SAP Ariba Named “Best-in-Class” in Ardent Partners’ 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor Report

|
|March 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
In the world of ePayables, there are a plethora of options from which to choose and each company’s requirements are unique. To help businesses navigate the ePayables provider landscape, Ardent Partners has released its 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor Report, and has named SAP Ariba a “best-in-class” solution provider.
In its evaluation of SAP Ariba, The 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor report recognizes SAP Ariba Invoice Management, which distinguishes itself with its:
- Support for partners around the globe
- Ability to manage complexity on both the front- and back-ends
- Particularly large business network – Ariba® Network
Ardent Partners recommends large and mid-size enterprises consider SAP Ariba if they need to undertake an accounts payable, procure-to-pay, or source-to-settle automation project that is complex, or has a strong global procurement focus.
“Ardent Partners’ ePayables Framework is designed to help AP organizations gauge their ability to receive, process and pay invoices, and then determine which ePayable solution can help them automate and streamline that process,” said Andrew Bartolini, founder and chief research officer, Ardent Partners. “SAP Ariba was ranked as a ‘best-in-class’ leader among the providers because of the high level of support its global network is able to offer on both ends of its services, among other factors.”
Noting the breadth of features offered and overall reach of the Ariba® Network, the report evaluates each providers’ solution strength and provider strength for factors that include the ability to support the full scope of accounts payable activity, as well as execution ability, client success, references and product vision. Based on the solution and provider strength, providers are then ranked as contenders, leaders and “best-in-class.”
In addition to accounts payable automation, SAP Ariba offers spend management and vendor management solutions. By leading innovation in these three business areas, SAP Ariba offers supplier management, strategic sourcing, direct spend, procurement, financial supply chain, platform, integration and buyer services solutions together with the largest business network in the world – connecting more than 3.8 million companies transacting more than $2.6 trillion in commerce annually.
“Ardent Partners’ recognition of SAP Ariba as ‘Best-In-Class’ is a tremendous validation of our work to help our customers bring efficiency to their processes,” said Darren Koch, chief product officer, SAP Ariba. “Not only is automation a major time saver for our customers, it frees them to focus on more strategic work.”
For more information on SAP Ariba’s contract management solutions and the value they deliver, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.8 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.64 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT