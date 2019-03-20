Denmark's Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market, 2019-2023: Competition Impacting on Revenue - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 02:04 PM EDT
The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Denmark's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Denmark's competitive telecom market continues to benefit from having one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, as well as comprehensive LTE coverage. This has stimulated a range of IP-enabled applications which has encouraged revenue growth in the mobile and internet segments, though market competition has meant that overall sector growth has fallen in recent years.
Excellent cable and DSL infrastructure have been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC's own commitments to build out fibre nationally. The development of VDSL and fibre, as well as LTE-A and 5G in the mobile market, is crucial to meeting the government's objective for all premises to have access to a 100Mb/s service by 2020.
The mobile market continues to show steady growth despite the country having one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe. Operators have started trials of 5G services while commercial services will be greatly supported from the beginning of 2020 when spectrum in a range of bands which will become available.
Study Coverage
This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.
In addition, the market reviews the latest developments and statistics in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts. It also covers developments in the mobile voice and data sectors, including spectrum auctions and emerging technologies such as 5G.
Key Developments
- Aqua Comms begins work on the North Atlantic Loop cable to Denmark
- TDC extends the reach of DOCSIS3.1
- Continuing slide in the number of PSTN lines
- TDC extends the reach of its DOCSIS3.1 service, providing 1Gb/s downloads
- Continuing growth in fibre network roll-outs
- TDC advances with vectoring VDSL
- Government to increase minimum national upload speed to 30Mb/s by 2020
- Hi3G signs roaming deal with TDC
- Telenor discontinues low-cost BiBoB brand and migrates customers to its CBB Mobil unit
- TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint
- MNOs end NFC-based mobile wallet platform
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments
Companies Mentioned
- H3iG Denmark
- Lycamobile
- MIT Tele (DLG Tele)
- TDC
- Tele2
- Telenor
- Telia Denmark
Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
3. Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- The privatisation of Tele Danmark
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
4. Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- TDC
- Telenor Denmark
- Telia Denmark
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- VoIP
- Next Generation Access (NGA)
- Alternative networks
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Smart infrastructure
- Smart cities
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Government support
- Forecasts - fixed broadband subscribers - 2019; 2021; 2023
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Very High Data Rate DSL (VDSL)
- Vectoring DSL
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed wireless
- WiMAX
- Satellite
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
7. Digital media
- Video streaming
8. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Market share of subscribers by operator
- Prepaid
- Mobile infrastructure
- Digital networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Spectrum
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Network sharing
- Major mobile operators
- TDC
- Telenor Denmark
- Telia Danmark
- Hi3G Denmark
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Near Field Communications
- M-commerce
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xj2blf/denmarks?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005703/en/
