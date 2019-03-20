Chint Power Systems Introduces Energy Storage Solution for C&I Customers, Integrates Pason Power's Energy Intelligence Software

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 01:42 PM EDT
Pason Power, a provider of adaptive intelligent software for energy assets, and Chint Power Systems (CPS), a market leading manufacturer of solar and energy storage power conversion equipment, announced today that CPS has chosen Pason Power’s software to be integrated into its Energy Storage System as the exclusive platform for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. According to Navigant Research, C&I energy storage annual capacity deployments are forecasted to grow from 732 MW globally in 2019 to 10,861 MW in 2027.
The integrated energy storage solution fosters a simplified, single-source procurement process for customers rather than having to rely on multiple vendors. Additionally, hardware and software arrive pre-built and pre-configured, making it easy for developers to install so customers can quickly begin seeing the benefits. By pre-integrating with CPS’s energy storage solution, Pason Power’s platform can accurately model anticipated operating parameters, yielding more precise results.
“We are proud to have won the business of a high caliber company such as Chint Power Systems,” said Enrico Ladendorf, Managing Director of Pason Power. “The integration of the Pason Power platform with the CPS systems gives customers the ability to confidently size, procure, and install intelligent energy storage systems, while also providing faster delivery times and cost certainty. The combined system enabled by our software platform can help solar installers and project developers grow their businesses by delivering more accurate estimates on project financial performance such as IRR, Payback Period, and NPV.”
“As C&I energy and sustainability managers seek greater control over their energy use, interest in energy storage is skyrocketing,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, research analyst at Navigant Research. “To unlock the next level of value in the C&I storage market, stakeholders are exploiting cumulative advances in software and analytics to enable the bundling of grid applications to stack up multiple value streams. Balancing this complexity will require sophisticated analytical and system control capabilities to ensure an energy storage system provides maximum value and maintains peak performance for as long as possible.”
Ladendorf said Pason Power’s intelligent software platform is designed to unlock value from each phase of the energy storage project lifecycle. “It delivers predictable and reliable results that give confidence to developers, financiers, utilities, and operators when deploying and managing energy storage assets,” he said. “The platform offers a clear view into every step of the procurement and deployment process, including visibility into the real-time performance and aggregated savings of the system. This significantly lowers project risks by optimizing the energy storage system to a customer’s unique and specific power needs.”
The CPS Energy Storage Systems are designed for demand charge reduction, time of use shifting, PV self-consumption, and back-up power applications. Available in 30kW/65kWh or 60kW/130kWh solutions, these turnkey UL 9540 certified systems are available and ready to meet customer demand today.
Casey Miller, Vice President of Products and Strategy at CPS, said adding Pason Power’s adaptive software completes the turnkey offering from CPS. “After evaluating a number of software platforms, we chose Pason Power because of its capable platform, its ability to maximize ROI in a changing energy environment, and most importantly the backing of a company with decades of experience in data management for the energy industry,” said Miller. “With our hardware and Pason Power’s software solution, we have been able to significantly reduce the complexity and risk of executing small commercial storage for our customers. We have what we believe to be the best small commercial solution for solar, and we now have an energy storage solution that can help project developers grow their business.”
CPS and Pason Power will present a webinar hosted by Greentech Media (GTM) titled, “Enabling Energy Storage for Commercial Solar Developers and Contractors” on Thursday, March 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Pason Power’s Enrico Ladendorf and CPS’s Casey Miller will discuss how their integrated solution works and how energy storage can be a key driver of growing market share for solar developers and contractors. Participants can register here.
About Pason Power
Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software platform. Pason Power customers can confidently right-size and model the financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower project risk. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI), and leverages robust, industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record of adding value through energy data.
Pason Power solutions are compatible with leading component suppliers and enable energy storage systems that reduce costs for end users, serve as reliable grid assets for utilities, and let developers deploy storage systems of all sizes with confidence. For more information, please visit https://pasonpower.com and follow us on Twitter @PasonPower and LinkedIn pason-power.
About CPS America
CPS, Chint Power Systems America, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group (http://en.chint.com), a publicly traded smart energy company founded in Asia in 1984. CPS America was founded in Texas in 2009. It has invested heavily in a local team and operates a service operations center in Dallas, warehousing and distribution in Los Angeles, and a Sales and Marketing office in the San Francisco Bay Area. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string inverters with well over 2.5GW shipped in America and has recently made a strategic entry as a vertically integrated energy storage systems provider. The company strives to deliver value to its customers through product innovation, cost leadership, and first-class service backed by a bankable company. www.chintpowersystems.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005678/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT