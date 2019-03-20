NTT DATA nomeia FlytBase como vencedora do Ninth Open Innovation Contest

|By Business Wire
A NTT DATA (TÓQUIO: 9613), provedora líder de serviços de TI, anunciou hoje que premiou a FlytBase, sediada em Pune, na Índia, como vencedora do Open Innovation Contest 9.0 por desenvolver a primeira plataforma do mundo de Internet dos Drones (IoD, Internet of Drones) para implantar facilmente drones inteligentes conectados a aplicativos de negócios baseados em nuvem. A proposta vencedora foi escolhida durante o evento da grande final do concurso, na sede da NTT DATA em Tóquio, nos dias 13-14 de março. Daqui para a frente, a NTT DATA vai colaborar com a FlytBase para desenvolver um plano de negócios concreto.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005206/pt/
FlytBase founder Nitin Gupta (Photo: Business Wire)
A FlytBase oferece as camadas de software baseado em nuvem e borda para implantar frotas de drones totalmente automatizados e conectados à nuvem em grande escala. Compatível com todas as principais plataformas de hardware e drones, a solução pode ser aproveitada para maior eficiência em diversos campos, como agricultura, detecção de animais (fazendas), resgate, monitoramento de estacionamento, gerenciamento de estoque de depósitos, conformidade e monitoramento ambiental. No concurso, foi considerado como sendo o melhor serviço global de TI de valor agregado para os clientes da NTT DATA, que incluem entidades públicas, o setor privado e pessoas.
A competição anual da NTT DATA convida startups de alta tecnologia a enviarem propostas para abordar problemas que ocorrem na sociedade em todo o mundo. As propostas são avaliadas por um painel que inclui pessoal da NTT DATA, bem como especialistas externos.
A NTT DATA recebeu mais de 450 propostas fascinantes de todo o mundo, desde setembro passado. Foram realizados concursos regionais em 20 cidades (18 países) em quatro continentes, de dezembro de 2018 e fevereiro de 2019. Cada concurso regional selecionou um vencedor que se apresentaria na grande final, em Tóquio. As propostas finais abrangeram sete categorias: cuidados de saúde e ciências da vida, serviços financeiros, pagamentos e seguros, automotivo e IoT e, automação de processos robóticos e back-office, marketing digital e de vitrine, distribuição de dados e inovação social revolucionária.
Além do prêmio principal, o prêmio SDGs Spotlight Winner foi entregue à TNH Health (São Paulo, Brasil); o Audience Award foi concedido à Innoviz Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel) e o Judges Award foi para a Iotium (São Francisco, EUA).
Nitin Gupta, fundador e diretor executivo da FlytBase, disse: "Esta é uma grande honra. A NTT DATA é um dos maiores integradores de sistemas, conta com a confiança de clientes de grande porte, e por isso esperamos ampliar o nosso mercado rapidamente e com eficiência. Desde o início, a NTT DATA tem estado muito concentrada em desenvolver um negócio colaborativo e usar a nossa tecnologia para desenvolver novas oportunidades de negócio. Estamos ansiosos por criar produtos excelentes para os nossos clientes."
Kotaro Zamma, diretor da Incubação de negócios e inovação aberta (Open Innovation and Business Incubation) da NTT DATA, disse: "Este ano, recebemos muitas soluções que abordavam problemas relacionados aos Objetivos de Desenvolvimento Sustentável da ONU, especialmente em países em desenvolvimento. É empolgante conhecer novos negócios diferentes que oferecem soluções promissoras para o setor de infraestruturas. Estamos ansiosos por colaborar com a FlytBase para cocriar um novo negócio inovador."
O Open Innovation Contest da NTT DATA resulta na criação de novos negócios práticos. Social Coin, vencedora de 2017, colaborou com a NTT DATA no desenvolvimento de uma solução comercial, Citibeats, que permite que entidades públicas e privadas em todo o mundo aproveitem a inteligência artificial para identificar preocupações da comunidade e responder com eficiência por meio de programas práticos. Além disso, a vencedora do ano passado, Gestoos, está implementando uma iniciativa de prova de conceito juntamente com os clientes da NTT DATA. A NTT DATA Italy também assinou um acordo de colaboração com a GiPStech, vencedora no ano passado em Milão, e está desenvolvendo negócios cooperativos com os outros finalistas.
Cada concurso regional foi organizado em colaboração com uma ou mais empresas do grupo NTT DATA ou parceiros regionais: NTT DATA UK e Innovate Finance (Reino Unido), NTT DATA Italy (Itália), everis (Espanha, Brasil, Portugal, Chile, Peru e México), Dimension Data (África do Sul), NTT DATA Services (EUA), MaRS Discovery District (Canadá), Business Finland (Finlândia), Agorize (França), Deloitte Israel (Israel), TiE (Índia) e Startupbootcamp e Rainmaking Innovation (China e Vietnã).
O Open Innovation Contest do próximo ano será realizado novamente em locais internacionais como uma proposta vencedora para startups, para a NTT DATA, seus clientes empresariais e para a sociedade global.
Sobre a NTT DATA Corporation
A NTT DATA é uma provedora líder de serviços de TI e parceira global em inovação sediada em Tóquio, Japão, com operações comerciais em mais de 50 países. Nossa ênfase é no compromisso a longo prazo, combinando alcance global com intimidade local para oferecer serviços profissionais de primeira linha desde consultoria e desenvolvimento de sistemas até terceirização. Para obter mais informações, visite www.nttdata.com.
|
Lista de participantes
|
Os seguintes participantes se apresentaram na grande final.
|Cidade
|Empresa
|Barcelona
|Boston
|Cidade do Cabo
|Espoo
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Lima
|Lisboa
|Londres
|Madri
|Cidade do México
|Milão
|Paris
|Pune
|São Francisco
|Santiago
|São Paulo
|Xangai
|Tel Aviv
|Tóquio
|Toronto
