Asia Animation and VFX Industry Strategies, Trends & Opportunities Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 07:08 AM EDT
The "Asian Animation and VFX Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of Asian animation industry was US$ 52 billion in 2018
Most of the segments in the Asian animation industry are growing at the rate of 23% YoY. In Asia, the spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 5-10%. In Asia, there is a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million. The size of the Asian video gaming industry was US$ 30 billion in 2017.
The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards the production of local animation content for television as well as the production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.
Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years.
This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering. Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers.
The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Asian Animation & VFX Industry
Animation in Asian Societies
Establishment of Local Animation Industry
Influence of Foreign Animation Styles
Trends in Animation Production in Asia
Animation Studios in Asia
Asian Animation and VFX Market Size & Opportunity
India's Animation & VFX Industry
Current State of the Industry
Business Models of Animation Studios in India
State of Animation Channels in India
Size of the Indian Animation Industry
Statistics on Animation Studios in India
Strategies for Animation Studios in India
Animation Schools in India
China's Animation & VFX Industry
Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry
Chinese Market for TV Animation
Business Models of Animation Studios in China
Size of the Chinese Animation Industry
Statistics on Animation Studios in China
Strategies for Animation Studios in China
Animation Studios in China
South Korea's Animation & VFX Industry
Emergence of the Industry
Functioning of Korean Animation Studios
Current State of the Industry
Strategies for Korean Animation Studios
Market Opportunity
Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea
Animation Schools in Korea
Animation Studios in Korea
Philippines' Animation & VFX Industry
Current State of the Industry
Animation Education and Training in Philippines
Size of Animation Industry in Philippines
Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines
Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios
Animation Studios in Philippines
Taiwan's Animation & VFX Industry
Current State of the Industry
Threats to Taiwan's Animation Studios
Animation Schools in Taiwan
Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan
Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan
Animation Studios in Taiwan
Vietnam's Animation & VFX Industry
Key Trends
Animation Studios in Vietnam
Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam
Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam
Japan's Animation & VFX Industry
History of Japanese animation
Key Trends
Anime Exports
Japanese Anime Production Models
Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan
Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios
Animation Studios in Japan
Thailand's Animation & VFX Industry
Key Trends
Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand
Animation Studios in Thailand
Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand
Singapore's Animation & VFX Industry
Industry Trends
Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore
Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Schools in Singapore
Malaysia's Animation & VFX Industry
History of Malaysian Animation
Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry
Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia
Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia
Animation Studios in Malaysia
Indonesia's Animation & VFX Industry
Indonesia's first 3D animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia
Animation Studios in Indonesia
Russia's Animation & VFX Industry
Animation Film market in Russia
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Israel's Animation & VFX Industry
Industry Drivers
Israel's first animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel
Animation Studios in Israel
Pakistan's Animation & VFX Industry
History of Pakistani Animation Industry
Current State of the Industry
Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan
Animation Studios in Pakistan
Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan
Bangladesh's Animation & VFX Industry
Current State of the Industry
Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh
Animation Studios in Bangladesh
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Hulu
- Netflix
- Twitch
- YouTube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mw8shw/asia_animation?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005322/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT