cubrieron siete categorías: Salud y Ciencias de la Vida, Servicios Financieros, Seguros y Pagos, Automotriz e Internet de las Cosas, Automatización de Procesos Robotizados y Oficina Administrativa, Vidriera y Comercialización Digital, Distribución de datos e Innovación social disruptiva.
Además del premio principal, se entregó el premio SDGs Spotlight a TNH Health (São Paulo); el premio de la Audiencia fue para Innoviz Technologies (Tel Aviv); y el premio del Jurado fue entregado a Iotium (San Francisco).
Nitin Gupta, fundador y Director General de FlytBase, comentó: “Éste es un gran honor. NTT DATA es uno de los mayores integradores de sistemas y en el que confían clientes muy importantes, por lo que esperamos expandir nuestro mercado rápida y eficazmente. Desde sus comienzos, NTT DATA se ha focalizado fundamentalmente en la construcción de negocios colaborativos y en usar nuestra tecnología para desarrollar nuevas oportunidades de negocios. Anhelamos crear grandes productos para nuestros clientes.”
Kotaro Zamma, Director de Innovación Abierta e Incubación de Empresas, de NTT DATA, expresó: “Este año, recibimos muchas soluciones que abordaban cuestiones relacionadas con las Metas de Desarrollo Sustentable de la ONU, en especial en países en desarrollo. Resulta apasionante conocer acerca de los negocios diversos y nuevos que ofrecen soluciones esperanzadoras para el sector de infraestructura. Buscamos colaborar con FlytBase para crear conjuntamente un negocio innovador y nuevo.”
El Open Innovation Contest, de NTT DATA, conduce a la creación de negocios prácticos y nuevos. Social Coin, el ganador de 2017, colaboró con NTT DATA, a fin de desarrollar una solución comercial, Citibeats, la cual permite a organismos públicos y privados de todo el mundo aprovechar la IA para identificar las preocupaciones de la comunidad y responder eficazmente con programas prácticos. Asimismo, Gestoos, el ganador del año pasado, está implementando una iniciativa de demostración conceptual junto con clientes de NTT DATA. Además, NTT DATA Italy ha firmado un acuerdo de colaboración con GiPStech, el ganador del año pasado en Milán, al tiempo que está desarrollando negocios cooperativos con los otros finalistas.
Cada concurso regional fue organizado en colaboración con una o más compañías o socios regionales del grupo NTT DATA: NTT DATA UK and Innovate Finance (RU), NTT DATA Italy (Italia), everis (España, Brasil, Portugal, Chile, Perú y México), Dimension Data (Sudáfrica), NTT DATA Services (EE.UU.), MaRS Discovery District (Canadá), Business Finland (Finlandia), Agorize (Francia), Deloitte Israel (Israel), TiE (India) y Startupbootcamp y Rainmaking Innovation (China y Vietnam).
El Open Innovation Contest del año próximo será nuevamente organizado en lugares del mundo como una propuesta ganadora para emprendedores, NTT DATA, su clientela empresarial y la sociedad global.
Acerca de NTT DATA Corporation
NTT DATA es un proveedor líder de servicios de TI y un socio de la innovación global con sede en Tokio, que cuenta con operaciones comerciales en más de 50 países. Nuestro énfasis está en el compromiso a largo plazo, en la combinación del alcance global con la intimidad local para proporcionar servicios profesionales de primer nivel que van desde la consultoría y el desarrollo de sistemas hasta la tercerización. Para obtener más información, visite www.nttdata.com.
Lista de contendientes
Los siguientes contendientes estuvieron presentes en la Gran final.
|Ciudad
|Company
|Barcelona
|Boston
|Ciudad del Cabo
|Espoo
|Ciudad de Ho Chi Minh
|Lima
|Lisboa
|Londres
|Madrid
|Ciudad de México
|Milán
|París
|Pune
|San Francisco
|Santiago
|São Paulo
|Shanghái
|Tel Aviv
|Tokio
|Toronto
