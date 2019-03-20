United States Care Coordination Software Market - Forecast to 2023: Optimizing Value-based Reimbursement with Coordinated Care Approaches - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "US Care Coordination Software Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The care coordination workflow aims to optimize the entire value chain of patient care. The objective of this research service is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US care coordination software market, with respect to market potential and key market dynamics at play in the next 5 years.
The regional scope of the analysis is the United States. The study period covered is from 2018 to 2023, with the base year as 2018 and forecast period from 2019 to 2023.
The study defines and describes the care coordination software market. It covers the factors driving the need to deploy this emerging solution to enable the care coordination function across a variety of settings, challenges impacting the market, outlook for the adoption of care coordination software among 3 key customer segments, forecasts for overall market growth over a 6-year period, and opportunities within the total market and key market segments as estimated for the forecast period.
Care coordination is the process of transferring and exchanging patient information across the care continuum via a centralized, yet interoperable IT platform that facilitates real-time communication between specific care team members who are responsible for managing and reporting patient outcomes against various value-based care objectives.
Why is care coordination key to value-based healthcare?
- Care coordination solutions connect, coordinate, and standardize clinical pathways so that evidence-based diagnosis and personalized intervention are possible across the care continuum.
- Care coordination solutions can integrate alien clinical networks with globally accepted standards and data-driven services, which, in the long run, can aid chronic and community health management.
Why should you care about care coordination?
- More than 70% of patients feel fully satisfied when they receive coordinated care.
- Approximately 20% of the patients switch providers every year due to lack of trust in their care teams.
- Close to 70% of the patients prefer to make more informed clinical decisions related to payer and provider services when they have access to their accurate medical data.
Top Industry Pain Points
- Medical errors during the transition of care are prevalent; 80% of clinical errors occur due to a lack of coordinated communication during care transition.
- Referral management is not optimized across a defined clinical network. Providers lose up to 55% of their potential total revenue due to inefficient referral management.
- Post-care disease management is not effective or useful for most. Lack of post-care support results in preventable disease outcomes. Providers on the other end are not adequately incentivized to close the gap between in-patient and post-acute care workflows.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. Introduction to Care Coordination
- What is Care Coordination?
- Key Customer Market Segments - Definitions
- Care Coordination Value Chain in the US Healthcare Market
- Market Maturity Assessment for Care Coordination
- Role of Healthcare IT Systems in Care Coordination Workflow
3. Market Background
- State of Care Coordination in the US
- Care Coordination Market's Struggle to Mature
- State of Care Coordination - US Vs Global
- CMS's Promoting Interoperability Program
- Regulatory Implication on the US Care Coordination Market
- Chronic Condition Management Services
4. Market Drivers and Restraints
5. Role of CCIT in Care Management
- 5 Steps of Care Management
- 3 Key Goals for Care Management Services
- Enabling Technologies for Care Management
- Care Management Technology Trends and Roadmap
- IT Priorities for Care Management - Where Vendors Need to Focus
6. Forecasts and Trends - Total Care Coordination Software Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Care Coordination Software Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
7. Forecasts and Trends - Payer Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Care Coordination Software for Payer Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Care Coordination Software for Payer Segment
- Discussion of Forecast Assumptions - Care Coordination Software for Payer Segment
8. Forecasts and Trends - Hospital Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Care Coordination Software for Hospital Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Care Coordination Software for Hospital Segment
- Discussion of Forecast Assumptions - Care Coordination Software for Hospital Segment
9. Forecasts and Trends - Physician Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Care Coordination Software for Physician Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Care Coordination Software for Physician Segment
- Discussion of Forecast Assumptions - Care Coordination Software for Physician Segment
10. Demand Analysis
- Penetration Analysis - Payer Care Coordination Software
- Penetration Analysis - Hospital Care Coordination Software
- Penetration Analysis - Physician Care Coordination Software
11. Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Recent Notable Deals
12. Growth Opportunities
- 5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies
- Levers for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrating IT Workflows
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Attributing Care Teams
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Initiating Conversations
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Managing Referrals
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Benchmarking RoI
- Strategic Imperatives for Care Coordination
13. Appendix
- Definition of Select Terms Related to Care Coordination
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
