iVantage Health Analytics Launches Breakthrough Platform to Help Health Systems and Physician Leaders Optimize Medical Group Performance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
iVantage Health Analytics, a leading provider of performance management and analytic solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems, announced the launch of a new platform, Physician Enterprise Performance Manager. The platform is the industry’s first integrated benchmarking and performance management tool that analyzes patient access and cost data to help health system and physician leaders optimize the performance of their medical groups. iVantage developed the platform in collaboration with top-performing health systems and received strategic guidance from The Chartis Group. iVantage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chartis Group, a comprehensive advisory and analytics consulting firm dedicated to the healthcare industry.
“We recognize the singular impact physician groups have on enterprise performance,” said Araby Thornewill, President of iVantage. “While health systems continue to make significant investments in building their base of employed and aligned physicians, many still struggle to understand the performance of the practices. Physician Enterprise Performance Manager gives organizations clarity into whether their providers are effectively utilizing existing capacity to promote timely access to care while meeting marketplace demands and supporting the health system’s strategic growth objectives.”
Physician Enterprise Performance Manager provides insight into opportunities to increase throughput and clinic volume, expand and improve capacity utilization, enhance patient experience and reduce operational costs. The platform identifies areas of opportunity for improvement by analyzing visit and volume patterns, timeliness of appointments and scheduling effectiveness. Additionally, via its integrated cost benchmarking feature, the platform identifies opportunities to achieve cost efficiencies in core and supporting practice operations, including the care team model.
“In our work with medical groups, we typically see that between 10% to 30% of provider capacity goes underutilized, and yet patients are still experiencing delays in being seen by primary care and specialty physicians,” said James Karpook, Principal at The Chartis Group. “These delays can prompt patients to seek care elsewhere; in today’s environment, medical groups cannot afford to fall short of patients’ expectations, nor can they afford to lose patients to competing providers. We’re excited to offer the industry access to an analytical and performance management platform that provides medical group leaders and managers with data and insight to improve their ability to see patients in an efficient, effective manner.”
The platform allows users to compare access and cost performance to industry peers at the enterprise and specialty levels. Further, the platform provides drill-downs within specialty by practice location and provider to highlight variation and identify specific improvement opportunities to better utilize capacity, grow patient volumes, reduce delays in access to care or reduce practice expenses. Physician Enterprise Performance Manager helps health systems and medical groups answer critical questions, including:
- Are we optimizing the use of our current provider capacity and clinic resources?
- Do we have sufficient capacity for new patients to allow us to grow our ambulatory volumes and increase referrals to strategically important inpatient services?
- Do we have the right care model in place to promote optimal use of capacity and reduce delays in care?
- Are we managing our portfolio of primary care and specialty care services to ensure that patients are seeing the right provider in the right setting in a timely manner?
- Are we leveraging our practice-based and other supporting resources efficiently and effectively?
To learn more about Physician Enterprise Performance Manager, and other iVantage solutions and services, please contact Linda Albery, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales, at [email protected].
About iVantage Health Analytics
iVantage Health Analytics, through proprietary analytics and modeling, helps healthcare organizations evaluate performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and manage success. iVantage’s solutions are designed to be foundational utilities for health systems, community hospitals, rural providers, and independent medical groups to manage their strategic, financial, operational, and clinical performance. In 2015, iVantage was acquired by the Chartis Group, a comprehensive advisory and analytics consulting firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. To learn more, please visit https://www.ivantagehealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005134/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of endpoints for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure environment. Our fast and reliable hardware is VMware, Citrix and Microsoft ready and designed to handle all ranges of usage - from task-based to sophisticated CAD/CAM users. 10ZiG prides itself in being one of the only companies whose sole focus is in Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VDI. This focus allows us to provide a truly unique level of personal service and customization that is a rare find in th...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT