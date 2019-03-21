Morpheus Data Cloud Management Platform Enhances Cost Analytics and Expands Turnkey Integrations to Reduce Hybrid IT Complexity

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Today, Morpheus Data announced a series of enhancements which will help enterprise customers reduce cloud costs and simplify management of hybrid cloud deployments. Morpheus customers can now:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005152/en/
Morpheus now syncs in actual costs from AWS, including Month To Date, estimated spend, last months costs, broken down by service, including On-Demand and Reserved hours per EC2 Instance Type. (Graphic: Business Wire)
- Boost cloud efficiency and predict future expenses with enhanced analytics, policy-based quotas and consolidated reporting for AWS and Microsoft Azure.
- Simplify Hybrid IT management and accelerate digital transformation with updates to existing AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMware, and Nutanix support.
- Improve visibility of application deployments across multiple clouds with ITSM integration into Cherwell and BMC Remedy.
These announcements are on top of a record-setting first-quarter for the rapidly growing automation and orchestration vendor. Morpheus was recently named as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) and one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Platform Vendors Of The 2019 Cloud 100 by CRN.
A recent 451 Research Webinar highlighted that 66% of organizations are now either using or considering using a CMP. This is being driven by the fact that 73% of organizations will use cloud as the primary basis for workload deployment by 2020 yet 90% reported skills shortages in cloud-related disciplines.
“Cloud computing is in its second decade, but enterprises still struggle to fully capitalize because of economic and organizational challenges,” said Brad Parks, VP of Business Development, Morpheus Data. “Today’s updates bridge the gap and set Morpheus apart as the best full-stack provider of agnostic multi cloud management.”
Boost cloud efficiency and predict future expenses with enhanced cost analytics
As cloud management matures, standalone cloud optimization products are giving way to comprehensive approaches such as Morpheus which help enterprises get cloud spend under control while also providing the governance to eliminate future problems.
Morpheus now synchronizes actual costs from both AWS including month-to-date, estimated spend, and last month’s costs. New cost reports and visualizations are broken down by service and tag plus include data on both On-Demand and Reserved hours per EC2 Instance Type. This same level of accuracy and insight is applied to Microsoft Azure and will soon be extended to enable the application of additional cost-saving recommendations for both cloud providers. Lastly, cost reporting is updated to show budget variance between budgeted amount and actual spending per tenant.
These updates are on top of existing best-in-class brownfield discovery and guided remediation to improve efficiency across over a dozen cloud platforms. In the past 12 months, Morpheus leveraged machine learning to help customers identify millions of dollars of cost savings. More importantly, these organizations are now able to apply governance and consolidated reporting across projects, teams, and tenants so they can focus less on cost and more on improving IT agility.
Simplify Hybrid IT management with the broadest cloud support in the industry
Recent research indicates that 68% of enterprises will be using more than one cloud platform to provide services but for already overloaded IT departments this means having to learn multiple tools and processes to perform the same activities.
Morpheus eliminates the need to learn multiple tools by providing a standardized approach to automate provisioning of new application environments across over 20 cloud platforms. Cloud specific enhancements in the recent release include:
- AWS: Accelerate onboarding of existing accounts by adding all VPC’s in a region at the same time before applying role-based access to govern use. Also seamlessly respond to workload spikes via Amazon scale-groups in addition to native Morpheus scaling.
- Microsoft: More easily create and manage resource pools in Azure plus more easily and securely manage large-scale SCVMM based on-prem clouds.
- Google: Take full advantage of Morpheus third-party multi-network integrations for IPAM, DNS and more plus easily provision Windows VMs.
- VMware: Easily manage and deploy applications to a VMware Integrated OpenStack (VIO) cloud in addition to existing support and certification for vSphere, ESXi, and vCloud Director.
- Nutanix: Morpheus is now Nutanix Ready certified plus integration has been enhanced with more robust brownfield discovery, hypervisor console access, and improved Windows provisioning automation.
Improve visibility into infrastructure changes with new ITSM integrations
A 2018 survey of IT service management professionals found that 70 percent of respondents believed there had been insufficient involvement of ITSM personnel in their companies DevOps activities.i It’s historically been a case of Dev teams outpacing Ops when it comes to automation.
To help bring the worlds of ITSM and DevOps closer together Morpheus combines a rich automation and cloud orchestration platform with hooks into ITSM tools so customers get better visibility from service request to service delivery. This announcement adds both Cherwell and BMC Remedy to existing integration with ServiceNow.
- Cherwell: Morpheus is an official technology partner of Cherwell and initial integration includes the ability to synchronize change requests between Cherwell and Morpheus and coordinate execution of actions.
- BMC Remedy: Morpheus is an official technology partner of BMC and initial integration includes ability to manage the change management database (CMDB) for any workloads Morpheus discovers or provisions.
- ServiceNow: Morpheus is an official technology partner of ServiceNow with a certified ServiceNow plug-in. Integration points include service catalog, approval workflows, CMDB, and incident management.
For more information, visit www.morpheusdata.com.
About Morpheus Data, LLC
Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified orchestration platform, the only enterprise software solution to provide a systematic approach to cloud optimization, multi-cloud governance, DevOps automation, and application modernization. As a one-hundred percent infrastructure and platform agnostic solution, Morpheus provides IT Operations and Developers fully self-service and automated provisioning of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications running on-premises or in the public cloud. With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows and reduce tool sprawl while orchestrating existing tools to protect investments. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.
i ITSM.tools Global IT service management future readiness survey
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005152/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT