L3’s John Feren Recognized With 2019 ISTAT Award for Aviation Industry Leadership and Achievement

|March 20, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that John N. Feren, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for L3 Electronic Systems, received the prestigious 2019 International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) Award, an annual recognition of professionals who have made lasting contributions to the aviation industry. Mr. Feren was honored during the ISTAT Americas Annual Conference on March 12, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
“John’s deep knowledge and experience in commercial aviation make him both a tremendous asset to L3 and a recognized thought leader in the industry,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “On behalf of all of us at L3, we congratulate John on this distinguished honor for his outstanding contributions over his impressive career.”
Mr. Feren has more than 30 years of expertise in the aviation industry. Since joining L3 in 2017, Mr. Feren has leveraged L3’s commercial aviation portfolio to generate new business and deepen executive-level relationships with airline customers and commercial aviation organizations. Prior to joining L3, Mr. Feren served in senior roles at Aviation Capital Group (ACG) and Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He was recently honored as the “Face of Aviation” at the 2018 Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dublin conference.
Founded in 1983, the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) is the premier international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing aviation professionals with forums for increased networking and educational opportunities. ISTAT currently represents more than 5,000 members worldwide who are involved in operating, manufacturing, maintaining, selling, purchasing, financing, leasing, appraising, insuring or other activities related to the commercial aviation sector. ISTAT is committed to providing its members with the highest quality and best-value networking and education opportunities in commercial aviation, administering the industry’s leading appraiser program, and investing in the future through the ISTAT Foundation. View the full list of ISTAT Award winners here: https://www.istat.org/About/ISTAT-Award.
With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
