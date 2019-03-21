MoviePass Films' Movies Receive 42 Award Nominations – Winning 16

|By Business Wire
|
March 21, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
MoviePass Films today recaps the awards the company’s films have been awarded and nominated for in 2018. Border, American Animals, In Search of Greatness, and Monsters & Men have collectively won 16 awards and received 42 nominations. These accolades highlight MoviePass Films’ dedication to investing in groundbreaking independent films that resonate with moviegoers around the world and we believe points to future success for the company.
BORDER – Starring Eva Melander, Ero Milonoff, and Jörgen Thorsson
WINS:
2018 Cannes Film Festival - Top Prize, Un Certain Regard
European Film Awards - European Visual Effects Supervisor
2018 Hamptons Film Festival - Special Jury Prize for Acting
2018 Los Angeles Film Festival - World Fiction Award - Winner
2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival - Directors to Watch - Winner
2018 Norwegian International Film Festival - Film Critics Award Winner
2018 Munich Film Festival - CineVision Award - Winner
2018 Jerusalem Film Festival - Gabriel Sherover Foundation Award - Winner
2018 Cork International Film Festival - Spirit of the Festival Award - Winner
NOMINATIONS:
Academy Awards “The Oscars” - Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
European Film Awards - Best European Film
European Film Awards - European Actress
European Film Awards - European Director
European Film Awards - European Screenwriter
Chicago International Film Festival - Best Feature
Denver International Film Festival - Best Feature Film
Hamptons International Film Festival - Narrative Feature
Houston Film Critics Society Awards - Best Foreign Language Film
Palm Springs International Film Festival - Best Foreign Language Film
Bodil Awards - Best Non-American Film
Jerusalem Film Festival - Best International Film
Thessaloniki Film Festival - Audience Award
Valladolid International Film Festival - Best Film
Vasteras Film Festival - Audience Award of the Year
AMERICAN ANIMALS – Starring Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Barry Keoghan and Jared Abrahamson
WINS:
British Independent Film Awards - Best Editing
British Independent Film Awards - Best Debut Screenwriter
Cinema Eye Honors Awards - Heterodox Award
2018 Deauville Film Festival - Jury Prize
2018 Montclair Film Festival - Junior Jury
2018 Crested Butte Film Festival - Audience Choice Award
NOMINATIONS:
Independent Spirit Awards - Best Editing
British Independent Film Awards - Best British Independent Film
British Independent Film Awards - Best Director
British Independent Film Awards - Best Screenplay
British Independent Film Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Barry Keoghan)
British Independent Film Awards - Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters)
British Independent Film Awards - Best Casting
British Independent Film Awards - Best Cinematography
British Independent Film Awards - Best Music
British Independent Film Awards - Best Sound
London Critics Circle Film Awards - ALFS Award
2018 SxSW Film Festival - Audience Award
2018 Sundance Film Festival - Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic
2018 Bergen International Film Festival - Cinema Extraordinaire
2018 Cleveland International Film Festival - New Direction Competition
2018 Deauville Film Festival - Grand Special Prize
2018 Haifa International Film Festival - Carmel Award, Best International Film
MONSTERS AND MEN – Starring Golden Globe Nominee John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
WINS:
2018 Sundance Film Festival - Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature
NOMINATIONS:
2019 Independent Spirit Awards - Best Supporting Male
2018 Sundance Film Festival - Grand Jury Prize
2018 Toronto International Film Festival - Special Presentations / People's Choice Award
2018 Deauville Film Festival - Grand Special Prize
2018 Zurich Film Festival - Golden Eye - Best International Feature
2019 Black Reel Awards - Outstanding Independent Feature
2019 Black Reel Awards - Outstanding Emerging Director
2019 Black Reel Awards - Outstanding First Screenplay
IN SEARCH OF GREATNESS – Starring Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice, and Pelé
NOMINATIONS:
2019 Writers Guild of America, USA – Best Documentary Screenplay
2018 Chicago International Film Festival – Best Documentary
“We are honored to see these unique and inspiring films reach audiences worldwide. It is humbling to see such immense admiration for our films being reflected through these awards and nominations,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Chairman of the Board of MoviePass Films LLC. “MoviePass Films allows us to expand our footprint in the movie ecosystem, and we are energized about the accomplishments this young company has made in a short amount of time. We are motivated to continue to build our slate with great and amazing award-winning films,” concluded Mr. Farnsworth.
About MoviePass Films:
MoviePass Films LLC (“MoviePass Films”) is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and distributors by collaborating with creatives, co-acquiring equity stakes in films and offering them enhanced performance in the theatrical window. A joint venture of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., and Emmett Furla Oasis (EFO) Films, MoviePass Films focuses on studio-driven content and new film production for theatrical release, MoviePass Inc. subscribers and other distribution channels, with the goal of democratizing the film production experience by bridging the gap between moviegoers and film industry endeavors.
About Emmett Furla Oasis Films:
Emmett Furla Oasis Films initially was founded in 1998 and was a combination of Emmett’s extensive entertainment industry experience and Furla’s business expertise. In 2013 a collaboration was finalized with Oasis Ventures Entertainment. The success to date has been rooted in the company’s ability to facilitate relationships between top creative talent (including actors, writers, and directors) and companies who produce, finance, and distribute motion pictures. To date, more than 80 films have been produced which include The Amityville Horror, Rambo, 16 Blocks, End of Watch, Broken City, The Frozen Ground, Escape Plan, 2 Guns and Lone Survivor.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains “forward-looking statements” about Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios”) and MoviePass Inc. (collectively, the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected success of films produced by MoviePass Films. Statements regarding future events are based on the Company’s current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions. Although management of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”) and MoviePass Films (collectively, the “Company”) believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Some, but not all, of these risks include, among other things: the Company’s capital requirements and whether or not it will be able to raise capital as needed; whether the MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan and business model will be successful; the Company’s ability to successfully develop the interconnected business model of MoviePass, Moviefone, and MoviePass Films; the ability to retain MoviePass’ existing subscribers and market and sell MoviePass’ services to new subscribers following changes in the subscription plan and business model; the inability of MoviePass, MoviePass Films and Moviefone to compete effectively in the marketplace for film content and moviegoing; the Company’s ability to fulfill its payment obligations to MoviePass’ merchant processors in a timely manner to prevent MoviePass service interruptions; changes in local, state or federal regulations that may adversely affect the Company’s business; consumer acceptance of the MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan; the success of cost-reduction and subscription revenue increase measures; the risk that increased monthly usage by MoviePass’ subscribers may cause MoviePass to incur losses and negative cash flow; risk of attempts at unauthorized or improper use of MoviePass’ services succeeding despite the Company’s innovations to combat violations of the MoviePass Terms of Use; the Company’s inability to maintain or rebuild the value of the MoviePass brand; and the risk factors described in Helios’ Risk factors and other material information concerning Helios and MoviePass Films are described in Helios’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (as amended), in Helios’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other Helios filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the Company’s current expectations and the Company does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
