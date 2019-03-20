All-New Kindle Now With an Adjustable Front Light For Just $89.99

|By Business Wire
(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today Amazon introduced the all-new Kindle, the first Kindle with a front light for under $100. Now you can adjust the display brightness to read comfortably in even more places—whether indoors at night or outside in the sun. The all-new Kindle also includes an updated design, the latest electronic ink technology for better contrast, and three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, a $30 value. With Kindle Unlimited, you can read as much as you’d like from a collection of millions of titles at no additional cost. The all-new Kindle comes in black or white for just $89.99 and is available for pre-order today at www.amazon.com/kindle.
“Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment—from a sunny patio to their bed at night,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we’re excited to introduce the all-new Kindle—the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light.”
All-New Kindle—Now with a Front Light
Like all Kindle devices, the all-new Kindle provides a sanctuary reading experience with no distractions and includes a glare-free display with laser-quality text that’s easy to read. The new adjustable front light makes it even more comfortable to read in a variety of places while still delivering weeks of battery life. The all-new Kindle also includes updated electronic ink technology for better contrast and now uses capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the six-inch, 167 ppi display.
The refreshed design delivers all these great features while keeping the device thin and light, so it’s easy to hold in one hand for long reading sessions. And the all-new Kindle comes with features customers love—storage to hold thousands of books so you can take your library with you, a battery life that lasts weeks not hours, and a durable design that makes it easy to bring with you on the go.
Even More Stories with Three Months of Kindle Unlimited for Free
Kindle devices already come with instant access to the Kindle store, featuring the world’s best selection of content, including books, audiobooks, newspapers, and magazines. For a limited time, you get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free—a $30 value—when you order an all-new Kindle. Kindle Unlimited provides unlimited access to millions of great titles, including books from popular authors like Vince Flynn, so you can read as much as you want at no additional cost. Kindle Unlimited includes titles from a range of genres, including young adult books like The Selection by Kiera Cass, classics like The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and non-fiction like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey. After three months, Kindle Unlimited is just $9.99 per month.
New Reading Features that Go Beyond a Book
The all-new Kindle helps you go beyond a book with Amazon’s newest reading features. Now, when you finish a book, it will automatically be marked as read in your library and synced across your reading devices including Kindle, Fire tablet, and the free Kindle apps for iOS and Android. With just a few taps, you can filter to see which books you’ve read and which you haven’t, so organizing your library has never been easier.
Additionally, last year, we introduced a new home experience making it easier to find your next great read. We’re continuing to add to the experience and now you will find more recommendations based on your reading history, including new and trending titles in Kindle Unlimited and the Kindle Store.
These features will be delivered as a free, over-the-air update to the all-new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite Gen 6 (released in 2013), and newer devices in the coming months.
Features Readers Love about Kindle
The all-new Kindle includes all the features that have made the Kindle family the best devices for reading:
- Audible—With Bluetooth built-in, listen to your favorite Audible book and switch seamlessly between reading and listening on a Bluetooth enabled device.
- Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice—Saves and synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks and Audible books across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can always pick up where you left off on any device.
- Goodreads—Kindle is integrated with the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations, with over 85 million members and 86 million book reviews.
- X-Ray—Explore the “Bones of the Book”—see all the passages across a book that mention relevant ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places, or topics of interest.
- Smart Lookup—Integrates a full dictionary definition with other reference information via X-Ray and Wikipedia.
- Family Library—With Kindle and Kindle reading apps, you can access not only your own books, but also books from the Amazon account of a spouse or partner.
- Reading Benefits for Prime—Prime members can enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading as well as one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads.
The new device joins Kindle Paperwhite, which features a high-resolution, 300 ppi display with a flush-front design and waterproofing, and Kindle Oasis, which includes a seven-inch, high-resolution display, waterproofing, and an ergonomic design.
The all-new Kindle is $89.99 and available for pre-order today at www.amazon.com/kindle. It will start shipping on April 10. If you’re a previous Kindle owner, you can trade in your device to receive an Amazon.com gift card for the appraised value as well as a 25% discount on a new device, including the all-new Kindle. Additionally, you can purchase a cover for your all-new Kindle for just $29.99. Covers are thin, snap perfectly onto your device, and are made of woven fabric in a variety of colors, including charcoal black, sandstone white, cobalt blue, and punch red. Pre-order now at www.amazon.com/kindle.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
