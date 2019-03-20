The LDS (Laser Direct Structuring) Antenna Market - Worldwide Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024): Anticipating a CAGR of 17.75% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 08:50 AM EDT
The "LDS (Laser Direct Structuring) Antenna Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 313.29 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
The LDS technology is one of the fastest expanding segments of the molded interconnect devices (MID) market. With the miniaturization trend gaining prominence across various industries, the LDS market is growing in popularity by allowing smaller designs, with integrated functionalities.
After failing to meet those exuberant expectations, 3D MIDs are gaining broader acceptance today as new processes, materials, and technologies converge to better meet the demands of circuit-carrying plastic parts.
Many industry observers believe MIDs have finally come of age. The driving forces are miniaturization, tighter electronic packaging, and increased functional demands.
To meet these new requirements, new processes, such as laser direct structuring (LDS) have emerged as ways to simplify MID production, reduce cost, and speed product development.
Key Market Trends
Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share
LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.
Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).
With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.
However, the declining sales of the tablet could hinder the growth of the segment in the long run, with Apple and Huawei, being the only two companies to have seen any growth in 2018, with Huawei leading Apple by nearly 7%. Nevertheless, this is expected to change with Apple launching the new iPad, which is bigger and lighter.
China to Hold Major Share
Increasing demand in the consumer electronics sector is one of the primary sources of increasing demand for LDS antennas in China. With rising disposable incomes, consumers tend to seek high-quality products that offer the best, regarding the user experience.
According to Zenith estimates, China is expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (1.3 billion) followed by India, with 530 million users, in 2018.
The country is also experiencing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across developed and emerging markets in the country. Meanwhile, the country is also experiencing an increase in the 5G field trials, thus, opening up opportunities for LDS antenna market.
Competitive Landscape
The LDS antenna market has gained a competitive edge in the past decade. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
In May 2018, Pulse Electronics and Yageo Corporation entered into a definitive agreement, under which, Yageo will acquire Pulse. Yageo believes that Pulse has tremendous growth potential and is keen to gain a foothold in the United States and Europe, as well as in the automotive and industrial markets.
In Dec 2018, Molex announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Connected Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division of Laird Limited, owned by funds managed by Advent International. This investment extends capabilities to improve connected mobility solutions for automotive manufacturers building intelligent next-generation vehicles.
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rising Demand for Miniaturization in Consumer Electronics Industry
4.4.2 Growth of IoT & Devices with Higher Antenna Ranges
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Lack of Awareness & Manufacturing Complexities Associated with MIDS
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 By End-user
5.1.1 Healthcare
5.1.2 Consumer Electronics
5.1.3 Automotive
5.1.4 Networking
5.1.5 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Taoglas Limited
6.1.2 Molex LLC
6.1.3 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
6.1.4 SelectConnect Technologies
6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.6 Pulse Electronics Corporation
6.1.7 Amphenol Corporation
6.1.8 Tongda Group Holdings Limited
6.1.9 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co. Ltd.
6.1.10 Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
6.1.11 HARTING KGaA
6.1.12 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd.
7 Investment Analysis
8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcwmt6/the_lds_laser?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005395/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT