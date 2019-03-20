Easy Transfer Grows to US$776M in Gross Transactions as Student Payment Platform’s Popularity Soars

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Easy Transfer’s financial services platform is growing on campuses around the world, reaching US$776M in total transaction volume in 2018 and projected to top US$1B in 2019.
After rapidly expanding to over 30 countries around the world, the fintech platform saw an 829% growth in transaction volume and 1079% growth in overall number of transactions in just two years. Adding financial services for rent payments and other living expenses in addition to tuition transfers since 2017 has allowed Easy Transfer to see new user growth with an 85% user retention rate as users pay with Easy Transfer more frequently.
Easy Transfer’s quick growth has been enabled by the service’s integration into the mobile apps of major Chinese banks. These institutions include China Guangfa Bank (CGB), Industrial Bank (CIB), Suning Finance, and UnionPay Quick Pass App, which is connected to 27 other major Chinese commercial banks.
“We’re very excited that Easy Transfer has reached and been embraced by over 53,000 Chinese students globally,” Co-Founder Tony Gao says. “Being able to help make the lives of Chinese students abroad easier and more productive has been our mission from the very beginning.”
Founded by Tony Gao and Michael Shang in March 2013 while attending university in the US, the company’s inspiration came when the duo was unable to find a hassle-free way to transfer funds from China to pay their tuition, housing costs, and other expenses. Before Easy Transfer, Gao and Shang -- along with countless other students -- found it time consuming and expensive to transfer money. Students’ families would have to visit their bank in-person, often several times over multiple days. Easy Transfer has brought this process down to as little as 3 minutes.
Easy Transfer’s easy-to-use interface not only features a smooth and simple payment process that is completely online, but also automatically applies for exemption from Chinese forex capital quotas (which are typically US$50,000 per year). To make sure families get the most value out of their tuition payment transfers, the platform uses big data analysis and A.I. to predict forex rates, suggesting the optimal time to make a transfer from RMB to other currencies.
Easy Transfer is used by Chinese students in markets around the world such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and all member countries of the EU. Its widespread success led to the introduction of an Easy Transfer student credit card in July 2018, which saw 10,000 sign ups during its first 15 days after launch. The credit card, which was issued in partnership with China Everbright Bank, is designed for Chinese international students, offering 2-3% cash back for educational, travel, dining, grocery and gas expenses.
The team is working to further expand their financial services platform with the help of its newly announced funding, a US$7M Series B investment, bringing the total amount raised to $15M. Easy Transfers investors include IDG Capital Group, ZhenFund, and China Equity Group.
About Easy Transfer
Easy Transfer is China's largest online financial service platform for overseas students, on which students are able to pay tuition fees and dormitory rent to thousands of renowned colleges and universities worldwide. By forming close partnerships with payment processors like UnionPay, Visa and Mastercard, as well as major Chinese banks like China Guangfa Bank, Industrial Bank and China Merchants Bank, Easy Transfer provides Chinese students, their families and higher education institutions worldwide with the go-to service for international education payments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005344/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT