ROKiT Revolutionizes Mobile Market with Official Launch of Phones

|March 20, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
ROKiT, a revolutionary telecommunications company, today introduced its line of five mobile handsets, including three smartphones, to market. At an event hosted this morning in downtown Los Angeles, company founders John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick announced that the handsets would be officially available for purchase online across the U.S. exclusively at ROKiT.com and Walmart.com starting today.
ROKiT's line of five mobile handsets (Photo: Business Wire)
Unlike any other phone brand, ROKiT is shaking up the mobile landscape by pairing its phones with vital life services like family telemedicine, legal counsel, and more. The collection also includes two smartphone models with the best glasses-free 3D technology on the market and a vast library of exclusive 2D and 3D live action and animated content. These unrivaled entertainment and lifestyle packages come packed into premium mobile handsets available at a fraction of the cost of competitors.
“We started ROKiT with a mission to provide people with well-being and security, and offer a realistic entry point to top notch technology. It has been incredible to see our vision realized as people react to the phones,” said John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of ROKiT. “Not only have they been blown away by the glasses-free 3D experience on the smartphones, but they can’t believe just how much they’re getting for such a reasonable price. It was important to us to be the first phone on the market with such an extensive life service and entertainment offering that will surely change lives.”
ROKiT smartphones offer endless entertainment through its ROK Entertainment platform, which includes access to subscription-based streaming television, music, and games. Two of ROKiT’s smartphone models, the ROKiT IO 3D and IO Pro 3D, feature stereoscopic screen technology meticulously crafted to provide a crisp, vibrant 3D image and eliminate previous barriers to 3D’s success. To ensure a seamless experience for users, the phones also enable access to premium, quality-controlled 3D content at the touch of a button through the ROKFLiX 3D app, an expansive catalogue of feature films and custom content created by ROKiT Studios, the company’s 3D and animation studio in France.
ROKiT’s life-changing bundles are rooted in providing health and protection for the whole family. ROK Life Services come pre-loaded on select models in ROKiT’S phone range, kicking off with a year’s free access to 24/7 telemedicine and discounted pharmaceuticals, with roadside assistance, family legal services, and accidental death, burial and cremation, and identity theft insurance available at low-cost monthly rates.
“At ROKiT we like to say we’re a people-first company, because John Paul and I firmly believe in building a brand that prioritizes making a difference in the world over merely selling a product,” said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder and chairman of ROKiT. “Today marks a massive milestone as we connect people with what they need and what they love by officially selling our phones globally. We have lots more in store and are eager to continue this momentum from here.”
All five sleek black handsets are unlocked, equipped with the latest Android features available, and include Dual Sim, WiFi calling, WhatsApp, Facebook, Bluetooth, FM Radio, and MP3 as standard.
ROKiT’s full line of five mobile devices include:
- ROKiT One ($34.99) – Classic bar phone
- ROKiT F-One ($39.99) – Return of the flip phone
- ROKiT IO Light ($89.99) – Lightweight touchscreen smartphone
- ROKiT IO 3D ($199.99) – Mostly-loaded 3D smartphone
- ROKiT IO Pro 3D ($299.99) – Fully-loaded 3D smartphone
ROKiT phones are available to purchase in the U.S. at ROKiT.com and Walmart.com and will be rolling out to the UK next month via Amazon.co.uk.
About ROKiT
ROKiT is a revolutionary telecommunications business that offers consumers state of the art mobile handsets and wireless connectivity at an unbeatable value. As part of ROK Brands, ROKiT has been founded by business innovator John-Paul DeJoria (John Paul Mitchell Systems, Patron Tequila, John Paul Pet) and Jonathan Kendrick (British entrepreneur). ROKiT’s core innovation is the brand’s unique combination of device and service offerings brought to market at aggressive, attention-getting price points. As part of ROKiT’s pledge to provide connection, health, and security for all, the company has partnered with organizations with similar values to help further this ideal around the globe. ROKiT is the official wireless partner of the Los Angeles Chargers, the inaugural jersey partner for the Houston Rockets, and most recently became the title partner of the Williams Racing Formula One team. Additional information can be found at www.rokit.com
About ROK Brands
ROK Brands was founded by seasoned business innovators John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick. The corporation includes ROK Vision, ROK Drinks (ABK Beer, Real Irish Whiskey, Bogart’s Spirits, among others), ROK Water, ROK Stars, ROK Books and other brands. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and Southern California, ROK Brands offers a diverse portfolio of products that improve the lifestyle of mankind around the world. Additional information can be found at www.rokbrands.com.
