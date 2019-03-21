Actuant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) today announced results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended February 28, 2019.
“We continued to execute successfully against our strategic plan, as demonstrated by the strong 12% core growth in our IT&S segment despite weather related challenges in the quarter,” said Randy Baker, President and CEO. “The investments we have made in our commercial processes are yielding results, and we believe IT&S is well positioned for continued growth. Additionally, the restructuring actions we took in 2018, along with the decision to focus solely on standard product in our Heavy Lifting product offering, have provided improved profitability in the current fiscal year. EC&S had a solid quarter as well, driven by solid execution of their plan, core sales growth in the Americas and strong profit improvement.”
Mr. Baker continued, “As we plan for our future as a pure-play industrial tool company, we are focused on delivering world class operating margins aligned with our strategy. To further that objective, we are initiating a restructuring program centered on achieving savings both from the integration of the Enerpac and Hydratight businesses and in our corporate structure by better leveraging and consolidating certain global support functions, facilities and spend. We expect to achieve $12-$15 million of annual savings and anticipate completing these actions within 18-24 months. The one-time total cost of these actions is projected to be $15-$20 million. Additionally, during the quarter, we made significant progress toward optimizing our portfolio of businesses with the announcement of our intent to divest the EC&S segment and closing the sale of Precision-Hayes International and Cortland Fibron. We are confident that focusing on growing our high quality and high margin IT&S business and pursuing this sale is the best way to maximize value for Actuant’s shareholders while securing a positive future for EC&S and its talented employees around the world.”
Consolidated Results
(US$ in millions)
|Three Months Ended Feb 28
|Six Months Ended Feb 28
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Sales
|$271.9
|$275.2
|$564.4
|$564.1
|Operating Profit
|$16.4
|$9.8
|$7.0
|$24.5
|Adjusted Op Profit
|$23.3
|$17.1
|$50.8
|$38.4
|Adjusted Op Profit %
|8.6%
|6.2%
|9.0%
|6.8%
|Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$0.04
|$(0.30)
|$(0.24)
|$(0.22)
|Adjusted Earnings per Share
|$0.19
|$0.13
|$0.46
|$0.31
|Net Income (Loss)
|$2.8
|$(18.2)
|$(14.7)
|$(13.0)
|EBITDA
|$23.1
|$19.5
|$21.8
|$44.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$30.1
|$26.8
|$65.6
|$57.9
|EBITDA %
|8.5%
|7.1%
|3.9%
|7.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA %
|11.1%
|9.7%
|11.6%
|10.3%
- Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $271.9 million, slightly lower than the $275.2 million recorded in the comparable prior year quarter. Core sales improved 7% year-over-year, while foreign currency rate changes decreased net sales by 4% and the impact of divestitures (Precision-Hayes International and Cortland Fibron) also reduced net sales by 4%.
-
Fiscal 2019 second quarter net income and EPS were $2.8 million and
$0.04, compared to a net loss of $(18.2) million and EPS of $(0.30),
respectively, in the comparable prior year quarter.
- Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings included impairment and other divestiture charges of $6.9 million ($6.7 million, or $0.11 per share, after tax) related to the Precision-Hayes International, Cortland and EC&S divestitures, along with $2.0 million ($0.04 per share) of charges primarily related to U.S. tax reform.
- Fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings included restructuring charges of $4.3 million ($3.8 million, or $0.06 per share, after tax), impairment and other divestiture charges of $3.0 million ($12.4 million, or $0.21 per share, after tax), $8.4 million ($0.14 per share) related to U.S. tax reform and $1.4 million ($0.02 per share) for equity compensation deferred tax adjustments.
- Excluding impairment, other divestiture and restructuring charges, adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.19, compared to $0.13 in the comparable prior year period (see attached reconciliation of earnings).
- Consolidated net sales for the six months ended February 28, 2019 were $564.4 million, compared to $564.1 in the prior year period. Core sales improved 4% year-over-year while foreign currency rates decreased net sales 3% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased net sales by 1%.
- Fiscal 2019’s first half net loss and EPS were $(14.7) million and $(0.24), respectively, compared to a net loss and EPS of $(13.0) million and $(0.22), respectively, in the comparable prior year period.
Segment Results
Industrial Tools & Services Segment (IT&S)
(US$ in millions)
|Three Months Ended Feb 28
|Six Months Ended Feb 28
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Sales
|$149.5
|$137.0
|$298.2
|$279.0
|Operating Profit
|$26.5
|$19.0
|$52.9
|$39.8
|Adjusted Op Profit (1)
|$26.6
|$20.5
|$52.9
|$42.7
|Adjusted Op Profit % (1)
|17.8%
|15.0%
|17.8%
|15.3%
(1) Excludes minimal restructuring charges in fiscal 2019 compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $2.9 million in the six months ended February 28, 2018.
- Second quarter fiscal 2019 IT&S segment net sales were $149.5 million, 9% higher than the prior year. Core sales increased 12% and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates decreased net sales by 3% year-over-year.
- Solid top line growth in both product and service resulted from the continued strength of our end markets and commercial investments. The Americas and the Middle East each experienced double digit top line growth in product and service, respectively.
- Adjusted operating profit improved as a result of increased sales volume and product margin expansion as well as improved profitability within Heavy Lifting due to our focus on standard product.
Engineered Components & Systems Segment (EC&S)
(US$ in millions)
|Three Months Ended Feb 28
|Six Months Ended Feb 28
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Sales
|$122.4
|$138.2
|$266.3
|$285.1
|Operating Profit (Loss)
|$(1.4)
|$(4.4)
|$(29.7)
|$(0.4)
|Adjusted Op Profit (2)
|$5.5
|$1.2
|$14.1
|$6.3
|Adjusted Op Profit % (2)
|4.5%
|0.9%
|5.3%
|2.2%
(2) The second quarter of fiscal 2019 excludes $6.9 million of impairment and other divestiture charges. The second quarter of 2018 excludes $3.0 million of impairment and other divestiture charges, along with $2.6 million of restructuring charges. The six months ended February 28, 2019 excludes restructuring charges of $0.4 million and impairment and other divestiture charges of $43.3 million. The six months ended February 28, 2018 excludes restructuring charges of $3.7 million and $3.0 million of impairment and other divestiture charges.
- Second quarter fiscal 2019 EC&S segment net sales were $122.4 million, an 11% decrease from the prior year. The divestiture of Precision-Hayes International and Cortland Fibron resulted in a decrease in net sales of $11.8 million (9%) and the strengthening of the US dollar reduced net sales an additional 2%.
- Core sales were flat due to the ramp up of new platform wins and price realization, which were offset by slightly lower volume in on and off-highway vehicle products and reduced demand in the industrial ropes market. China truck demand stabilized in the quarter, as expected.
- Adjusted operating profit margin improved due to pricing and operating efficiencies.
Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes
- Corporate expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $8.8 million, $4.2 million higher than the comparable prior year period, primarily resulting from increased medical, stock compensation and consulting expenses.
- The second quarter effective income tax rate of approximately 26% was in line with expectations but higher than the prior year rate of 14%.
Balance Sheet and Leverage
(US$ in millions)
|Period Ending
|Feb 28, 2019
|Aug 31, 2018
|Feb 28, 2018
|Cash Balance
|$170.4
|$250.5
|$153.6
|Debt Balance
|$485.6
|$532.7
|$547.3
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|2.1
|1.9
|3.0
- Net debt at February 28, 2019 was approximately $315 million (total debt of $486 million less $170 million of cash), which decreased approximately $7 million from the prior quarter and $79 million from second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company paid $40 million of principal against its Term Loan facility during the quarter. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 2.1x at February 28, 2019.
Outlook
Mr. Baker concluded, "We are pleased with the strong results we achieved in the first half of fiscal 2019. Going forward, we expect that our ongoing actions to become a world class tool company along with cost reductions achieved through our restructuring program will enable us to drive growth and top-tier profitability. We are also continuing to invest strategically in new product development, commercial effectiveness and operational excellence to further drive value and profitability. We are confident that our strategies will unlock enhanced shareholder value.”
The Company reaffirms its outlook for fiscal year 2019 and provides the following outlook for third quarter 2019:
- Annual sales: $1.15 to $1.19 billion, with annual core sales growth between 3% and 5%;
- Full year adjusted EPS: between $1.09 and $1.20, which includes an expected tax rate of 20%;
- Full year free cash flow: $80 to $85 million;
- Third quarter sales: $295 to $305 million; and
- Third quarter adjusted EPS: range of $0.40 to $0.45.
All guidance excludes restructuring, impairment and divestiture charges, one-time tax adjustments and the impact of potential future acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases and tariffs.
Conference Call Information
An investor conference call is scheduled for 10am CT today, March 21, 2019. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available on the Actuant company website (www.actuant.com) prior to the start of the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management cautions that these statements are based on current estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of factors, which could cause actual results to differ from these estimates. Among other risks and factors, Actuant’s results are subject to general economic conditions, variation in demand from customers, the impact of geopolitical activity on the economy, continued market acceptance of the Company’s new product introductions, the successful integration of acquisitions, restructuring, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, tax reform, foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate risk. See the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors. Actuant disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Operating Profit, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. This press release includes reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, including in the tables attached to this press release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Actuant’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the factors management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
About Actuant Corporation
Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions; specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.
(tables follow)
|Actuant Corporation
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|February 28,
|August 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|170,388
|$
|250,490
|Accounts receivable, net
|210,174
|187,749
|Inventories, net
|161,646
|156,356
|Assets held for sale
|56,113
|23,573
|Other current assets
|54,863
|42,732
|Total current assets
|653,184
|660,900
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|83,132
|90,220
|Goodwill
|480,208
|512,412
|Other intangible assets, net
|150,035
|181,037
|Other long-term assets
|36,498
|36,769
|Total assets
|$
|1,403,057
|$
|1,481,338
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|122,486
|$
|130,838
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|37,402
|54,508
|Current maturities of debt
|30,000
|30,000
|Income taxes payable
|8,548
|4,091
|Liabilities held for sale
|20,820
|44,225
|Other current liabilities
|58,871
|67,299
|Total current liabilities
|278,127
|330,961
|Long-term debt, net
|455,573
|502,695
|Deferred income taxes
|18,973
|21,933
|Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities
|14,371
|14,869
|Other long-term liabilities
|50,383
|52,168
|Total liabilities
|817,427
|922,626
|Shareholders' equity
|Capital stock
|16,364
|16,285
|Additional paid-in capital
|174,418
|167,448
|Treasury stock
|(617,731
|)
|(617,731
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,152,331
|1,166,955
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(139,752
|)
|(174,245
|)
|Stock held in trust
|(2,989
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Deferred compensation liability
|2,989
|2,450
|Total shareholders' equity
|585,630
|558,712
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,403,057
|$
|1,481,338
|Actuant Corporation
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 28,
|February 28,
|February 28,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|$
|271,907
|$
|275,165
|$
|564,438
|$
|564,120
|Cost of products sold
|174,421
|185,469
|361,944
|373,513
|Gross profit
|97,486
|89,696
|202,494
|190,607
|Selling, administrative and engineering expenses
|70,745
|68,287
|143,936
|142,765
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,441
|5,168
|7,720
|10,299
|Restructuring charges
|60
|3,450
|463
|10,079
|Impairment & divestiture charges
|6,886
|2,987
|43,339
|2,987
|Operating profit
|16,354
|9,804
|7,036
|24,477
|Financing costs, net
|7,153
|7,604
|14,448
|15,118
|Other expense, net
|656
|582
|1,568
|911
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|8,545
|1,618
|(8,980
|)
|8,448
|Income tax expense
|5,792
|19,839
|5,719
|21,443
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|2,753
|$
|(18,221
|)
|$
|(14,699
|)
|$
|(12,995
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Diluted
|0.04
|(0.30
|)
|(0.24
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|61,243
|60,318
|61,137
|60,095
|Diluted
|61,607
|60,318
|61,137
|60,095
|Actuant Corporation
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 28,
|February 28,
|February 28,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|2,753
|$
|(18,221
|)
|$
|(14,699
|)
|$
|(12,995
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect
|6,688
|12,385
|40,524
|12,385
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,451
|10,295
|16,341
|20,385
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,568
|2,872
|7,162
|8,292
|Benefit for deferred income taxes
|(302
|)
|(6,817
|)
|(1,445
|)
|(7,124
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|301
|413
|602
|826
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(67
|)
|87
|63
|200
|Changes in components of working capital and other, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
|Accounts receivable
|(18,760
|)
|(5,394
|)
|(36,436
|)
|(16,872
|)
|Inventories
|(6,973
|)
|(6,805
|)
|(24,797
|)
|(18,433
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|(3,861
|)
|(7,957
|)
|(2,810
|)
|(1,753
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4,423
|)
|2,875
|(9,421
|)
|(9,168
|)
|Income tax accounts
|467
|19,219
|1,531
|17,505
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|104
|2,629
|(16,440
|)
|(9,959
|)
|Other accrued liabilities
|(9,150
|)
|(7,229
|)
|(11,489
|)
|(5,395
|)
|Cash used in operating activities
|(22,204
|)
|(1,648
|)
|(51,314
|)
|(22,106
|)
|Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(8,001
|)
|(4,643
|)
|(15,667
|)
|(12,547
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|41
|81
|52
|113
|Rental asset buyout for Viking divestiture
|-
|-
|-
|(27,718
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs
|36,159
|8,780
|36,159
|8,780
|Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(16,517
|)
|-
|(16,517
|)
|Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|28,199
|(12,299
|)
|20,544
|(47,889
|)
|Financing Activities
|Principal repayments on term loan
|(40,000
|)
|(7,500
|)
|(47,500
|)
|(15,000
|)
|
Stock option exercises & other
|479
|8,074
|1,031
|10,305
|Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,288
|)
|(825
|)
|(1,489
|)
|(1,107
|)
|Cash dividend
|-
|-
|(2,439
|)
|(2,390
|)
|Cash used in financing activities
|(40,809
|)
|(251
|)
|(50,397
|)
|(8,192
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|1,759
|2,743
|1,065
|2,211
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(33,055
|)
|(11,455
|)
|(80,102
|)
|(75,976
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|203,443
|165,050
|250,490
|229,571
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|170,388
|$
|153,595
|$
|170,388
|$
|153,595
|
ACTUANT CORPORATION
|
SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|FISCAL 2018
|FISCAL 2019
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|TOTAL
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|TOTAL
|SALES
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|$
|141,991
|$
|136,986
|$
|158,735
|$
|153,373
|$
|591,085
|$
|148,655
|$
|149,521
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|298,176
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|146,964
|138,179
|158,361
|148,022
|591,526
|143,876
|122,386
|-
|-
|266,262
|TOTAL
|$
|288,955
|$
|275,165
|$
|317,096
|$
|301,395
|$
|1,182,611
|$
|292,531
|$
|271,907
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|564,438
|% SALES GROWTH
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|2
|%
|5
|%
|8
|%
|12
|%
|7
|%
|5
|%
|9
|%
|-
|-
|7
|%
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|16
|%
|7
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|-2
|%
|-11
|%
|-
|-
|-7
|%
|TOTAL
|9
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|9
|%
|8
|%
|1
|%
|-1
|%
|-
|-
|0
|%
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|$
|22,218
|$
|20,510
|$
|32,206
|$
|28,783
|$
|103,718
|$
|26,345
|$
|26,596
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|52,941
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|5,107
|1,177
|9,714
|8,789
|24,787
|8,593
|5,484
|-
|-
|14,077
|CORPORATE / GENERAL
|(6,023
|)
|(4,612
|)
|(8,042
|)
|(5,298
|)
|(23,976
|)
|(7,400
|)
|(8,780
|)
|-
|-
|(16,180
|)
|ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
|$
|21,302
|$
|17,075
|$
|33,878
|$
|32,274
|$
|104,529
|$
|27,538
|$
|23,300
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|50,838
|IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES
|-
|(2,987
|)
|-
|(70,071
|)
|(73,058
|)
|(36,453
|)
|(6,886
|)
|-
|-
|(43,339
|)
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (1)
|(6,629
|)
|(4,284
|)
|(1,186
|)
|(746
|)
|(12,845
|)
|(403
|)
|(60
|)
|-
|-
|(463
|)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|$
|14,673
|$
|9,804
|$
|32,692
|$
|(38,543
|)
|$
|18,626
|$
|(9,318
|)
|$
|16,354
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|7,036
|ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT %
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|15.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|20.3
|%
|18.8
|%
|17.5
|%
|17.7
|%
|17.8
|%
|-
|-
|17.8
|%
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|3.5
|%
|0.9
|%
|6.1
|%
|5.9
|%
|4.2
|%
|6.0
|%
|4.5
|%
|-
|-
|5.3
|%
|ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT %
|7.4
|%
|6.2
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|-
|-
|9.0
|%
|EBITDA
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|$
|25,567
|$
|24,594
|$
|36,394
|$
|32,763
|$
|119,318
|$
|30,038
|$
|30,153
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|60,191
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|11,004
|7,267
|15,093
|15,114
|48,478
|12,841
|8,486
|-
|-
|21,327
|CORPORATE / GENERAL
|(5,508
|)
|(5,073
|)
|(7,113
|)
|(4,672
|)
|(22,366
|)
|(7,362
|)
|(8,544
|)
|-
|-
|(15,907
|)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|31,063
|$
|26,788
|$
|44,374
|$
|43,205
|$
|145,430
|$
|35,517
|$
|30,095
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|65,611
|IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES
|-
|(2,987
|)
|-
|(70,071
|)
|(73,058
|)
|(36,453
|)
|(6,886
|)
|-
|-
|(43,339
|)
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (1)
|(6,629
|)
|(4,284
|)
|(1,186
|)
|(746
|)
|(12,845
|)
|(403
|)
|(60
|)
|-
|-
|(463
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|24,434
|$
|19,517
|$
|43,188
|$
|(27,612
|)
|$
|59,527
|$
|(1,339
|)
|$
|23,149
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|21,809
|ADJUSTED EBITDA %
|INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
|18.0
|%
|18.0
|%
|22.9
|%
|21.4
|%
|20.2
|%
|20.2
|%
|20.2
|%
|-
|-
|20.2
|%
|ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
|7.5
|%
|5.3
|%
|9.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|-
|-
|8.0
|%
|ADJUSTED EBITDA %
|10.8
|%
|9.7
|%
|14.0
|%
|14.3
|%
|12.3
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.1
|%
|-
|-
|11.6
|%
|Note: (1) Approximately $0.8 million of the Q2 fiscal 2018 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. De minimis restructuring charges were also recorded in cost of products sold in Q3 fiscal 2018.
|
ACTUANT CORPORATION
|
SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|FISCAL 2018
|FISCAL 2019
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|TOTAL
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|TOTAL
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS (1)
|NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
|$
|5,226
|$
|(18,221
|)
|$
|29,012
|$
|(37,664
|)
|$
|(21,648
|)
|$
|(17,452
|)
|$
|2,753
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(14,699
|)
|IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|-
|12,385
|-
|62,949
|75,334
|33,836
|6,688
|-
|-
|40,524
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT (1)
|6,254
|3,784
|(249
|)
|(337
|)
|9,452
|300
|(191
|)
|-
|-
|109
|ACCELERATED DEBT ISSUANCES COSTS, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|-
|-
|-
|601
|601
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|-
|9,705
|(4,891
|)
|(1,831
|)
|2,983
|-
|2,258
|-
|-
|2,258
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|$
|11,480
|$
|7,653
|$
|23,872
|$
|23,718
|$
|66,722
|$
|16,684
|$
|11,508
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|28,192
|ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (2)
|NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(0.24
|)
|IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|-
|0.21
|-
|1.03
|1.24
|0.55
|0.11
|-
|-
|0.66
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT (1)
|0.10
|0.06
|-
|(0.01
|)
|0.15
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACCELERATED DEBT ISSUANCES COSTS, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|-
|0.16
|(0.09
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.05
|-
|0.04
|-
|-
|0.04
|ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.19
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.46
|ADJUSTED EBITDA (3)
|NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
|$
|5,226
|$
|(18,221
|)
|$
|29,012
|$
|(37,664
|)
|$
|(21,648
|)
|$
|(17,452
|)
|$
|2,753
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(14,699
|)
|FINANCING COSTS, NET
|7,514
|7,604
|7,756
|8,617
|31,491
|7,295
|7,153
|-
|-
|14,448
|INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|1,604
|19,839
|(3,995
|)
|(8,472
|)
|8,976
|(72
|)
|5,792
|-
|-
|5,719
|DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION
|10,090
|10,295
|10,415
|9,907
|40,708
|8,890
|7,451
|-
|-
|16,341
|EBITDA
|$
|24,434
|$
|19,517
|$
|43,188
|$
|(27,612
|)
|$
|59,527
|$
|(1,339
|)
|$
|23,149
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|21,809
|IMPAIRMENT & OTHER DIVESTITURE CHARGES
|-
|2,987
|-
|70,071
|73,058
|36,453
|6,886
|-
|-
|43,339
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES
|6,629
|4,284
|1,186
|746
|12,845
|403
|60
|-
|-
|463
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|$
|31,063
|$
|26,788
|$
|44,374
|$
|43,205
|$
|145,430
|$
|35,517
|$
|30,095
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|65,611
|FOOTNOTES
|NOTE:
|The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total due to rounding.
|(1)
|Approximately $0.8 million of Q2 fiscal 2018 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. De minimis restructuring charges were also recorded in cost of products sold in Q3 fiscal 2018.
|(2)
|Adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Actuant companies. The total of the individual components may not equal due to rounding.
|(3)
|EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. Actuant has presented EBITDA because it regularly reviews this performance measure. In addition, EBITDA is used by many of our investors and lenders, and is presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.
|ACTUANT CORPORATION
|SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
|(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
|Q3 FISCAL 2019
|FISCAL 2019
|LOW
|HIGH
|LOW
|HIGH
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE
|GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.20
|
IMPAIRMENT & OTHER DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.20
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|105
|$
|115
|CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|(25
|)
|(30
|)
|OTHER
|-
|-
|FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE
|$
|80
|$
|85
|FOOTNOTES
|NOTE:
|Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005146/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT