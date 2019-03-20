Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection Solution Adds New Advanced Data Exfiltration Detection

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 10:44 AM EDT
Code42, the leader in next-gen data loss protection, announced its Code42® Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution now includes advanced data exfiltration detection. A policy-free alternative to traditional data loss prevention (DLP), Code42’s enhanced solution offers security teams even more visibility into file movement. The file focus makes it quicker and easier to detect unauthorized or accidental data exfiltration and insider threats.
Designed for scalability, in seconds the solution can search an entire organization for file movement across common data loss vectors, including cloud and non-cloud locations such as employee computers and desktops. It monitors:
- Files in folders that are synched with cloud services, such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud and Microsoft OneDrive.
- File activity on external devices, including hard drives or removable media, such as flash drives.
- Files that are opened in apps commonly used for uploading, including web browsers, chat clients, FTP clients and Slack.
“Valuable data is leaving companies every day — proof that traditional DLP is not working. With its hyper focus on policies and blocking, legacy DLP is overwhelming to manage, and encourages shadow IT, making it slower and virtually impossible to effectively detect risk to IP,” said Vijay Ramanathan, Code42’s senior vice president of product management. “Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection offers a simpler policy-free way to secure cloud and non-cloud data. By providing visibility to every version of every file, we are making it quicker and easier to detect and respond to data exfiltration and insider threats.”
Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection helped one customer save $9 million in one lawsuit. They helped another customer detect 90 gigabytes of sales data leaving its network via an external drive.
According to the “2018 Insider Threat Report” by Cybersecurity Insiders, two-thirds of organizations consider malicious insider attacks or accidental breaches more likely than external attacks. The longer it takes to detect these insider threats, the greater the risk and cost to the company. According to The Ponemon Institute’s report, “2018 Cost of Insider Threats: Global Organizations,” the average cost of an insider threat annually is $8.76 million.
“From Google to USB drives, digital transformation is moving unstructured, sensitive data beyond an organization’s servers. And the proprietary data that gives your organization a competitive edge is often the most difficult data to protect,” said David Chiang, IT system engineer at MACOM, the Massachusetts-based analog semiconductor company. “Code42 has given us unified visibility into where our data lives and moves. Their data loss protection solution has become a key component of our security program.”
Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection enables security teams to more quickly and easily protect their cloud and endpoint data from loss, leak, misuse and theft. Unlike traditional DLP, Code42’s cloud native solution works without requiring the strict prevention policies that can block employee productivity. Instead, the solution clears the way for innovation and collaboration by providing visibility to every version of every file. Backed by this file focus, the solution quickly lets security teams see where data lives and moves, when it leaves their organization, and who has access to it. This approach allows them to monitor, detect, investigate and respond to suspicious file activity in near real-time.
The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently named a Gold Winner in the 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards and the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In addition, the solution received two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards in the categories of Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention and Next-Gen Insider Threat Detection. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.
About Code42
Code42 is the leader in next-gen data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response — all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data — wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.
More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.
© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.
