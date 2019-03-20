Chase lanza nueva cuenta para expandir el acceso a la banca

|By Business Wire
Chase lanzó Chase Secure Banking, una cuenta de bajo costo que ayuda a que más consumidores de todo el país accedan a una relación bancaria tradicional, incluyendo a consumidores que nunca han tenido una cuenta o aquéllos que en el pasado han tenido inconvenientes para obtener o mantener una.
La nueva cuenta, disponible a partir de hoy, incluye un bajo costo mensual de $4.95. Esta ofrece todos los beneficios de Chase, tales como el acceso a miles de cajeros automáticos de Chase sin costo alguno, la aplicación móvil del Chase y el soporte en persona con banqueros y expertos en las sucursales o por teléfono.
Con Chase Secure Banking, los clientes pueden disfrutar de:
- Pleno acceso a la aplicación móvil de Chase y al sitio web Chase.com para manejar el dinero sobre la marcha, como por ejemplo ver balances, depositar cheques, enviar dinero a amigos y familiares, pagar facturas y monitorear el puntaje de crédito
- Acceso gratis a 16,000 cajeros automáticos y a 5,000 sucursales de Chase en el país, donde pueden reunirse con banqueros para obtener ayuda y asesoramiento por parte de expertos
- Capacidad para realizar pagos electrónicos (ACH) y una tarjeta de débito que pueden utilizar prácticamente en cualquier lugar donde acepten pagos con tarjetas
- Sin cheques en papel y diseñada para ayudar a los clientes a gastar solamente lo que tienen disponible en su cuenta, para así evitar cargos por sobregiro y tener mayor control de su dinero
- Acceso a Chase Offers, disponibles en la aplicación móvil de Chase como una forma de obtener mayor valor en las compras
“Una cuenta bancaria puede abrir la puerta a oportunidades económicas y mejorar las vidas financieras de tantas personas en todo el país,” dijo Thasunda Duckett, CEO de Chase Consumer Banking. “Como un banco, deseamos ayudar a más consumidores a obtener acceso a una cuenta que les pueda ayudar a gestionar sus necesidades diarias al tiempo que van construyendo su salud financiera.”
Chase Secure Banking tiene los mismos bajos costos mensuales que Chase Liquid, la tarjeta pre-pagada recargable del banco, a la que reemplazará. La nueva cuenta incluye mejoras basadas en comentarios del cliente que indicaron la necesidad de contar con todos los servicios bancarios. Los clientes que tienen Chase Liquid hoy pueden abrir una cuenta Chase Secure Banking nueva y mantener su cuenta Liquid si así lo prefieren, pero esta última ya no se ofrecerá a los clientes nuevos.
El banco continúa innovando y desarrollando productos que cubren las necesidades de las comunidades a las que sirve, al tiempo que sus miles de sucursales brindan acceso a préstamos para la vivienda, financiamiento de pequeñas empresas y asesoramiento para ayudar a alcanzar las metas financieras personales y comerciales, además de cubrir las necesidades bancarias personales.
La firma está promoviendo la salud financiera de sus clientes, comunidades y empleados a través de múltiples programas, entre los que se incluyen: National Savings Month, Women on the Move y Advancing Black Pathways. Asimismo, en los últimos cinco años la firma ha destinado más de $100 millones a inversiones filantrópicas que ayudan a las personas de las comunidades carenciadas a ahorrar más, reducir deudas, crear crédito y lograr sus metas a largo plazo.
Para conocer más, por favor, visite www.chase.com/SecureBanking.
