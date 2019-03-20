AppDetex Secures $10 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Growth

|By Business Wire
|
|March 20, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
AppDetex, the global digital risk protection leader in combating misuse of intellectual property, brand infringement, fraud, and piracy, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series B equity financing to expand national sales and marketing efforts and invest in product development. The round is led by First Analysis, a leading venture capital firm investing in established rapid-growth companies, with existing investors including EPIC Ventures and Origin Ventures also participating in the round. The Series B funding rounds out $17.5M in total funding to date.
“Digital brand infringement is at an all-time high, and current market solutions are insufficient in fighting bad actors across a brand’s entire digital footprint. The market is poised for the differentiated digital risk protection product that AppDetex offers,” said Howard Smith, Managing Director, First Analysis, and new AppDetex Board Member. “We’re thrilled to partner with a management team known for its history of innovation in this industry and look forward to their continued leadership and growth.”
The Boise-based company was founded in 2012 by digital risk protection pioneers Faisal Shah and Chris Bura. AppDetex provides technology solutions and services to global corporations experiencing reputation and revenue loss from brand infringements outside the firewall via mobile or online activity. This expanding scope of a brand’s online presence across multiple platforms increases the complexity and urgency around protecting against counterfeiting, piracy, phishing, cybersquatting, and unauthorized use of trademarks. AppDetex supplies a unique solution that combines domain monitoring and protection with digital risk protection across multiple channels.
“Our goal is to be the all-in-one solution protecting all brands, anywhere that they live online – both through constant monitoring and discovery, and swift and effective enforcement,” said Faisal Shah, CEO of AppDetex. “This new investment enables AppDetex to continue to develop its team and industry-leading products necessary to defend brands across the globe against dilution of their intellectual property through nefarious means.”
About AppDetex
AppDetex is a global digital risk protection leader in securing the digital footprint of brands and offering online and mobile brand protection solutions as well as corporate domain name registration and management services. AppDetex specializes in the areas outside of the company’s firewall to prevent brand infringement and dilution, including fraud, and piracy within the increasingly complex worlds of mobile apps, marketplaces, social media, websites, and domains.
The company focuses on developing and delivering best-in-class technologies and methodologies that expose brand infringements and enable takedowns of the many egregious undertakings found online today. AppDetex’s strengths include its depth of experience in the brand protection industry and willingness to serve as an extension of its client’s IP team, and the company’s nimble approach to software development and the robustness of the solutions. AppDetex understands how to reduce consumer confusion, brand dilution, and fraud while protecting reputations, credibility, and company bottom lines. Founded by Faisal Shah and Chris Bura, the original pioneers of the online brand protection space, AppDetex has quickly become the first choice for many of the world’s most recognizable brands.
For more information, visit www.appdetex.com.
About First Analysis
First Analysis is a leading venture capital investor, having invested more than $780 million over four decades. With our integrative research process, we aim to invest in the best, established rapid-growth companies in the targeted sectors where we are acknowledged experts and where our success benefits not only our investors, but also our broader society and environment. The integrative research process combines 1) dynamic investment research on thousands of publicly traded and privately held companies with 2) thousands of relationships among executives, investors, and other key participants in our focus areas, yielding a deep, comprehensive understanding of each sector’s near-term and long-term potential. We help companies become profitable leaders in large markets, funding growth plans, working closely with management in areas including strategy, recruitment, sales and marketing, and corporate development, and typically investing $3-10 million as lead investor or as a syndicate partner who brings valuable perspective.
