Oticon's New Opn S Hearing Aid Delivers More Control and Convenience to Individuals with Hearing Loss

March 20, 2019
Oticon, Inc. today introduced Oticon Opn S™, its most advanced line of Internet-connected hearing aids, designed to give individuals with hearing loss a more convenient and personalized hearing experience. True to Oticon’s legacy of developing, engineering, and building breakthrough hearing technologies in-house, Opn S hearing aids are powered by a new, proprietary platform, Velox S™, and a rechargeable battery option. Opn S also features OpenSound Booster, a new setting that provides an extra level of hearing support for wearers.
Since the successful global launch of Oticon Opn hearing aids, the company has continuously expanded the Opn family. This newest model, Opn S, delivers even more control and power to individuals with hearing loss. The platform built into Opn S rapidly monitors acoustic changes in the environment, giving hearing aid wearers a 360 degree sound experience. Thanks to these advanced sound processing capabilities, speech understanding for Opn S wearers is on par with normal hearing, even in challenging listening environments, like noisy restaurants and social arenas.*
More control with ‘booster’ option
Even with hearing aids, individuals with hearing loss may require additional support when trying to have a conversation in moderately noisy environments, like a lively coffee shop. For these times, Oticon has introduced OpenSound Booster. With OpenSound Booster, Opn S wearers can trigger their hearing aids to further reduce non-speech sound sources and background noise on-demand, enabling them to better focus on the speech in front of them. Wearers can activate OpenSound Booster through their Oticon ON app, to receive the extra help needed for a more focused listening experience.
Improving convenience with a fast-charging battery solution
New with this release, the Opn S miniRITE R style boasts a state-of-the-art, lithium-ion rechargeable solution that provides a full day of power. For wearers that need a quick boost of power, the solution charges 50 percent in one hour and 25 percent in only thirty minutes. At full charge, Opn S wearers have a whole day of power so they can stay engaged with the world around them at all times.**
The Oticon battery charging station has a sleek design and is easy to use—hearing aids start charging when placed in the station, and an LED light turns on when charging is complete. As an added convenience, the Opn S miniRITE R is automatically turned on when removed from the charging station.
“Oticon develops every new hearing aid with the same goal in mind: improving hearing health for individuals with hearing loss,” said Sheena Oliver, Vice President of Marketing for Oticon. “As evidence demonstrating the importance of hearing care on a person’s overall health mounts, delivering the best possible sound quality and speech understanding becomes further ingrained in everything we do. Our new, advanced Opn S hearing aid raises the bar on sound quality and convenience. With more control, personalization, and power than ever before, Opn S wearers have the support they need to stay engaged in conversations and in life.”
Oticon Opn S is available in four styles tailored to meet all hearing needs and lifestyles: miniRITE, miniRITE R, the lithium-ion rechargeable battery solution, miniRITE T with a telecoil, and BTE Plus Power (PP) for those with severe to profound hearing loss.
For more information on Oticon Opn S hearing aids, visit www.oticon.com/Opn-S.
*Juul Jensen 2018, Oticon Whitepaper.
**Lithium-ion battery performance varies depending upon hearing loss, lifestyle and streaming behavior.
About Oticon
Oticon is one of the most innovative hearing device manufacturers with more than 110 years of experience putting the needs of people with hearing loss first. Oticon has spearheaded a number of technological breakthroughs, which have made a significant difference for people with hearing loss. Oticon’s “brain first” audiological focus recognizes that speech understanding and comprehension are cognitive processes that happen in the brain. Oticon’s innovative BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. Oticon designs and manufactures hearing solutions for adults and specialized pediatric instruments. People First is Oticon’s strongest and most valued commitment to empower people to communicate freely, interact naturally and participate actively. For more information visit www.oticon.com.
