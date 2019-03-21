EnChroma® Expands Indoor Collection of Color Blind Glasses and Adds Retail Partners

|By Business Wire
|
March 21, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
At Vision Expo East, Booth #1274, EnChroma, Inc. today announced the expansion of its line of indoor lenses for color blindness with the addition of EnChroma® Clip-On lenses, available online and through its network of Authorized EnChroma Retailers worldwide. EnChroma® also introduced two new stylish frames to its Indoor Collection, which now boasts four frames and two clip-on options for adults and two for kids. Invented in 2010, EnChroma lenses enable the one in 12 men, and 1 in 200 women, who are red-green color blind to see a broader range of clear, vibrant color.
“This innovative product means a person with color vision deficiency can conveniently adapt their prescription eyeglasses by attaching EnChroma Clip-On lenses to enjoy color whenever they’re indoors or in low light situations,” said Andrew Schmeder, CEO and Co-founder of EnChroma. “EnChroma Clip-Ons illustrate our commitment to listening to people with color blindness and responding with products that are convenient and fit their lifestyle, while enabling them to experience life more colorfully and fully.”
Priced at an MSRP of $299, EnChroma® Clip-On Cx1 Indoor and Cx1 Indoor DT lenses are available in rectangular and rounded square shapes. They will be available online and through our 200 Authorized EnChroma Retailers in the US, Canada and Europe.
The two new EnChroma frames are tuned for indoor needs. The new matte black EnChroma Hopkins frame offers superior metal craftsmanship in a versatile design. Made of surgical steel, it is easily adjustable and its silicone nose pads allow for a comfortable fit (59-15-140mm temple length). The new EnChroma Grant frame is a stylish, medium-sized acetate frame in a matte tortoise finish (54-15-140mm temple length).
“The expansion of EnChroma frame and indoor lens choices enhances the ability of eyecare professionals to work with each color vision deficient patient to identify the optimal fit, style and lens to meet their needs,” said Mark Mattison-Shupnick, Vice President of Business Development for EnChroma. “Based on the strong interest shown by vision professionals in serving their patients with color blindness with a science-based product like EnChroma, we look forward to continuing to expand our network of retail partners in the US at Vision Expo East and helping them create additional revenue streams.”
MEDIA EVENT
11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, Booth #1274
At Vision Expo East, three color blind people will experience EnChroma glasses live for the first time for the media at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at Booth #1274, and be available for interviews to discuss the challenges of color blindness.
Throughout Vision Expo East, in Booth #1274, EnChroma will be available to:
- Educate vision professionals about how EnChroma glasses work
- Showcase EnChroma® Clip-On lenses and our expanded line of indoor frames
- Present and discuss our sample Demonstration Kits (available to eyecare professionals only)
- Demonstrate our color blindness simulator, which enables non-color blind guests to experience what it’s like to be color blind
- Discuss with eyecare professionals how they can offer EnChroma glasses to meet demand from their color blind patients
- Provide an opportunity to take EnChroma’s #1 leading online Color Vision Test
Special optical filters in EnChroma lenses precisely remove wavelengths of light from the visible spectrum where the red and green cone cells overlap, restoring and enhancing the separation between color channels. This affords the color blind access to more of life’s colorful moments. EnChroma lenses come in Plano and can be made with a patient’s single vision or progressive prescription.
Vision Expo East is the premiere event for ophthalmic professionals, featuring over 3,500 optometrists, opticians, practice staff and ophthalmic techs, 15,000 eyecare professionals, buyers and influencers, and 700 exhibitors. The conference takes place March 21-24, 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.
About EnChroma
EnChroma, Inc. develops lens technologies and high-performance eyewear for color blindness. Co-founded by a Ph.D. glass scientist and UC Berkeley educated mathematician, EnChroma invented award-winning glasses for color blindness that combine the latest in color perception neuroscience and lens innovation to enable access to color for all. Established in Berkeley, California, in 2010, EnChroma received a SBIR grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and earned the 2016 Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration in recognition of the firm’s innovative impact on the human experience through technology. EnChroma also received the 2017 Beacons of the Photonics Industry Award from Photonics Media. For more information please call 510-497-0048 or visit EnChroma.com.
