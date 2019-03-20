Allied Esports and Newegg Ink Long-Term Marketing Agreement

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019
Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, and Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today announced a multiyear marketing agreement designating Newegg as a founding partner and official e-commerce partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.
Under this agreement, Newegg branding will be displayed prominently throughout HyperX Esports Arena, as well as on the venue’s official website, social channels and live streams. Allied Esports and Newegg will develop and host co-branded events twice each year at the arena.
Newegg will also create interactive retail locations throughout the venue where customers and guests can test out the latest gaming gear. All products on display will feature an option whereby customers can scan a code with their mobile devices to learn more about the products or purchase them on Newegg’s mobile app.
“Gamers and fans from around the world who visit HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas expect first-class experiences and services, and Newegg will undoubtedly play a major role in both moving forward,” said Simon Temperley, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of Allied Esports. “We look forward to joining forces with Newegg to create amazing, engaging events and content that continues to cement Las Vegas as the center of the esports ecosystem.”
The agreement announced today is the latest in a series of investments Newegg is making in esports. Last month, the company entered into a marketing partnership with Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) to support the CLG Fortnite team’s events at Madison Square Garden in New York. In aggregate, Newegg now has a major stake in esports events in both the Eastern and Western United States.
“Newegg is going all-in with esports, and we’re making sure fans get to enjoy cool events at iconic venues in Las Vegas and New York,” said Mitesh Patel, VP Marketing at Newegg. “Our partnerships with CLG and Allied Esports place Newegg at the epicenter of the esports movement, where we can help any fan ‘Game Like a Pro.’”
Event details will be announced at a later date. For more information, fans can follow @AlliedEsports and @HyperXESALV and visit AlliedEsports.gg, and follow Newegg on Facebook and Twitter and go to www.newegg.com.
Premier Partnerships assisted Allied Esports in brokering the deal.
About Allied Esports
Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, and once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, and the other conditions to closing have been satisfied, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.
Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck “Big Meta,” Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s HyperX Esports Truck “Big Betty” and HyperX Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.
About Newegg Inc.
Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.
About Premier Partnerships
Premier Partnerships is a nationally recognized sponsorship sales and advisory firm specializing in the development and execution of customized naming rights and commercial sales strategies for top tier facilities, sports and entertainment destinations, league and team properties, and municipal programs. Founded in 2003 to provide experienced, focused, passionate and results driven commercial sales solutions, Premier has created thousands of mutually beneficial business partnerships. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Chicago, Premier has been honored as Sports Business Journal’s Best in Property Consulting, Sales and Client Services.
