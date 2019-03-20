Kronos Receives Top Honors for Customer-first Leadership and CX Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
|March 20, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Kronos Incorporated today announced two customer experience (CX) award honors recognizing the organization’s commitment to engaging with and empowering customers to drive collective success. Kronos won the top award for “Innovation in Customer Service” by the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service and Lisa Pratt, vice president of customer engagement marketing, was named a Top 10 Innovator of the Year by Great Place to Work.
News Facts
-
The Stevie Awards recognized Kronos with the top honor in the category
of Innovation in Customer Service for the Kronos
Community, a fast-growing online community where customers,
partners, and product experts across all industries ask questions,
share ideas, and provide product insight in real time.
- The award honors new developments within customer service that enable organizations to more effectively meet customer needs, increase satisfaction, and improve loyalty.
- Kronos Community offers a thriving online collaborative customer platform, providing tools and resources that enable organizations to maximize their Kronos solution by tapping into educational resources, remote customer support, case management, and peer networking groups to find and share best practices while also recommending future product enhancements.
-
Since the launch of Kronos Community in 2016 and the introduction
of an enhanced user experience in July 2017, the platform has
evolved into a vital tool that helps customers unlock maximum
value from their Kronos investment, including:
- Growing its customer user base by 70 percent, with Kronos Community now supporting nearly 47,000 members;
- Increasing collaboration through group activity, which experienced a 58 percent jump in responses and a 103 percent spike in “likes” per quarter; and
- Generating more than 45,000 peer responses and surfacing product ideas from active members, including more than 300 enhancements released or scheduled for release and 200 more included on product roadmaps.
-
Lisa Pratt, vice president of customer engagement marketing, is also
the recipient of two honors from Great Place to Work. She received a
Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award and earned a prestigious
spot as one of the Top
10 Innovators of the Year.
- Recognized with special distinction at the Great Place to Work For All Leadership Awards Gala, the Top 10 Innovators of the Year were selected from the list of all Leadership Award Recipients. The Top 10 Innovators honor leaders who best exemplify and embody an “innovation for all” culture at their respective organizations.
-
Pratt, who joined Kronos in 2010, was honored for her work during
the company’s business transformation, during which she played a
key role in:
- Leading the multi-year, strategic transition from the company’s near 40-year history as an on-premise software vendor to a cloud SaaS provider, which best-positioned Kronos to support the launch of its next-generation cloud workforce management solution, Workforce Dimensions, and grow its human capital management market share with Workforce Ready;
- Building and growing the customer engagement marketing team; and
- Helping Kronites worldwide enhance a foundational customer-first approach across every corner of the organization — from product management and engineering, to service and support, to finance and marketing, and beyond.
Supporting Quotes
-
Bob Hughes, chief customer and strategy officer, Kronos Incorporated
“Customers are our lifeblood. All employees — from our CEO to our newest hire — work hard to cultivate a customer-first culture that puts customer success at the heart of everything we do. These honors showcase our commitment to helping organizations improve their own unique employee experience while empowering better business outcomes throughout the customer journey.”
-
Michael Bush, chief executive officer, Great Place to Work
“We are honored to celebrate this year’s shining examples of Innovation By All — the individuals and teams who have successfully created new products or built more inclusive cultures, and who have led their organizations to more fully maximize the human potential within their workforce.”
Supporting Resources
- Read about the customer-first philosophy at Kronos.
- Learn how Kronos Customer Success helps drive positive business outcomes through a proactive, personal, and proven collaborative partnership.
- Discover the Kronos Community and how its interactive platform encourages communication and provides self-service tools for customers.
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his new book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
