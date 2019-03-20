Centrify Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access Management, Worldwide

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, today announced it has been recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access Management Solutions. Gartner defines Privileged Access Management as solutions “that help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access.” Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Services help customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment.
“Gartner provides a wonderful forum for the market to receive direct feedback from customers about the value they are deriving from Centrify’s Zero Trust Privilege Services. We are thrilled to be named a March 2019 Customer’s Choice from our customers on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Tim Steinkopf, CEO of Centrify. “We are redefining legacy PAM with cloud-ready solutions that help enterprises reduce risk and secure privileged access to modern attack surfaces. Centrify thanks our customers who continue to place their confidence in us, and who helped us secure this valued distinction.”
The 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Privileged Access Management Solutions follows several industry recognitions for Centrify over the past few months, including Gartner analysts recognizing Centrify as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management in December 2018.
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure a fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high rate of customer satisfaction. To earn this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher.
Centrify Zero Trust Privilege customers contributed the following reviews to Gartner Peer Insights:
- “Implementation is easy and seamless. We are utilizing the Cloud platform and the technology provided is a seamless integration with our environment. The web portal is user friendly and the execution of the "just in time" access works each and every time. The technical support has been tremendous. The team is very responsive and focused on helping you succeed.” – Active Directory Principal Engineer in the Finance Industry
- “Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service increases security, reduces administrative overhead. The Centrify Zero Trust Privilege Service has been an excellent addition to our privileged access management program. In addition to allowing us to control access to our key systems in a more granular fashion, it has significantly reduced the workload and overhead of managing access to our Unix environment.” – Information Security Manager in the Retail Industry
- “Centrify is an excellent partner in providing the services we need. We have worked for the past 2 years with Centrify to successfully implement their solution in our enterprise environment. They have been key partners in making sure that implementation completely meets our expectations.” – Information Security Advisor in the Healthcare Industry
- “Has kept us secure for many, many years. We have used the Centrify product for several years and it has matured into one of the best products to secure your other than Windows systems into AD and provide for management of users, groups, and computers as well as authorization, authentication, and multi-factor managed privileged usage.” – Vice President, Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation in the Government Industry
- “I strongly recommend the product especially for central management of .NIX systems. The product is easy to install and integrate. After the installation, we did not experience any performance problems in the end systems. Compatibility with new security approach is so fast.” – Security and Risk Management Systems Analyst in the Services Industry
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Zero Trust Privilege mandates a “never trust, always verify, enforce least privilege” approach. Organizations may consider approaching Privileged Access Management by solely implementing password vaults, leaving gaps that can easily be exploited. Zero Trust Privilege combines password vaulting with brokering of identities, multi-factor authentication enforcement and “just enough” privilege, all while securing remote access and monitoring of all privileged sessions.
To learn more about Centrify, please visit www.centrify.com.
*Score reflective as of March 20, 2019
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Gartner Magic Quadrant
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Centrify
Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged credential abuse.
Centrify is a registered trademark of Centrify Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005521/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT