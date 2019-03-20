Topcoder’s Crowdsourced Quality as a Service for On-Demand Testing Enables Faster Speeds, Greater Work Volumes for Customers

|By Business Wire
|
|March 20, 2019 08:52 AM EDT
Topcoder, a Wipro company, and the world’s largest talent network and crowdsourcing platform for developers, designers, data scientists and testers, today announced that its on-demand, crowdsourced Quality as a Service (QaaS) offering has powered a three-fold surge in speed, a two-fold increase in the regular work volume, and five-times the risk coverage for 60 client organizations, as compared to those enabled by traditional quality assurance and testing methods.
QaaS is an innovative, on-demand crowdsourced software testing and quality assurance (QA) delivery model that combines Topcoder’s 1.4 million-member community with Wipro’s QA expertise. Wipro has been cited as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services for five consecutive years*.
One of the first customers to benefit from the increased speed of test cycles, expand its QA coverage and reduce project costs was Zurich Insurance, a Switzerland-based insurance company.
“With Wipro and Topcoder, Zurich Insurance has on-demand access to a global network of quality engineering talent that helps us enrich customer experience and drive innovation,” said Sajeev Nair, Global Head of Application Development and Maintenance, Zurich Insurance. “The Topcoder platform offers a rare combination of speed, quality and scale.”
The Topcoder Quality as a Service offering includes:
- Real World Testing: Create and execute test cases, or generate feedback through real-time testing, to validate functional, digital accessibility, localization and UI/UX requirements.
- Performance Testing: Test the availability and reliability of applications against user and business scenarios.
- Mobility Testing: Complete functional and non-functional tests, including device compatibility certification and user sentiment analysis.
- Automated Testing: Build cross-browser, device-ready automation frameworks and test scripts using open source tools.
- Salesforce Testing: Pre-built test assets bundled with tool licenses ideal for new salesforce implementations, upgrades, customizations and enhancements.
“Companies initiate QA projects and receive deliverables through the Topcoder platform and crowdsourced software testing (i.e. crowdtesting) via the Topcoder Community and/or Wipro QA engineers,” said Mike Morris, Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Wipro Limited. “Our Quality as a Service offering is unique: it’s a scalable, on-demand way for companies to quickly integrate the highest quality testing and QA competencies from a global community of elite engineers and developers, as needed, into any aspect of the software development lifecycle.”
In the September 2018 report, Market Guide for Application Crowdtesting Services**, Gartner said “crowdtesting is becoming an integral part of application testing as speed, new technology skills and customer experience top digital agendas.” Gartner also estimated that “by 2022, automated and crowdsourced security testing platform products and services will be employed by over 50 percent of enterprises, up from less than 5 percent in 2018.”
Topcoder became a part of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, in November 2016.
For more information on the Quality as a Service offering, contact Joey Poarch at [email protected].
* Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services
Worldwide,” by Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden, Gunjan Gupta (21
November 2018)
**Gartner, “Market Guide for Application Crowdtesting Services,” by Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden, Michael Isbitski (19 September 2018)
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Topcoder
Topcoder, a Wipro company, is a workforce marketplace with 1.4+ million developers, designers, data scientists and testers around the world. For more than a decade, Topcoder has helped organizations — including IBM, Honeywell, GE, BMC, Booz Allen, NASA Tournament Lab, Harvard Medical School, U.S. Dept. of Energy and Land O’Lakes — accelerate innovation, solve challenging problems and tap into hard-to-find skills. Enterprises distribute work to Topcoder’s global network through the Topcoder platform, where individuals with the right skills participate in competitions to win money, build experience and earn recognition. Visit www.topcoder.com.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future op erating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
