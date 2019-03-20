Epic Games Announces an Incredible Lineup of New Games for the Epic Games Store

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 01:20 PM EDT
During today’s “State of Unreal” GDC opening session, Epic Games revealed more than a dozen games, including highly anticipated titles from Deep Silver, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division, will be coming soon to the Epic Games store.
Today’s announcements include:
- Following the successful launch of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on the Epic Games store, Ubisoft and the Epic Games store announced an extension to their agreement that will bring several major PC releases to the store in partnership with their Uplay division. Details will be revealed in the future by Ubisoft.
- Additional back catalog titles from Ubisoft are confirmed for Epic’s free games program.
- Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division will bring highly anticipated titles The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games to the Epic Games store.
- Award-winning studio Quantic Dream will bring its critically acclaimed portfolio -- Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human -- to PC for the first time, exclusively to the store.
Additional games coming exclusively to the Epic Games store include:
- Afterparty from Night School Studios
- Control from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games
- The Cycle from YAGER
- Dauntless from Phoenix Labs
- Industries of Titan from Brace Yourself Games
- Journey to the Savage Planet from Typhoon Studios and 505 Games
- Kine from Chump Squad
- Phoenix Point from Snapshot Games
- The Sinking City from Frogwares and Bigben
- Spellbreak from Proletariat Inc.
- Solar Ash from Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive
Check out the newest trailer for the Epic Games store to see many of these games in action.
Epic also revealed that Deep Silver's Metro: Exodus sold more than 2.5 times as many copies in its first few weeks on the Epic Games store in comparison to the previous franchise release (Metro: Last Light) on Steam over the same period of time. In addition, both Subnautica from Unknown Worlds Entertainment and Slime Rancher from Monomi Park each exceeded 4,500,000 downloads in their two-week runs as free offerings on Epic’s store.
Launched in December 2018, the Epic Games store has attracted top developers and publishers thanks to an 88% revenue share and Epic’s Support-A-Creator program, which is now home to more than 55,000 content creators. In addition to exclusive titles and the Fortnite player base, Epic’s free game program, which brings high-quality free titles every two weeks, has helped the audience grow to more than 85,000,000 PC players.
To stay up to date on all things Epic at GDC, visit the Unreal Engine blog.
About Epic Games
Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.
