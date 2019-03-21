Airgain Introduces Family of High Performance 5G Antenna Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its new family of 5G antenna solutions designed to enable customers to easily add support for new 5G NR (Next Generation Radio) bands and deliver maximum performance with a range of form factors that fit their needs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005199/en/
Airgain's new family of 5G antenna solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new sub-6GHz (FGR1) NR antennas leverage and build upon Airgain’s extensive experience in development of sophisticated multi-resonant, multi-band antenna design, providing ultra-wide-band performance out of a single antenna. These new products enable customers to swiftly add 5G support to their small cells, gateways, access points, and end user devices using a single antenna solution.
“The new 5G bands hold the promise of enabling much faster connections for equipment. However, they are incompatible with existing antennas, which means customers face the challenge of how they can swiftly and cost-effectively provide access to the new capabilities,” said Kevin Thill, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Airgain. “Our new family of 5G antenna solutions gives customers a range of options for how they can add 5G support to their equipment, enabling them to choose the right antenna to match their equipment form factor and use case and get their solutions to market quickly.”
Airgain’s new 5G NR antenna family features four new designs to match the needs of a range of equipment use cases:
-
Embedded Global Broadband Antenna
- A single feed antenna structure that covers all 5G NR Sub-6GHz FR1 and 4G LTE Bands from 600MHz to 6GHz. A true global antenna that helps ensure customers won’t have any issues with coverage – they can cover all the spectrum with a single antenna. Suitable for a range of use cases including fixed wireless gateway or cellular connected devices.
-
Embedded Q-Series CBRS Antenna
- From Airgain’s leading Profile Embedded Q-Series Antenna family, a single feed antenna providing CBRS + C-band coverage from 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz in a very compact 27.0 x 9.0 x 0.5mm form factor. Incorporating Airgain’s new ‘Double Infinite Balun’ balanced antenna design, this antenna is designed to provide optimal performance in ‘noisy’ device enclosures, providing built in noise rejection, improving overall RF system performance. Suitable for a range of use cases including fixed wireless gateway or cellular connected devices.
-
External CBRS and C-Band High Performing Omni Dipole Antenna
- Add-on 5G NR external antenna series with high performance low and high gain design to support both indoor and outdoor applications – enables small cell or indoor/outdoor customer premise equipment (CPE) solutions.
-
CBRS and C-Band High Gain Panel Array Reference Antenna
- Customizable add-on 5G NR high gain antenna solution that offers flexible design options for embedded integrated or standalone applications. Multiple gain and beamwidth options for indoor or outdoor CPE solutions.
The new 5G NR antennas are available immediately. Contact Airgain at [email protected] for more information about new technology offerings.
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance features of our new family of 5G antenna solutions and their ability to easily add support for new 5G devices, deliver maximum performance in a range of from factors and use cases, and enable customers to get their solutions to market quickly. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005199/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT