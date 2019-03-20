HealthWarehouse.com Reports Full Year 2018 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC: HEWA) announced today that its net sales for 2018 increased 6% to $15,748,162 compared to $14,847,262 in 2017. The 2018 annual results benefited from a strong fourth quarter during which net sales increased 18% to $4,301,612 in 2018 compared to $3,632,511 during the same period in 2017.
HealthWarehouse.com is a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites (VIPPS) accredited online and mail-order pharmacy authorized to sell and deliver prescription medications to all 50 states. The Company attributed its 2018 sales performance to growth in core consumer prescription sales along with strong customer retention and acquisition.
Joseph Peters, the Company’s President and CEO, said “2018 was a banner year in a number of areas, including overall and core consumer prescription revenues, prescription volumes, efficiency levels and processing times. The sales growth was in part due to once again being featured by a nationally recognized consumer magazine as the most affordable option for consumers to purchase their prescription medication. We continue to believe the article further validates our direct-to-consumer cash business model. As a result of our sales growth, along with improved efficiencies, we generated approximately $316,000 in Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter.” (Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP measures is provided below.)
“Our investment in new automation equipment during the year began to show its positive operational impact in the fourth quarter results including increased throughput, improved quality control and operating efficiencies resulting in lower fulfillment costs,” Peters added. “Our team remains dedicated to providing customers with excellent pharmacy experiences through compassion, convenience and transparency. Additionally, we continue to evaluate funding options to support an expansion of our marketing campaigns, an upgrade of our pharmacy software, and the refinancing of our current debt obligations.”
“In wrapping up 2018, we conducted a Net Promoter Score survey to gauge the loyalty of our customer relationships. As a result, we are proud to announce a “world-class” Net Promoter Score of 77. Compared to the industry average for Online Shopping (45) and Pharmacy (28), this score highlights the success of our efforts to provide excellent pharmacy experience. Our customers noted our service, pricing, convenience, and ordering platform as key drivers for the score they gave us. As we look to 2019, we plan to build on these strong results and provide an improved customer experience by investing in pharmacy software and platform development,” Peters added.
2018 Annual Overview:
Net Sales: Total net sales were $15,748,162 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $14,847,262 in 2017, an increase of $900,900 or 6%. Core consumer prescription sales were $12,545,097 for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $10,842,910 in 2017, an increase of $1,702,187 or 16%. The growth in prescription sales has been aided by increased consumer awareness partially a result of being featured in a prominent national magazine and higher customer retention due to improved processing and service levels. Over-the-counter net sales declined by 21% to $2,707,461 as compared to $3,436,832 in 2017 due to new regulatory requirements implemented in the first quarter.
Gross Profit: Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $10,221,297, a $383,698 or 4% increase over the 2017 year due to sales growth.
Operating Expenses: Operating expenses were $10,768,867 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1,409,274 or 15% as compared to 2017. The annual results in 2018 included a $170,000 charge to write down certain fixed assets. Other increases in 2018 were related to staffing, stock-based compensation, software engineering fees, advertising, depreciation, freight and other volume-related expenses. The increase in staffing was related to higher pharmacy staffing levels during the first half of the year due to workflow changes in preparation for the automation equipment, and additional customer support and retention staffing.
Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: The Company reported a net loss of $817,054 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $371,775 for the year ended December 31, 2017. In 2018, Adjusted EBITDA was $380,428, versus $856,118 for the same period of 2017.
2018 Fourth Quarter Overview:
Net Sales: Total net sales were $4,301,612 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3,632,511 in 2017, an increase of $669,101 or 18%. Core consumer prescription sales were $3,378,308 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $2,619,380 in 2017, an increase of $758,928 or 29%. The growth in prescription sales during the fourth quarter benefited from higher customer retention resulting from better processing and service levels. Over-the-counter net sales declined by 18% to $707,149 for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $862,927 in the same 2017 period, due the continued impact of new regulatory requirements implemented earlier in 2018.
Gross Profit: Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $2,790,774, a $360,264 or 15% increase over the 2017 fourth quarter due to sales growth.
Operating Expenses: Operating expenses were $2,933,660 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $359,538 or 14% as compared to the same quarter in 2017. The quarterly results in 2018 included a $170,000 charge to write down certain fixed assets. Other increases in 2018 were related to accounting services, staffing, stock-based compensation, freight and other volume-related expenses. The increase in staffing was related to additional customer support and retention staffing, which was offset by lower pharmacy staffing resulting from efficiency gains from the automation equipment.
Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: The Company reported a net loss of $215,964 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $175,879 during the same period in 2017. For the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $315,716 in 2018 compared to $23,210 in 2017.
|HEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net sales
|$
|4,301,612
|$
|3,632,511
|$
|15,748,162
|$
|14,847,262
|Cost of sales
|1,510,838
|1,202,001
|5,526,865
|5,009,663
|Gross profit
|2,790,774
|2,430,510
|10,221,297
|9,837,599
|Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,763,660
|2,574,122
|10,598,867
|9,359,593
|
Impairment of fixed assets
|170,000
|-
|170,000
|-
|
Total operating expenses
|2,933,660
|2,574,122
|10,768,867
|9,359,593
|Net income (loss) from operations
|(142,886
|)
|(143,612
|)
|(547,570
|)
|478,006
|Interest expense
|(73,078
|)
|(32,267
|)
|(269,484
|)
|(106,231
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(215,964
|)
|(175,879
|)
|(817,054
|)
|371,775
|Preferred stock:
|Series B convertible contractual dividends
|(85,558
|)
|(85,557
|)
|(342,233
|)
|(342,232
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(301,522
|)
|$
|(261,436
|)
|$
|(1,159,287
|)
|$
|29,543
|Per share data:
|Net income (loss) - basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.01
|Net income (loss) - diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.01
|Series B convertible contractual dividends
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:
|- basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.00
|- diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|- basic
|48,889,100
|46,950,787
|48,695,935
|45,214,968
|- diluted
|48,889,100
|46,950,787
|48,695,935
|51,880,200
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(215,964
|)
|$
|(175,879
|)
|$
|(817,054
|)
|$
|371,775
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Interest expense
|73,078
|32,267
|269,484
|106,231
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,316
|16,358
|123,862
|77,065
|Stock-based compensation
|247,286
|127,581
|626,329
|351,076
|Loss on disposition of equipment
|-
|-
|7,807
|-
|Impairment of fixed assets
|170,000
|-
|170,000
|-
|
Gain on settlement of accounts payable and accrued expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(139,479
|)
|Proxy solicitation costs
|-
|-
|-
|37,113
|Severance
|-
|22,883
|-
|52,337
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|315,716
|$
|23,210
|$
|380,428
|$
|856,118
About HealthWarehouse.com
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTC Pink:HEWA) is a trusted VIPPS accredited online pharmacy based in Florence, Kentucky. The Company is focused on the out of pocket prescription market, which is expected to exceed $50 billion in 2019. With a mission to provide affordable healthcare to every American by focusing on technology that is revolutionizing prescription delivery, HealthWarehouse.com has become the largest VIPPS accredited online pharmacy in the United States exclusively servicing the cash market.
HealthWarehouse.com is licensed or authorized to ship prescription medication to all 50 states and only sells drugs that are FDA-approved and legal for sale in the United States. Visit HealthWarehouse.com online at http://www.HealthWarehouse.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement and the information incorporated by reference herein contain “forward looking statements” as defined in federal securities laws, including but not limited to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations and future plans and strategies of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements or in management's expectations. Important factors which could cause or contribute to actual results being materially and adversely different from those described or implied by forward looking statements include, among others, risks related to competition, management of growth, access to sufficient capital to fund our business and our growth, new products, services and technologies, potential fluctuations in operating results, international expansion, outcomes of legal proceedings and claims, fulfillment center optimization, seasonality, commercial agreements, acquisitions and strategic transactions, foreign exchange rates, system interruption, cyber-attacks, access to sufficient inventory, government regulation and taxation, payments and fraud. More information about factors that potentially could affect HealthWarehouse.com's financial results is included in HealthWarehouse.com's audited Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports available at otcmarkets.com and prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (the "Company") prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is commonly used. In addition to adjusting net loss to exclude interest, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation, and certain other nonrecurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company`s performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of this metric offers investors, bankers and other shareholders an additional view of the Company`s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or to net cash used in operating activities as a measure of operating results or of liquidity. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company`s performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005786/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of endpoints for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure environment. Our fast and reliable hardware is VMware, Citrix and Microsoft ready and designed to handle all ranges of usage - from task-based to sophisticated CAD/CAM users. 10ZiG prides itself in being one of the only companies whose sole focus is in Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VDI. This focus allows us to provide a truly unique level of personal service and customization that is a rare find in th...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT