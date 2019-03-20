WiTricity Continues Building Momentum in China with VIE

|By Business Wire
WiTricity, the industry pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, today announced an intellectual property licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (VIE). The terms of the license agreement will allow the company to develop and commercialize highly efficient wireless EV charging systems for sale to leading carmakers in the China market based on WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology and industry-leading designs.
China is the leading global market for EV development and adoption. According to Bloomberg, China accounted for 60 percent of global EV sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, and by the end of the year, EVs accounted for 7 percent of all new vehicle sales in the country. The Chinese government is playing a large role in increased EV adoption, offering subsidies to EV buyers and quotas for EV sales. Governments at the city-level are also weighing in, creating restrictions on internal combustion engine vehicle purchases. Officials predict that a complete ban on gas-powered automobiles will happen in China by 2040.
VIE, headquartered in Zhuji city, China, specializes in R&D and manufacturing of major automotive parts and is a leading developer in the automotive industry. VIE’s subsidiary has been active in research and development of wireless charging for the past four years and is already engaged with multiple carmakers.
“The addition of WiTricity’s technology to the VIE family’s product line is advantageous for the future of e-mobility,” said Mervyn Chen, Chairman at Zhejiang VIE Science and Technology. “Wireless charging will support increased EV adoption in China. VIE will strive to meet the needs of both China-based and global carmakers that are targeting the Chinese market. We also believe that WiTricity’s recent acquisition of Qualcomm Halo’s assets will simplify and accelerate the implementation of standards for wireless charging, which will result in broader adoption in the market.”
“Wireless charging is an important component of the EV and autonomous vehicle ecosystem in China. We are proud to be working with an experienced Tier 1 company to bring wireless EV charging to market and accelerate EV momentum in China,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity.
About VIE
The VIE Group, which is the predecessor of Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., Ltd.’s auto parts business segment, was established in 1985. For more than 30 years, VIE has been committed to the research and development, production and sales of automotive brake systems. At present, it has developed into a leading component enterprise, mainly for China FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, Chery, Jianghuai, Yutong and other domestic OEMs in China.
VIE built an automation production base in Zhuji city, Zhejiang Province, which is the headquarters of the company. VIE also built an industrial park in Hefei city, Anhui province, a casting base in Ningguo city, Anhui Province, a research centre for Automobile Electrical Controlling System in Beijing Qinghua Technology Park, a global industrial running platform in Shanghai Pudong Chuansha Economic Zone, and a supply network for auto parts with Shanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd. in Xi’an city, Shanxi province.
About WiTricity
WiTricity develops wireless power solutions using its patented magnetic resonance technology. WiTricity works with top global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to deploy EV wireless charging, helping realize a future of transportation that is electrified, shared and autonomous. See how WiTricity makes EV charging easy, transparent and hands-free. Get to know WiTricity.
Following its recent acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio, WiTricity has solidified its position as the “go-to” provider of EV wireless charging technology to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. Licenses already have been announced with Toyota, Aptiv (formerly Delphi), Mahle, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, BRUSA, Anjie Wireless, Yura and VIE. Global corporate investors now include Qualcomm, Toyota, Intel Capital, Delta Electronics Capital, Foxconn, and Schlumberger. WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), China Electricity Council and the Chinese Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI).
