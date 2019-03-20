Nuevo estudio de la GSMA: el ecosistema móvil de China equivale al 5,5 % del PIB de China

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 08:36 AM EDT
El ecosistema móvil de China añadió un valor de 5,2 billones de yuanes (750 000 millones de dólares) a la economía del país el año pasado, lo que equivale al 5,5 % del PIB de China en 20181, según un nuevo informe de la GSMA. Los datos aparecen en la primera edición china de la serie de informes sobre Economía móvil de la GSMA, que se publica hoy en una mesa redonda especial en Pekín para debatir los últimos avances de la industria de la telefonía móvil china en el umbral de la era 5G.
«Nuestro nuevo informe describe cómo la industria de la telefonía móvil de China ha sido un motor clave del crecimiento económico, la inclusión y la modernización, y ha creado una nueva generación de consumidores digitales y transformado la industria y la sociedad», declaró Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «Después de gastar miles de millones en la última década con el despliegue de redes 4G en todos los rincones del país, los operadores móviles chinos están listos para invertir otros 401 000 millones de yuanes (58 000 millones de dólares) en los próximos dos años para prepararse e iniciar el despliegue de las redes 5G, lo que sentará las bases para que China se convierta en uno de los principales mercados de 5G del mundo».
El informe revela lo siguiente:
- China es el mayor mercado móvil del mundo, con casi 1200 millones de abonados móviles únicos2 a finales de 2018, lo que representa el 82 % de la población del país.
- Más de dos tercios (69 %) de las conexiones móviles en China3 son teléfonos inteligentes, y se espera que su adopción alcance el 88 % de las conexiones para 2025.
- El 77 % de las conexiones de China funcionan actualmente en redes 4G. La adopción del 4G alcanzará su punto máximo en los próximos años, antes de descender a medida que los consumidores migren a los servicios móviles de próxima generación.
- China se convertirá en uno de los principales mercados mundiales de 5G, con 460 millones de conexiones 5G previstas para 2025, lo que supondría el 28 % del total de las conexiones de China en esta fecha.
- Se prevé que la contribución económica de 5,2 billones de yuanes (750 000 millones de dólares) del ecosistema móvil de China en 2018 aumente a 6 billones de yuanes (870 000 millones de dólares) para 2023.
- El ecosistema móvil de China apoyó de manera directa e indirecta 8,5 millones de puestos de trabajo en 2018 y realizó una contribución fiscal a las finanzas públicas del gobierno de 583 000 millones de yuanes (84 000 millones de dólares).
- El número de conexiones de IoT celular con licencia en China ascendía a 672 millones a finales de 2018, lo que da soporte a diversas aplicaciones industriales y de ciudades inteligentes.
La autoría del nuevo informe «The Mobile Economy China 2019» pertenece a GSMA Intelligence, la división de investigación de la GSMA. Para acceder al informe completo y a la infografía relacionada, visite: www.gsma.com/mobileeconomy/china/
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de celulares y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos Mobile World Congress líderes de la industria en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales de Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter @GSMA.
1La contribución al PIB comprende los operadores móviles (1,0 % del PIB); las industrias conexas (1,1 %); la contribución indirecta (0,7 %); y las mejoras de la productividad (2,7 %).
2Un abonado móvil único representa un individuo que puede tener varias conexiones SIM.
3En 2018, había 1500 millones de conexiones SIM en China (excluyendo la IoT celular con licencia), y se prevé que ese número aumente hasta 1700 millones para 2025.
