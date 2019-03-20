MichBio Announces 7th Annual “Michigan Biosciences Day at the Capitol,” Seeks Participants

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 11:34 AM EDT
Michigan’s premier biosciences industry trade organization, MichBio, presents its annual Michigan Biosciences Day at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
The Biosciences Day at the Capitol is a unique opportunity for industry representatives to share their innovations and engage with decision-makers on behalf of their organizations and the statewide bio-industry.
“Michigan has a long and rich legacy in bioscience discovery and innovation that improves the health and well-being of Michigan residents, and those around the globe, with new treatments and products,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD and CEO of MichBio. “It’s critical that we raise awareness of the bio-industry’s impact with legislators.”
According to the national Biotechnology Innovation Organization, BIO, the state is home to over 1,700 bioscience establishments across multiple industry sectors – including agricultural feedstock and industrial biosciences, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and research and testing – employing almost 134,000 people in direct or secondary bioscience positions.
Rapundalo continued, “It’s imperative for legislators and policymakers to understand that Michigan’s bio-industry is a greater than $28 billion economic driver. The state has all the necessary components to be a national and global bioscience leader if we harness growth strategically around a common vision, in public-private partnership, and with the deployment of bio-industry friendly policies and initiatives.”
On April 10th, industry leaders will gather to advance a policy agenda for growing Michigan's bio-industry through outreach to elected officials. They will meet with key legislative leadership and relevant district offices throughout the day to discuss the strength and diversity of Michigan’s bioscience industry, its competitive status, how it contributes to Michigan’s economy, and how their organizations fit into the regional biosciences ecosystem.
The Michigan Biosciences Day at the Capitol is free for MichBio members. There is space available for additional participants – early registration is essential for successful one-on-one meeting planning.
Legislators and policy staff are invited to attend one of two briefings (morning or afternoon) on the make-up of Michigan’s bio-industry, its role in the statewide economy and policies needed to improve competitiveness.
The event begins with a staging and networking breakfast for industry leaders beginning at 8:30am. MichBio will schedule 1:1 meetings with district offices for bio-industry attendees. In addition, attendees will hear from the co-chairs of the Bioscience Legislative Caucus during the lunch break.
The day will end with a networking reception for legislators and staff, as well as bio-industry leaders, from 4-6 p.m.
The briefings and reception will be held at the offices of Government Consulting Services, Inc. (GCSI) at 2nd Floor, 120 N Washington Square, Lansing, Michigan.
The Michigan Bio-Industry Roadmap for Success, a statewide strategic plan that lays out a vision for economic growth, sustainability and competitiveness will be distributed to legislators during the event. Key priorities outlined in the plan include:
1. Developing a favorable business climate with value-based policies and resources;
2. Enhancing Michigan’s risk-capital market for company growth;
3. Implementing visible economic development and branding initiatives specific to the bio-industry;
4. Seeking greater support to develop skilled talent and workforce.
MichBio appreciates the support of the Michigan Biosciences Legislative Caucus, a bipartisan, bicameral body formed in 2007 whose membership is open to any legislator interested in Michigan’s bio-industry. Current co-chairs consist of Sen. John Bizon (R-19), Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-13), Rep. Brandt Iden (R-61), and Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-55). The Biosciences Caucus uses education, communication, and outreach as tools to discuss, promote, and formulate potential policies to help grow the state’s bio-industry.
Event agenda and registration are available at www.michbio.org/events.
MichBio is the trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. MichBio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on Twitter @MichBio.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005575/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT