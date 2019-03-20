Global Telepresence Robot Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023 by Value and Volume - Focus on Type, Application, and Component - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 08:51 AM EDT
The "Global Telepresence Robot Market by Value and Volume: Focus on Type, Application, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telepresence robot market generated $67.4 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.53% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The telepresence robot market is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increased need for organizational efficiency, proliferation in population of elderly people globally, and rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics. The growing demand for telepresence robot for varied applications, such as healthcare, education, enterprise, personal, and manufacturing, is a major factor for the growth of the telepresence robot. Furthermore, the telepresence robot market has been a significant area of focus in the robotics industry so as to deliver remote and virtual meeting, telemedicine, telehealth, tele-monitoring, and tele-education.
The following points provide a detailed description of the topics covered in the report:
- It examines the prime supply and demand-side factors that affect the growth of the market and the current and future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevalent in the global telepresence robot market.
- The report also highlights the supply chain of the industry.
- This report includes a detailed competitive analysis, which focuses on the key market developments and strategies followed by the top players in the market.
- The market for different components such as hardware and software has been estimated and analyzed.
- The global telepresence robot market has been analyzed in the study for major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Market Drivers
1.2.1 Increased Need for Organizational Efficiency
1.2.2 Global Increase in Population of Elderly People
1.2.3 Rapid Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
1.3 Market Challenges
1.3.1 Security and Data Breaches in Telecommunication
1.3.2 Operational Failures Due to High Technical Complexities
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.4.1 Ongoing Advancements in Hardware and Software Technologies
1.4.2 Advent of 5G Communication Services
1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies
2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments
2.1.4 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures
2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.2 Market Share Analysis
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry overview
3.2 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis
3.3 Patent Analysis
3.4 Revenue Generation Model
3.5 Supply Chain Analysis: Who Supply to Whom
3.6 Research and Development (R&D) Analysis
4 Global Telepresence Robot Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Telepresence Robot (by Type)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Mobile
5.2.1 Remotely Operated
5.2.2 Autonomous
5.3 Stationary
6 Global Telepresence Robot (by Application)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Healthcare
6.3 Education
6.4 Enterprise
6.5 Personal
6.6 Manufacturing
6.7 Others
7 Global Telepresence Robot (by Component)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Head
7.2.1.1 Camera
7.2.1.2 Display
7.2.1.3 Speaker
7.2.1.4 Microphone
7.2.2 Body
7.2.2.1 Power Supply
7.2.2.2 Sensor & Control Unit
7.2.2.3 Others
7.3 Software
8 Global Telepresence Robot Market (by Region)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 North America Telepresence Robot Market (by Type)
8.2.2 The U.S. Telepresence Robot Market
8.2.3 Canada Telepresence Robot Market
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Europe Telepresence Robot Market (by Type)
8.3.2 The U.K. Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.3 Germany Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.4 France Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.5 Spain Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.6 Italy Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.7 Russia Telepresence Robot Market
8.3.8 Rest-of-Europe Telepresence Robot Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robot Market (by Type)
8.4.2 China Telepresence Robot Market
8.4.3 India Telepresence Robot Market
8.4.4 Japan Telepresence Robot Market
8.4.5 South Korea Telepresence Robot Market
8.4.6 Australia Telepresence Robot Market
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robot Market
8.5 Rest-of-the-World
8.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Telepresence Robot Market (by Type)
8.5.2 Middle East Telepresence Robot Market
8.5.3 Latin America Telepresence Robot Market
8.5.4 Africa Telepresence Robot Market
9 Case Study
9.1 Case Studies for Healthcare Application
9.2 Case Studies for Enterprise Application
9.3 Case Studies for Education Application
9.4 Case Studies for Manufacturing Application
10 Company Profiles
- AXYN Robotique
- Amy Robot Co., Ltd.
- Anybots, Inc.
- Ava Robotics Inc.
- Camanio Care
- Double Robotics, Inc.
- Endurance Robots
- Hease Robotics
- InTouch Technologies, Inc.
- Inbot Technology
- Mantaro Networks Inc.
- OhmniLabs, Inc
- Qihan Technology Co., Ltd.
- R.BOT
- Suitable Technologies, Inc.
- SuperDroid Robots, Inc.
- Telepresence Robotics Corporation
- VGo Communications, Inc.
- Wicron
- Xandex Inc.
