ExaGrid in sechs Kategorien für die 2019 Network Computing Awards nominiert

|March 20, 2019 05:44 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, ein führender Anbieter intelligenter hyperkonvergierter Speicherlösungen für Backups, gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen in sechs Kategorien für die 2019 Network Computing Awards nominiert wurde. ExaGrid wurde zu einem der Finalisten in folgenden Kategorien ernannt: Data Centre Product of the Year, The Return on Investment Award, Hardware Product of the Year, Product of the Year, The Customer Service Award, und Company of the Year. Die Abstimmung über den Gewinner in jeder Kategorie hat bereits begonnen und wird am 23. April abgeschlossen sein. Die Ergebnisse werden im Rahmen der abendlichen Zeremonie am 2. Mai in London veröffentlicht.
Das ExaGrid Modell EX63000E einer Backup-Speicherappliance mit Datendeduplizierung zählt zu den Nominierungen in vier Kategorien. Das Modell bietet das größte Scale-out-System und einem vollständigen Backup von bis zu 2 PB mit einer Speicherrate von 432 TB/h. Diese Rate ist höher als bei jedem anderen Backup-Speicher auf dem Markt.
„Wir sind äußerst erfreut über die Nominierung durch das IT-Team und die Anerkennnung von Network Computing in sechs Kategorien in diesem Jahr”, so Bill Andrews, CEO und President von ExaGrid. „Wir unterstützen weiterhin IT-Organisationen bei der Lösung von zwei der drängendsten heute anzutreffenden Themen: Wie gelingt der Schutz des immer weiter steigenden Volumens an Backup-Daten und wie können wir dies zusätzlich zu geringeren Kosten erreichen. ExaGrid bietet einen signifikanten Langzeitwert und Investitionsschutz, wie sie von keiner anderen Architektur gewährleistet werden können.”
Die Nominierungen in unterschiedlichen Kategorien spiegeln die Wertschätzung wider, die dem einzigartigen Architekturansatz, der differenzierten Produktauswahl und dem beispiellosen Kundendienst entgegengebracht werden. ExaGrid bietet eine einzigartige Disk Landing Zone für jede Appliance, bei der Backups direkt geschrieben werden, sodass der rechnerintensive Datendeduplizierungsvorgang die Aufnahmegeschwindigkeit nicht beeinträchtigt. Die neuesten Backups werden unmittelbar gesichert und stehen in ihrer vollständig deduplizierten Form für schnelle Wiederherstellungen, VM Instant Recoveries und Bandkopien sofort zur Verfügung, während die Offsite-Daten für eine Notfallwiederherstellung bereitstehen. Backups für traditionelle Deduplizierungsappliances und ordentliche Disks werden in deduplizierter Form gesichert. Dies erfordert einen langwierigen Rehydratationsprozess für die Wiederherstellung der Daten. Jede ExaGrid Appliance bietet Landing-Zone-Sicherung, deduplizierte Repository-Speicherung, Prozessor- und Speicherkapazität, sodass bei zunehmendem Datenvolumen alle erforderlichen Ressourcen zur Aufrechterhaltung eines Backup-Fensters von vorgegebener Länge hinzugefügt werden. Auf diese Weise werden kostspielige Forklift-Upgrades überflüssig. Die Scale-out-Architektur von ExaGrid ermöglicht die Kombination von Appliances unterschiedlicher Größen und Modelle in ein und demselben Scale-out-System. Somit können Produkt-Substitutionen und die Sicherung von frühzeitigen IT-Investitionen und Investitionen im Laufe der Zeit vermieden werden.
ExaGrid nutzt darüber hinaus die Adaptive Deduplication zur Deduplizierung und Replizierung von Daten für die Notfallwiederherstellungs-Site (Disaster Recovery, DR) innerhalb des Backup-Fensters parallel zu den Backups anstelle des traditionellen Inline-Ansatzes zwischen Backup-Anwendung und Disk. Diese einzigartige Kombination einer Landing Zone mit adaptiver Deduplizierung bietet schnellste Backups. Dies ermöglicht somit das kürzeste Backup-Fenster und einen verlässlichen Disaster Recovery Point (RPO). Schließlich bietet ExaGrid einen geeigneten Level-2-Support-Techniker mit ausgewiesenen Kenntnissen in spezifischen Backup-Anwendungen und ein bewährtes Modell zur Unterstützung aller Anwendungen im Rahmen einer Standardwartung und zu Standardvergütungssätzen.
Über ExaGrid
ExaGrid bietet hyperkonvergente Sekundärspeicher für Backups mit Datendeduplizierung, eine einzigartige Landezone und Scale-out-Architektur. Die Landezone von ExaGrid ermöglicht die schnellsten Sicherungen, Wiederherstellungen und sofortige VM-Wiederherstellungen. Die Scale-out-Architektur umfasst vollumfängliche Appliances in einem Scale-out-System und sorgt für ein Backup-Fenster von vorgegebener Länge bei zunehmendem Datenvolumen, sodass keine umfangreichen Aufrüstungen erforderlich werden. Besuchen Sie uns auf exagrid.com oder bei LinkedIn. Sehen Sie selbst, was unsere Kunden über ihre eigenen Erfahrungen mit ExaGrid zu sagen haben, und warum sie nun beträchtlich weniger Zeit für Backups im Rahmen unserer Erfolgsgeschichten unserer Kunden aufwenden.
ExaGrid ist eine eingetragene Marke von ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Alle anderen genannten Marken sind das Eigentum der jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005820/de/
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT