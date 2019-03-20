North America Dashboard Camera (Dual Channel, Single Channel & Rear-View) Market Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 08:19 AM EDT
The "North America Dashboard Camera Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Dashboard Camera Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.41% during the forecast period 2019-2024
The market studied has expanded rapidly over the last few years, due to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to government mandating the installation of dashcams. Driving assistance systems have gained popularity recently, owing to the drastic rise in the number of accidental fatalities that have been reported in the last decade. The demand for better assistance systems to categorically judge imminent dangers, and guide drivers, has emerged as viable product in the automotive sector.
There is a drastic increase in automobiles sales, worldwide. As more and more users are growing conscious about safety, dash cam installations are expected to witness an all-time high, over the forecast period. Many car manufacturers are providing built-in dash cams in their cars, to fulfill customers' requirements for road safety. For instance, automobile manufacturer Citroen, has launched its first car to be sold in Australia, with a factory-fitted dash cam. It is integrated into the rearview mirror and records footage continuously, unless the driver switches it off.
There is a significant demand for driver assistance features in cars, which would help the drivers in navigation. Safety-conscious drivers also need smart dash cams that are innovative and have a better quality. Dash cams are also incorporating the ADAS functionality that takes driver safety to the next level, with its safety features, such as lane departure warnings, detection of front car movement, forward collision warnings, etc.
The rising number of automobile sales and increasing number of safety-conscious drivers are expected to increase the demand for dashboard cameras in cars, thus leading to its growth.
The problems of legality issues of dash cams are related to - obstructing the view through windshield and using electronic surveillance. Besides, these issues are dealt differently from one country to the other country, and can also differ within the jurisdictions of the same country.
There are privacy obligations for dash cam users, which have to be fulfilled. If people operate shared vehicles, they must inform the other person that a dash cam has been installed. This also holds true for those operating in the taxi industry. Minicab drivers, coach drivers, etc., who choose to use a dash cam, must inform every passenger who enters their vehicle that a dash cam is in use.
Scope of the Report
Dashboard Cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle's front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dash cameras are its accident recording capabilities. It helps to capture vehicle collations on video which ensures that there is always a witness around. Besides, many people have used accident footage to prove that they were not wrong. Dashcams are also placed on truck' dashboard which help to record front facing videos. Besides, advanced dash cams can record rear views and some are equipped with specialized sensors to support more effective nigh time recordings.
Key Market Trends
Single-channel is expected to register a Significant Growth
The dashboard cameras are available in every conceivable configuration, ranging from a single lens to multiple lenses that allow simultaneous front and rear recording. The demand for single channel dashboard cameras is growing rapidly, due to the rising demand for dashboard cameras among motorists, owing to its usefulness in filing insurance claims, procurement of evidence for civil and criminal lawsuits, and other safety concerns.
Voxx International, one of the players, showcased its new 360Fly single lens 360 action camera. The ability of this system to provide mobility without a processor can be further extended to automotive applications, to obtain better-processed images. Further, the usage of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules is witnessing increasing adoption, due to a wide field-coverage and enhanced picture quality.
OEMs are exploring safety solutions that capture blind spots on the road. Thus, this technology is being adopted rapidly, on a large-scale. Single-channel dashboard cameras are relatively cheaper in comparison to the dual-channel dash cams, which further plays a vital role in influencing the consumers' purchasing opinion.
Basic Technology is Expected to Hold Major Share
Basic dashboard cameras are affordable (ranging from USD 20 to USD 100) and usually have limited features, compared to other dashboard cameras. This segment has witnessed rapid adoption of full HD dashboard cameras, which are fast replacing SD dashboard cameras. Basic dashboard cameras are in-vehicle cameras with built-in or removable storage media, which continually record driving, with no additional feature. Dashboard cameras are being installed with the intention of gathering evidence, in the event of a road traffic accident.
Major taxi service provider companies install dash cams in their taxis, to film the passenger area, for example, to increase taxi drivers' safety or to combat theft and vandalism. The basic dashcams are in-car cameras with built-in/removable storage media that constantly record driving, with no additional feature. In addition to basic practices of dash cams, advanced cameras offer much smarter features, such as audio recording, GPS logging, speed sensors, accelerometers, and uninterrupted power supply.
Also, benefiting from the trend of these dashboard cameras, a group of startups in the United States have developed an innovative business model, wherein they offer monetary rewards to drivers for installing dashboard cameras in their vehicles. The aim is to collect dash cam, recorded data, and ultimately aid technology companies in building maps for self-driving cars. As a result, an increasing number of ride-hailing service providers across North America, such as Lyft and Uber, have begun deploying in-car DVRs to record their rides.
Competitive Landscape
The North America Dashboard Camera Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on North America Dashboard Camera technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In October 2017, Garmin acquired Navionics SpA, a provider of electronic navigational charts and mobile applications for the marine industry. Through this acquisition, the company aims to offer the best available breadth and depth coverage to it's marine customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase In Automobile Sales
4.3.2 Favorable Dashboard Camera Installation Mandates
4.3.3 Increase In The Number Of Road Accidents And Thefts
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Laws Restricting The Use Of Dash Cams In Some Areas
4.4.2 Reliability And Privacy Issues
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Basic
5.1.2 Smart
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Single-channel
5.2.2 Dual-channel
5.2.3 Rear-view
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Garmin Ltd
6.1.2 LG Electronics
6.1.3 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.4 Harman International Industries Inc
6.1.5 Transcend Information Inc.
6.1.6 Pittasoft Co. Ltd (BlackVue)
6.1.7 YI Technology
6.1.8 Papago Inc.
6.1.9 Mondo Systems Inc.
6.1.10 Steelmate Co. Ltd
6.1.11 Waylens Inc.
6.1.12 Rand McNally
6.1.13 Cobra Electronics Corporation.
6.1.14 HP Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hm8wkb/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005381/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT