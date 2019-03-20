Pandora Springs Forward with New “Sound On” Brand Campaign

Pandora, the largest streaming audio provider in the U.S., today announced the spring installment of its “Sound On” brand campaign, designed to inspire listeners to discover the unique sounds that transport them from winter hibernation to spring exploration. The narrative celebrates Pandora’s unique ability to connect listeners with the audio entertainment they crave as the temperature rises. Additionally, Pandora unveiled its first sonic logo, a unique audio signature that harnesses the power of sound to create an original, consistent brand experience across multiple audio touchpoints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005185/en/

The multi-channel campaign will run in six markets for 12 weeks and feature some of the season’s most high-profile artists including: Jonas Brothers, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Khalid, 2 Chainz, John Legend and Becky G. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our brand mission is to connect listeners with the music and audio content they love to help them live their lives at full volume,” said Brad Minor, VP of brand marketing & communications at Pandora. “This campaign brings that notion to life by showcasing how universal life moments can be deeply enhanced with the right soundtrack.”

This rollout marks the second iteration of Pandora’s seasonal “Sound On” campaign. In November 2018, Pandora kicked off “Sound On” with a winter theme focused on shared holiday moments.

“Our inaugural ‘Sound On’ campaign centered around holiday travel and the ways music and sound can help you escape a mundane physical space – like a crowded airport or delayed train,” said Lauren Nagel, VP & executive creative director at Pandora. “Building on that idea of transformation, our spring campaign amplifies the emotional hallmarks of the spring season: renewal, inspiration, and what we do best: discovery.”

The campaign boasts large-scale outdoor placements in iconic locations throughout Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, New York City, Oakland and San Francisco – including Times Square, the Oculus, Oracle Arena and The Nashville Sign.

Each piece of Pandora’s campaign was designed by its in-house creative team, with approximately 1,100 components developed. This includes 500 live board screens in New York City subway terminals, 75 bus shelters in San Francisco, and 72 screens taking over the Oculus station in New York City, including one 280 ft. wide screen. Pandora will also be the first-to-market advertiser to wrap the new AC Transit double-decker buses in Oakland.

Pandora will also execute site-takeovers with Thrillist, Vevo and Vox online properties, as well as integrations with Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. Pandora’s new sonic logo will be heard throughout the campaign.

Other key campaign components include:

Sound Wall: Pandora has commissioned leading street artists to create wall murals that depict their unique interpretations of sound and spring discovery. The murals, which will appear in top markets across the country, will also include QR codes that drive to custom playlists on Pandora curated by the street artists featuring music that inspired their work.

Sound Wall: Pandora has commissioned leading street artists to create wall murals that depict their unique interpretations of sound and spring discovery. The murals, which will appear in top markets across the country, will also include QR codes that drive to custom playlists on Pandora curated by the street artists featuring music that inspired their work.

Pandora will give listeners exclusive opportunities to get up close and personal with private concerts featuring artists from the campaign. Sound Box: Pandora has enlisted 20 leading social media influencers to share the spring sounds that inspire each of them with weekly Pandora playlists for their followers.

Pandora has enlisted 20 leading social media influencers to share the spring sounds that inspire each of them with weekly Pandora playlists for their followers. Pandora Sound On Lounge: “Sound On” will make an impact at this year’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Hangout, Firefly, Electric Forest, and Bumbershoot Music Festivals through unique experiential activations.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a uniquely-personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users each month with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology - whether at home or on the go - through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products. As the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., with an industry-leading digital audio advertising platform, Pandora connects listeners with the music and podcasts they love the most.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

