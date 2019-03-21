Goldmoney Inc. Launches New Precious Metal Redemption Portal, Powered by SchiffGold

Latest Stories

Japan DX Pavilion at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more. Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT

Dion Hinchcliffe On-Demand Keynote at DXWorldEXPO New York By Elizabeth White Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e... Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT

Isomorphic Software to Exhibit June at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Pat Romanski Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin... Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT

SUSE to Present Kubernetes at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta... Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

DevOps Data Collection: Measuring and Quantifying DevOps Outcomes By Pat Romanski DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ... Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Microservices Implementation at Scale By Zakia Bouachraoui We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT

CloudBlue to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo... Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT

Leveraging AI for Video Summarization By Yeshim Deniz With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation... Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

CFP Deadline For CloudEXPO Silicon Valley March 31 By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

ServerlessSUMMIT and Kubernetes Faculty at CloudEXPO By Yeshim Deniz As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Cloud-Native: A New Ecosystem for Putting Containers into Production By Yeshim Deniz The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a... Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT

Docker Orchestrations Compared By Sematext Blog Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent. Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128

Puppet to Present at DevOpsSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ... Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT

A Culture of Continuous Improvement in Your Service Org By Elizabeth White Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd... Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT