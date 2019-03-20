Priority Technology Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
- Consolidated revenue of $100.5 million declined 16.3% due to the wind-down of subscription-billing e-commerce merchants resulting from card association rule changes
- Adjusted consolidated revenue(1) of $93.0 million, which excludes the impact of subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, grew 4.2%
- Gross profit margin increased to 29.8% from 24.6%. The Company’s gross profit metric represents revenue less costs of merchant fees and other costs of services on its consolidated statement of operations
- Consolidated income from operations of $5.3 million declined $5.7 million
- Adjusted consolidated income from operations(1) of $4.4 million, which excludes the impact of subscription-billing e-commerce merchants and certain other expenses as described below, grew 59.1%
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $14.6 million compared to $16.9 million
- Total merchant bankcard processing dollar value grew 6.0% to $9.4 billion from $8.9 billion
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
- Consolidated revenue of $424.4 million declined 0.3% due to the wind-down of the subscription-billing channel, largely offset by overall increases in bankcard processing dollar value and merchant bankcard transaction volume of 10.1% and 6.1%, respectively
- Adjusted consolidated revenue(1) of $359.2 million grew 8.9%
- Gross profit margin increased to 25.9% from 24.5%
- Consolidated income from operations of $19.9 million decreased $15.3 million
- Adjusted consolidated income from operations(1) of $11.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 22.8%
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $52.9 million compared to $56.9 million
- Total merchant bankcard processing dollar value grew 10.1% to $38.2 billion from $34.7 billion
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this earnings release for details regarding these measures
“2018 was a milestone year for Priority, despite being negatively impacted by the closure of certain high-margin e-commerce merchants in our Consumer Payments segment. Excluding that impact, we realized strong organic sales growth in both our Consumer Payments and Commercial Payments and Managed Services segments, while also executing several highly strategic, accretive acquisitions that expanded our merchant portfolio base while also enhancing gross profit. We remained focused throughout the year on expanding our distribution channels and integrated technology offerings for our partners, diversifying the overall business and further aligning Priority with high-growth, technology-driven industry verticals such as real estate, hospitality and health care,” said Tom Priore, Executive Chairman and CEO of Priority.
Subscription-Billing e-Commerce Merchants
The comparative revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year periods has been negatively affected by the wind-down of high-margin accounts with certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants. The wind-down of merchants in this channel was due to industry-wide changes for enhanced card association compliance. This revenue, entirely within the Consumer Payments segment, was $7.5 million and $30.7 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, and was $65.2 million and $95.6 million for the full-years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The corresponding income from operations associated with this revenue was $3.0 million and $10.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $21.3 million and $31.9 million for the full years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Non-recurring Expenses
Income from operations for the fourth quarter and full-year periods has also been negatively affected by the incurrence of non-recurring expenses largely associated with the July 2018 Business Combination and conversion to a public company, such as legal, accounting, advisory and consulting expenses plus certain legal settlements incurred in these periods. Non-recurring operating expenses, entirely within Corporate, were $2.1 million in both fourth quarters, and were $12.4 million and $5.6 million for the full years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Summary
Revenue:
Fourth Quarter 2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $100.5 million, a decline of $19.5 million compared with the 2017 fourth quarter. This decline was driven by the wind-down of the subscription-billing merchants which generated revenue of $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted consolidated revenue grew 4.2% in the 2018 quarter compared with the 2017 quarter.
Total merchant bankcard volume processed in the fourth quarter 2018 of $9.4 billion grew by 6.0%, as compared with $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2017. Merchant bankcard transaction volume of 114.3 million in the fourth quarter 2018 grew by 2.0%, as compared with the 2017 quarter.
Consumer Payments revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $92.5 million, a decline of $20.7 million compared with the 2017 fourth quarter. Revenue for the subscription-billing merchants declined $23.2 million during the quarter compared to the prior year. Adjusted consolidated revenue in this segment grew 3.1%. Commercial Payments and Managed Services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $8.0 million, a 17.9% increase over $6.8 million in the 2017 fourth quarter.
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
Consolidated revenue for full year 2018 of $424.4 million approximated full year 2017 revenue of $425.6 million. This slight decline was driven by the wind-down of the subscription-billing merchants which generated revenue of $65.2 million in the full-year 2018 and $95.6 million in the full-year 2017, largely offset by overall increases in bankcard processing dollar value and merchant bankcard transaction volume. Adjusted consolidated revenue of $359.2 million for full-year 2018, compares with $330.0 million in the 2017, an 8.9% increase.
Total merchant bankcard volume processed in full-year 2018 of $38.2 billion grew by 10.1%, as compared with $34.7 billion in the full-year 2017. Merchant bankcard transaction volume of 465.8 million in the full-year 2018 grew by 6.1%, as compared with full-year 2017.
Consumer Payments revenue for full year 2018 amounted to $395.0 million, a decline of $5.3 million compared with full year 2017. Revenue from the subscription-billing merchants declined $30.4 million. Adjusted revenue in this segment grew 8.2%. Commercial Payments and Managed Services revenue for full year 2018 amounted to $29.4 million, a 16.3% growth over $25.3 million for full year 2017.
Income from Operations:
Fourth Quarter 2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
Consolidated income from operations was $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared with $10.9 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. This decline was driven by the wind-down of the subscription-billing merchants which generated income of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted consolidated income from operations grew 4.2% in the 2018 quarter compared with the 2017 quarter.
Consumer Payments income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $13.1 million, a decline of $4.5 million compared with the 2017 fourth quarter. Income from operations from the subscription-billing merchants declined $7.3 million. Adjusted income from operations in this segment grew 38.5% in the 2018 quarter compared with the 2017 quarter. Commercial Payments and Managed Services loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $1.5 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Corporate expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $6.2 million, compared with $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-recurring expenses amounted to $2.1 million in both fourth quarters.
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
Income from operations was $19.9 million for full year 2018, compared with $35.2 million for full year 2017. Subscription-billing operating income was $21.3 million in 2018 and $31.9 million in 2017. Non-recurring expenses were $12.4 million in 2018 and $5.6 million in 2017. Adjusted income from operations was $11.0 million in full-year 2018, compared with $8.9 million in full year 2017, a growth of 22.8%.
Consumer Payments income from operations for full-year 2018 amounted to $50.5 million, a decline of $4.9 million compared with full-year 2017. Income from operations from the subscription-billing merchants declined $10.6 million. Adjusted income from operations in this segment grew 23.8%. Commercial Payments and Managed Services loss from operations for full-year 2018 amounted to $2.9 million, compared with full-year income from operations of $1.0 million in 2017. Corporate expense for full-year 2018 amounted to $27.7 million, compared with $21.2 million for full year 2017. Non-recurring expenses amounted to $12.4 million in 2018, compared with $5.6 million. Excluding the non-recurring expenses, Corporate expense amounted to $15.3 million in 2018, compared with $15.6 million in 2017.
Interest Expense:
Interest expense of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $1.6 million from $6.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Full-year 2018 interest expense of $29.9 million increased by $4.9 million compared with $25.1 million in 2017. The increases in interest expense are due to higher outstanding borrowings.
Other Expense, Net:
Other expense, net of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compares with $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The 2018 quarter includes $1.3 million of debt modification costs, and the 2017 quarter includes $2.7 million of expense related to the fair value change of the Goldman Sachs warrant.
Other expense, net of $6.8 million in full year 2018, compares with $5.6 million in full year 2017. The 2018 amount includes $3.5 million expense related to the fair value change of the Goldman Sachs warrant, $2.6 million debt modification expense, and $0.9 million loss on equity method investment, and $0.6 million of interest income. For full-year 2017, other expense, net was comprised of $4.4 million expense related to the fair value change of the Goldman Sachs warrant, $1.7 million debt modification expense and $0.6 million of interest income.
Acquisition / Partnership Updates
Priority’s acquisition strategy is focused on identifying immediately accretive purchases of residual sales channels designed to improve earnings and lock in long-term revenue and sales commitments with independent resellers. In addition to continued purchases of merchant portfolios in the fourth quarter, the Company consummated the acquisition of certain merchant portfolio assets from Direct Connect Merchant Services LLC and Blue Parasol Group LLC, a portfolio company of The Beekman Group. As part of the transaction, Priority added a diverse and low-risk merchant portfolio processing $1.7 billion in annual volume.
In addition, the Company has recently negotiated an operating partnership in the real estate payments vertical with an industry leader in the space. The new partner cannot be named publicly until it receives final Board approval, which the Company believes is imminent. Priority will be the majority owner with a preferred equity position and handle day-to-day operations of the enterprise, while benefitting from technology and property management contracts from its new partner’s existing business. Together, the Company believes that the new entity will provide a single platform that meets the needs of all landlord constituents - from integrated enterprise property managers, middle market partners and small/local landlords for rent, dues and storage
Liquidity
Working capital, current assets less current liabilities, was $21.1 million at year end 2018 and $39.5 million at year end 2017. As of December 31, 2018, unrestricted cash amounted to $15.6 million compared with $28.0 million at December 31, 2017. These unrestricted balances do not include cash of $18.2 million at year end 2018 and $16.2 million at year end 2017 related to customer settlement funds and reserves. At year-end 2018, the Company had availability of $25.0 million under a revolving credit arrangement.
Debt
On January 11, 2018 the Second Amendment to the Senior Credit Facility increased borrowings by $67.5 million. On December 24, 2018 the Third Amendment increased borrowings by an additional $60.0 million. This Third Amendment also allows for a delayed draw of an additional $70.0 million, which will be used to fund acquisitions and partnerships, including the previously mentioned partnership that is expected to close within the next week.
As of December 31, 2018, outstanding long-term debt amounted to $412.7 million compared to $283.1 million at December 31, 2017. The debt balance consisted of outstanding term debt of $322.7 million under the Senior Credit Facility and $90.0 million in term debt under the subordinated Goldman Sachs Credit Agreement (including accrued payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest through December 31, 2018). The outstanding principal amounts under the Senior Credit Facility and the subordinated Goldman Sachs Credit Agreement mature in January 2023 and July 2023, respectively. The $25.0 million revolving credit facility expires in January 2022.
2019 Outlook
Priore concluded, “As we look to 2019, we expect to deliver modest revenue growth over 2018, despite a forecasted $50 million gross revenue decline from the subscription e-commerce business year over year. In addition, we are targeting Earn-out Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $75 million for the full year 2019. Our underlying growth continues to be driven by strong organic volumes and improved gross profit trends, along with the positive impact of several strategic, accretive acquisitions. As the largest shareholders of the Company, we are highly aligned on our long-term goals and well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Conference Call
Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s leadership will host a conference call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. Participants can access the call by phone at (877) 501-3161 or (786) 815-8443, or via the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kruh6fd9. The webcast link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com. An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID number 1158957. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We regularly review the following key non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Revenue
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 has been negatively affected by the closure of high-margin accounts with certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants. The closure of merchants in this channel was due to industry-wide changes for enhanced card association compliance. This revenue, which is entirely within our Consumer Payments reportable segment, was $65.2 million and $95.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. We refer to adjusted revenue, which excludes these revenue amounts from the periods presented. We review this non-GAAP measure to evaluate our underlying revenue and trends.
Adjusted Income from Operations
Income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 has also been negatively affected by the closure of the high-margin accounts with certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, as well as the incurrence of non-recurring expenses largely associated with our July 2018 Business Combination and conversion to a public company, such as legal, accounting, advisory and consulting expenses plus certain legal settlements. Our income from operations associated with the subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, which is entirely within our Consumer Payments reportable segment, was $21.3 million and $31.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. The non-recurring operating expenses, which were entirely within Corporate, were $12.4 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. We refer to adjusted operating income amounts non-GAAP measures, which exclude this operating income and non- recurring operating expenses from the periods presented. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profitability performance and trends.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash expenses such as equity-based compensation and fair value adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes non-recurring expenses such as Business Combination costs, litigation settlement costs, certain legal services costs, professional fees, consulting fees, employee severances and settlements, and certain other adjustments. Our financial covenants under our debt agreements and the Earnout Incentive Plan pursuant to the Business Combination are based on the non-GAAP measure referred to as Earnout Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of Earnout Adjusted EBITDA begins with Adjusted EBITDA (as disclosed above) and further includes the pro-forma effects related to acquired merchant portfolios and residual streams and run rate adjustments for certain contracted savings on an annualized basis. We review these non-GAAP EBITDA measures to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.
The reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Income from Operations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in the attached schedules to this press release.
Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, equity compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company’s future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company’s outlook.
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Our enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing us to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “future,” “intends,” “could,” “estimate,” “predict,” “projects,” “targeting,” “potential” or “contingent,” the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed or implied herein.
We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.
We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Quarters Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Change
|% Change
|REVENUE:
|Merchant card fees
|$
|92,372
|$
|112,780
|$
|(20,408
|)
|(18.1
|)%
|Outsourced services and other
|8,094
|7,190
|904
|12.6
|%
|Total revenue
|100,466
|119,970
|(19,504
|)
|(16.3
|)%
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Costs of merchant card fees
|65,947
|85,954
|(20,007
|)
|(23.3
|)%
|Costs of outsourced and other
|4,610
|4,458
|152
|3.4
|%
|Salary and employee benefits
|9,918
|8,001
|1,917
|24.0
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,061
|3,420
|3,641
|106.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,654
|7,188
|466
|6.5
|%
|Total operating expenses
|95,190
|109,021
|
(13,831
|)
|
(12.7
|)%
|Income from operations
|5,276
|10,949
|(5,673
|)
|(51.8
|)%
|OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
|Interest expense
|(8,042
|)
|(6,458
|)
|(1,584
|)
|24.5
|%
|Other, net
|(1,676
|)
|(2,616
|)
|940
|(35.9
|)%
|Total other expenses, net
|(9,718
|)
|(9,074
|)
|(644
|)
|7.1
|%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(4,442
|)
|1,875
|(6,317
|)
|nm
|Income tax (benefit)
|(768
|)
|—
|(768
|)
|nm
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(3,674
|)
|$
|1,875
|$
|(5,549
|)
|nm
|(Loss) income per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.08
|)
|
n.m. = not meaningful
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Change
|% Change
|REVENUE:
|Merchant card fees
|$
|392,033
|$
|398,988
|$
|(6,955
|)
|(1.7
|)%
|Outsourced services and other
|32,382
|26,631
|5,751
|21.6
|%
|Total revenue
|424,415
|425,619
|(1,204
|)
|(0.3
|)%
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Costs of merchant card fees
|296,223
|305,461
|(9,238
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|Costs of outsourced and other
|18,128
|15,743
|2,385
|15.1
|%
|Salary and employee benefits
|38,324
|32,357
|5,967
|18.4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,740
|14,674
|5,066
|34.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|32,081
|22,545
|9,536
|42.3
|%
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|—
|(410
|)
|410
|nm
|Total operating expenses
|404,496
|390,370
|14,126
|3.6
|%
|Income from operations
|19,919
|35,249
|(15,330
|)
|(43.5
|)%
|OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
|Interest expense
|(29,935
|)
|(25,058
|)
|(4,877
|)
|19.5
|%
|Other, net
|(6,784
|)
|(5,597
|)
|(1,187
|)
|21.2
|%
|Total other expenses, net
|(36,719
|)
|(30,655
|)
|(6,064
|)
|19.8
|%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(16,800
|)
|4,594
|(21,394
|)
|nm
|Income tax (benefit)
|(1,759
|)
|—
|(1,759
|)
|nm
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,041
|)
|$
|4,594
|$
|(19,635
|)
|nm
|(Loss) income per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.30
|)
|
n.m. = not meaningful
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|SEGMENT RESULTS
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(dollars and volume amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Change
|% Change
|Consumer Payments:
|Revenue
|$
|92,472
|$
|113,191
|$
|(20,719
|)
|(18.3
|)%
|Operating expenses
|79,410
|95,591
|(16,181
|)
|(16.9
|)%
|Income from operations
|$
|13,062
|$
|17,600
|$
|(4,538
|)
|Operating margin
|14.1
|%
|15.5
|%
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|9,344,474
|$
|8,833,600
|$
|510,874
|5.8
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|114,279
|112,040
|2,239
|2.0
|%
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services:
|Revenue
|$
|7,994
|$
|6,779
|$
|1,215
|17.9
|%
|Operating expenses
|9,542
|6,983
|2,559
|36.6
|%
|(Loss) from operations
|$
|(1,548
|)
|$
|(204
|)
|$
|(1,344
|)
|Operating margin
|(19.4
|)%
|(3.0
|)%
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|79,709
|$
|54,381
|$
|25,328
|46.6
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|61
|27
|
|34
|125.9
|%
|Income from operations of segments
|$
|11,514
|$
|17,396
|$
|(5,882
|)
|(33.8
|)%
|Corporate expenses
|(6,238
|)
|(6,447
|)
|209
|(3.2
|)%
|Consolidated income from operations
|$
|5,276
|$
|10,949
|$
|(5,673
|)
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|9,424,183
|$
|8,887,981
|$
|536,202
|6.0
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|114,340
|112,067
|2,273
|2.0
|%
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|SEGMENT RESULTS
|Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(dollars and volume amounts in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Change
|% Change
|Consumer Payments:
|Revenue
|$
|394,986
|$
|400,320
|$
|(5,334
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|Operating expenses
|344,458
|344,847
|(389
|)
|(0.1
|)%
|Income from operations
|$
|50,528
|$
|55,473
|$
|(4,945
|)
|Operating margin
|12.8
|%
|13.9
|%
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|37,892,474
|$
|34,465,600
|$
|3,426,874
|9.9
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|465,584
|439,055
|26,529
|6.0
|%
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services:
|Revenue
|$
|29,429
|$
|25,299
|$
|4,130
|16.3
|%
|Operating expenses
|32,350
|24,327
|8,023
|33.0
|%
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(2,921
|)
|$
|972
|$
|(3,893
|)
|Operating margin
|(9.9
|)%
|3.8
|%
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|262,824
|$
|190,338
|$
|72,486
|38.1
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|173
|95
|78
|82.1
|%
|Income from operations of segments
|$
|47,607
|$
|56,445
|$
|(8,838
|)
|(15.7
|)%
|Corporate expenses
|(27,688
|)
|(21,196
|)
|(6,492
|)
|30.6
|%
|Consolidated income from operations
|$
|19,919
|$
|35,249
|$
|(15,330
|)
|Key indicators:
|Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|$
|38,155,298
|$
|34,655,938
|$
|3,499,360
|10.1
|%
|Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|465,757
|439,150
|26,607
|6.1
|%
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS RECASTED FOR CORPORATE AND ALLOCATIONS CHANGES
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|2018
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Year
|Revenues:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|108,981
|$
|97,732
|$
|95,801
|$
|92,472
|$
|394,986
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|6,615
|7,030
|7,790
|7,994
|29,429
|Consolidated revenues
|$
|115,596
|$
|104,762
|$
|103,591
|$
|100,466
|$
|424,415
|Income (loss) from operations:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|15,215
|$
|10,346
|$
|11,905
|$
|13,062
|$
|50,528
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|(327
|)
|(579
|)
|
|(467
|)
|(1,548
|)
|(2,921
|)
|Corporate
|(7,010
|)
|(6,562
|)
|(7,878
|)
|(6,238
|)
|(27,688
|)
|Consolidated income from operations
|$
|7,878
|$
|3,205
|$
|3,560
|$
|5,276
|$
|19,919
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|3,436
|$
|3,646
|$
|4,415
|$
|6,448
|$
|17,945
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|140
|144
|200
|218
|702
|Corporate
|191
|223
|284
|395
|1,093
|Consolidated depreciation and amortization
|$
|3,767
|$
|4,013
|$
|4,899
|$
|7,061
|$
|19,740
|(in thousands)
|2017
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Year
|Revenues:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|87,137
|$
|95,658
|$
|104,334
|$
|113,191
|$
|400,320
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|5,955
|5,953
|6,612
|6,779
|25,299
|Consolidated revenues
|$
|93,092
|$
|101,611
|$
|110,946
|$
|119,970
|$
|425,619
|Income (loss) from operations:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|10,989
|$
|12,457
|$
|14,427
|$
|17,600
|$
|55,473
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|327
|378
|
|471
|(204
|)
|972
|Corporate
|(4,752
|)
|(4,565
|)
|(5,432
|)
|(6,447
|)
|(21,196
|)
|Consolidated income from operations
|$
|6,564
|$
|8,270
|$
|9,466
|$
|10,949
|$
|35,249
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Consumer Payments
|$
|3,353
|$
|3,638
|$
|3,236
|$
|3,109
|$
|13,336
|Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|110
|131
|109
|101
|451
|Corporate
|181
|239
|257
|210
|887
|Consolidated depreciation and amortization
|$
|3,644
|$
|4,008
|$
|3,602
|$
|3,420
|$
|14,674
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|15,631
|$
|27,966
|Restricted cash
|18,200
|16,193
|Accounts receivable, net
|45,651
|47,433
|Due from related parties
|337
|197
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,305
|3,550
|Current portion of notes receivable
|979
|3,442
|Settlement assets
|1,042
|7,207
|Total current assets
|85,145
|105,988
|Notes receivable, less current portion
|852
|3,807
|Property, equipment, and software, net
|17,482
|11,943
|Goodwill
|109,515
|101,532
|Intangible assets, net
|124,637
|42,062
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|49,692
|—
|Other non-current assets
|1,295
|1,375
|Total assets
|$
|388,618
|$
|266,707
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|27,638
|$
|18,603
|Accrued residual commissions
|18,715
|23,470
|Customer deposits
|3,282
|4,853
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,293
|7,582
|Settlement obligations
|11,132
|10,474
|Current portion of equity repurchase obligation
|—
|1,500
|Total current liabilities
|64,060
|66,482
|Long-term debt, net of discounts and deferred financing costs
|402,095
|267,939
|Warrant liability
|—
|8,701
|Equity repurchase obligation
|—
|7,690
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,936
|6,050
|Total long-term liabilities
|410,031
|290,380
|Total liabilities
|474,091
|356,862
|Stockholders equity (deficit):
|Common stock
|67
|73
|Accumulated deficit
|(85,540
|)
|(90,228
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(85,473
|)
|(90,155
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|388,618
|
$
|266,707
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Quarters Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(3,674
|)
|
$
|
1,875
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of assets
|7,061
|3,420
|Equity-based compensation
|586
|295
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|366
|300
|Equity in loss (income) and impairment of unconsolidated entities
|8
|(88
|)
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|(1,215
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|—
|2,743
|Payment-in-kind interest
|1,274
|1,323
|Other non-cash charges
|211
|133
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities (net of business combinations)
|1,895
|(2,111
|)
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|6,512
|7,890
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Additions to property, equipment, and software
|(2,156
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Acquisitions of merchant portfolios
|(64,427
|)
|—
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|(66,583
|)
|(1,687
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount
|59,700
|—
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(823
|)
|(500
|)
|Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|8,000
|—
|Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|(8,000
|)
|—
|Debt issuance costs
|(103
|)
|—
|Recapitalization costs paid
|(349
|)
|—
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
|58,425
|(500
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,646
|)
|5,703
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter
|35,477
|38,456
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
|$
|33,831
|$
|44,159
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
|Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
6,813
|$
|5,328
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,041
|)
|
$
|
4,594
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of assets
|19,740
|14,674
|Equity-based compensation
|1,649
|1,021
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
1,418
|1,211
|Equity in losses and impairment of unconsolidated entities
|865
|133
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|(2,206
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|3,458
|4,198
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|—
|(410
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|1,753
|Payment-in-kind interest
|4,897
|5,118
|Other non-cash charges
|211
|133
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities (net of business combinations)
|16,357
|4,444
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|31,348
|36,869
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Acquisitions of businesses
|(7,508
|)
|—
|Additions to property, equipment, and software
|(10,562
|)
|(6,554
|)
|Acquisitions of merchant portfolios
|(90,858
|)
|(2,483
|)
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|(108,928
|)
|(9,037
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount
|126,813
|276,290
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(2,834
|)
|(90,696
|)
|Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|8,000
|—
|Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|(8,000
|)
|—
|Debt issuance costs
|(425
|)
|(4,570
|)
|Distributions from equity
|(7,075
|)
|(3,399
|)
|Redemptions of equity interests
|(76,211
|)
|(203,000
|)
|Recapitalization proceeds
|49,389
|—
|Redemption of warrants
|(12,701
|)
|—
|Recapitalization costs
|(9,704
|)
|—
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
|67,252
|(25,375
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(10,328
|)
|2,457
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|44,159
|41,702
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|33,831
|$
|44,159
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|23,350
|$
|19,036
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING MEASURES
(unaudited)
The reconciliations of Adjusted Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted Consolidated Operating Expenses, Adjusted Consolidated Operating Income, Adjusted Consolidated Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Consumer Payments Revenue, Adjusted Consumer Payments Operating Expenses, and Adjusted Consumer Payments Operating Income to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in the following two tables:
|Quarters ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2018
|2017
|Consolidated revenue (GAAP)
|$
|100,466
|$
|119,970
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(7,458
|)
|(30,676
|)
|Adjusted consolidated revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|93,008
|$
|89,294
|Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|95,190
|$
|109,021
|Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(4,458
|)
|(20,343
|)
|Less: non-recurring expenses
|(2,090
|)
|(2,128
|)
|Adjusted consolidated operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|88,642
|$
|86,550
|Consolidated income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|5,276
|$
|10,949
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(7,458
|)
|(30,676
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|4,458
|20,343
|Add: non-recurring expenses
|2,090
|2,128
|Adjusted consolidated income from operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,366
|$
|2,744
|Consolidated net (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(3,674
|)
|$
|1,875
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(7,458
|)
|(30,676
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|4,458
|20,343
|Add: non-recurring expenses
|2,090
|2,128
|Add: income tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|574
|—
|Adjusted consolidated net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
|$
|(4,010
|)
|$
|(6,330
|)
|Consumer Payments revenue (GAAP)
|$
|92,472
|$
|113,191
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(7,458
|)
|(30,676
|)
|Adjusted Consumer Payments revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|85,014
|$
|82,515
|Consumer Payments operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|79,410
|$
|95,591
|Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(4,458
|)
|(20,343
|)
|Adjusted Consumer Payment operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|74,952
|$
|75,248
|Consumer Payments operating income (GAAP)
|$
|13,062
|$
|17,600
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(7,458
|)
|(30,676
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|4,458
|20,343
|Adjusted Consumer Payments operating income (non-GAAP)
|$
|10,062
|$
|7,267
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING MEASURES
|
(unaudited)
|Years ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2018
|2017
|Consolidated revenue (GAAP)
|$
|424,415
|$
|425,619
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(65,217
|)
|(95,646
|)
|Adjusted consolidated revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|359,198
|$
|329,973
|Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|404,496
|$
|390,370
|Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(43,910
|)
|(63,769
|)
|Less: non-recurring expenses
|(12,371
|)
|(5,570
|)
|Adjusted consolidated operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|348,215
|$
|321,031
|Consolidated income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|19,919
|$
|35,249
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(65,217
|)
|(95,646
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|43,910
|63,769
|Add: non-recurring expenses
|12,371
|5,570
|Adjusted consolidated income from operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|10,983
|$
|8,942
|Consolidated net (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(15,041
|)
|$
|4,594
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(65,217
|)
|(95,646
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|43,910
|63,769
|Add: non-recurring expenses
|12,371
|5,570
|Add: income tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|1,565
|—
|Adjusted consolidated net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
|$
|(22,412
|)
|$
|(21,713
|)
|Consumer Payments revenue (GAAP)
|$
|394,986
|$
|400,320
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(65,217
|)
|(95,646
|)
|Adjusted Consumer Payments revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|329,769
|$
|304,674
|Consumer Payments operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|344,458
|$
|344,847
|Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(43,910
|)
|(63,769
|)
|Adjusted Consumer Payment operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|300,548
|$
|281,078
|Consumer Payments operating income (GAAP)
|$
|50,528
|$
|55,473
|Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|(65,217
|)
|(95,646
|)
|Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|43,910
|63,769
|Adjusted Consumer Payments operating income (non-GAAP)
|$
|29,221
|$
|23,596
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES
(unaudited)
The reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in the following two tables:
|(in thousands)
|Quarters Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(3,674
|)
|$
|1,875
|Add: Interest expense (1)
|8,042
|6,458
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|7,061
|3,420
|Less: Income tax benefit
|(768
|)
|—
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|10,661
|11,753
|Further adjusted by:
|Add: Non-cash equity-based compensation
|586
|295
|Add: Non-recurring expenses:
|Debt modification costs and warrant fair value changes
|1,261
|2,743
|Litigation settlement costs
|100
|1,737
|Certain legal services (2)
|918
|—
|Professional, accounting and consulting fees (3)
|1,071
|391
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|14,597
|16,919
|Further adjusted by:
|Add: Pro-forma impacts for acquisitions
|1,080
|300
|Add: Other professional and consulting fees
|339
|212
|Add: Other tax expenses and other adjustments
|277
|203
|Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|16,293
|$
|17,634
|PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES
|
(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|$
|(15,041
|)
|$
|4,594
|Add: Interest expense (1)
|29,935
|25,058
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|19,740
|14,674
|
Less: Income tax benefit
|(1,759
|)
|—
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|32,875
|44,326
|Further adjusted by:
|Add: Non-cash equity-based compensation
|1,649
|1,021
|Add: Non-recurring expenses:
|Debt modification costs and warrant fair value changes
|6,042
|5,966
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|—
|(410
|)
|Litigation settlement costs
|1,615
|2,329
|Certain legal services (2)
|4,900
|2,699
|Professional, accounting and consulting fees (3)
|5,856
|952
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|52,937
|56,883
|Further adjusted by:
|Add: Pro-forma impacts for acquisitions
|14,010
|1,303
|Add: Contracted revenue and savings
|2,924
|1,743
|Add: Other professional and consulting fees
|1,236
|713
|Add: Other tax expenses and other adjustments
|1,566
|690
|Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|72,673
|$
|61,332
|(1)
|Interest expense includes amortization expense for deferred loan costs and issue discount.
|(2)
|Legal expenses related to business and asset acquisition activity and settlement negotiation and other litigation expenses.
|(3)
|Primarily transaction-related, capital markets and accounting advisory services.
|(4)
|Presented only for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, reflecting definition in debt agreements entered into in connection with the January 2017 debt refinancing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005855/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of endpoints for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure environment. Our fast and reliable hardware is VMware, Citrix and Microsoft ready and designed to handle all ranges of usage - from task-based to sophisticated CAD/CAM users. 10ZiG prides itself in being one of the only companies whose sole focus is in Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VDI. This focus allows us to provide a truly unique level of personal service and customization that is a rare find in th...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT