Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns FC Choose Leyard LED Video Screens Powered by Lighthouse for Installation at Providence Park

|March 20, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, today announced that the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC professional soccer clubs have selected Leyard and Lighthouse Technologies Ltd., for five video screens in their transformed Providence Park stadium in downtown Portland. The installation is the first resulting from the new partnership between Leyard and Lighthouse formed in late 2018.
The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FCS professional soccer clubs select Leyard and Lighthouse video screens for Providence Park Stadium transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)
The installation encompasses five video screens aimed at heightening the fan experience when Providence Park re-opens this summer, highlighted by a signature new LED board/scoreboard behind the south goal that features more than 150 percent in additional display area. The iconic home venue for both the Timbers of Major League Soccer and Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League is in the final stages of a multiphase, $85 million transformation that includes extensive enhancements to the entire stadium. Notably, the project includes the addition of approximately 4,000 new seats as part of a new three-tiered seating structure constructed on the east side of the stadium.
“From the moment fans enter a stadium on gameday, to the time they leave once the game is over, in-house video capabilities play an important part in the overall in-game experience at any sports venue,” said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers and Thorns FC. “We are thrilled to be working with the local partnership of Leyard and Planar on this substantial investment that will greatly enhance the already unique and immersive experience at Providence Park.”
The installation is the first resulting from the new Leyard and Planar, a Leyard company-Lighthouse partnership announced in December 2018. By combining Leyard’s market-leading fine pitch LED and Planar’s LCD offerings with Lighthouse’s LED solutions designed for the sports market, the goal is to offer new innovations to sports and entertainment customers across North America.
“We are pleased that the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC chose us for this first important installation right in our own backyard,” said Douglas Moss, general manager for sports and entertainment at Leyard and Planar. “The project is an example of the transformative experiences that can be achieved in the sports and entertainment market when two major LED companies work together. We believe it will be the first of many innovative installations to come.”
“We are excited to be working with Leyard and Planar on this first project,” said Peter Chan, managing director of Lighthouse. “The strengths of our two companies will ensure that exceptional LED video screens experience will be delivered to the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC.”
For more information about Leyard and Planar products for the Sports market, visit www.leyard.com/Sports or www.planar.com/Sports.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems acquired in 2015, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
About Lighthouse
Lighthouse is a global leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures and markets LED video display solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events and sports arenas across the globe.
Founded in 1997, Lighthouse Technologies has been providing LED video screens and U.S. based services since 1998 and has a strong global presence with regional offices in Europe, North and South America, the Asia Pacific and China. Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse holds numerous LED patents and has brought many firsts to the industry. For more information about Lighthouse, visit www.lighthouse-tech.com.
