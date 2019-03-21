TP-Link® Introduces New Line of Value Packed Archer A Series Routers Priced Up To 30% Lower Than The Competition

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today unveiled a full product line of Archer A Series Wi-Fi routers, the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of affordable, cutting-edge networking solutions. Priced from 20 to 30 percent lower than other brands, the new line of Archer A series Wi-Fi routers offers unbeatable value and is one of the most complete Wi-Fi offerings in the marketplace.
“Our new family of Archer A Series routers is one of our most exciting and budget-friendly product lines to date, with Archer A7 already leading the way as one of the best-selling routers on Amazon,” said Louis Liu, CEO at TP-Link USA. “These state-of-the-art routers offer a fast, reliable Wi-Fi experience and are the ideal choice for demanding customers that require the highest performance at the lowest possible price. With numerous products and pricing options, there is TP-Link Archer A Series router for every taste and every budget. It’s this commitment to value that has made TP-Link No. 1 in Wi-Fi markeshare worldwide.”*
Archer A5 AC1200 Wireless Dual-Band Router
First out of the gate is the Archer A5 wireless dual-band router. Attractively priced at only $39.99, the Archer A5 supports the 802.11ac standard and offers simultaneous 2.4GHz 300 Mbps and 5GHz 867 Mbps connections for 1200 Mbps of total available bandwidth**. It also comes with four external antennas that provide stable wireless connections and optimal coverage.
Archer A6 AC1200 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router
Next is the Archer A6 AC1200 MU-MIMO gigabit router. A great value at just $49.99, it creates a reliable and blazing-fast network powered by 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology. The 2.4GHz band delivers speeds up to 300Mbps, ready for everyday tasks like emailing and web browsing, while the 5GHz band delivers speeds up to 867Mbps, ideal for HD video streaming and lag-free online gaming. The Archer A6 also doubles as an access point, enabling you to share your wired network with other wireless devices.
Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router
Also raising eyebrows is the Archer A7 AC1750 wireless dual-band gigabit router, the new standard for an advanced WiFi experience. Priced at $69.99, this best-selling 802.11ac router offers incredible speed and range—and is better than many routers that priced much higher. With one Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, speeds can be up to 10× faster than standard Ethernet connections. It continues to be one of the best-selling routers on Amazon.com.
Archer A9 AC1900 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router
Another outstanding addition is the Archer A9 wireless MU-MIMO gigabit router. Priced at $89.99, the Archer A9 delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, so you can handle simple tasks like sending e-mails or web browsing or more bandwidth-intensive tasks like online gaming and HD streaming—simultaneously.
Archer A10 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router
For affordable, high-performance Wi-Fi there is the Archer A10 AC2600 MU-MIMO WiFi router. Priced at $139.99, the Archer A10 delivers super-fast dual-band Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 1733 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 800 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Exceptional wireless performance enables online gaming and HD video streaming at the same time, while large files can be shared with multiple devices. The bottomline is that the Archer A10 is a great deal for full wifi coverage across any home.
Archer A20 AC4000 MU-MIMO Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
Finally, at the top end of the range is the ultra-fast Archer A20 AC4000 MU-MIMO tri-band Wi-Fi router. Priced at $199.99, the Archer A20 powers every service, thread and application running on your network with a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU and delivers lag-free connections to gaming, streaming and mobile devices. It offers 512 MB of RAM and three additional Wi-Fi processors that support the router’s quad-core CPU and balance Wi-Fi demand to keep your network running at top speed. NitroQAM™ boosts speeds on all three bands by 25 percent while Smart Connect and Airtime Fairness distribute dedicated streams to each device with speed and precision. It offers great value for an incredibly powerful router.
Pricing and Availability
Archer A5 will be available in May 2019 for $39.99.
Archer A6 is currently available for $49.99.
Archer A7 is currently available for $69.99.
Archer A9 is currently available for $89.99.
Archer A10 will be available in May 2019 for $139.99.
Archer A20 is will be available on March 26 for $199.99.
About TP-Link
Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN products*, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUSA, Twitter at https://twitter.com/tplinkna, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at https://community.tp-link.com/us.
*According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker Report, Q2 2018 Release. Based on units shipped.
**Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005165/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT