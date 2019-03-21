HSBC Bank Announces New Financial Wellness Offerings

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced the launch of new financial wellness offerings to benefit individuals, corporate partners and community organizations.

The bank launched the HSBC Financial Wellness Center powered by EVERFI, a leading education technology company. This interactive online platform features a series of engaging modules focused on financial literacy topics such as buying a home, planning for higher education and building credit.1 The platform is available to anyone who is interested in advancing their own financial literacy, whether clients of the bank or not. HSBC’s corporate partners can also take advantage of the platform by making it available to their employees.

“Everyone has unique circumstances and challenges when it comes to managing personal finances. Our goal is to provide people with the tools they need to make informed choices,” said Michael Rogan, Head of Corporate and Strategic Partnerships, HSBC USA. “Empowering people and transforming communities through financial literacy is the foundation of what we do. Whether you’re an expat navigating the complexities of moving abroad, a family facing the challenges of paying for college or a corporate employee looking to arm yourself with knowledge, HSBC is proud to offer resources for people at all stages of life.”

In addition to the online platform, HSBC launched “Your Money Counts,” an in-person program in partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national non-profit organization focused on improving financial health. Through the program, bank employees across the US, regardless of background or position, hold financial education workshops for individuals and families through HSBC’s non-profit partners and other community groups. To date, nearly 200 HSBC employees have already been trained to deliver the program, which will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and tailored to audiences ranging from high school students to senior citizens. “Your Money Counts” assets will be available online through the new HSBC Financial Wellness Center and workshop attendees will be able to contact GreenPath for further one-on-one support.

For more information about HSBC’s financial wellness offerings, visit www.us.hsbc.com/financialwellness.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. provides investment products and services and is an affiliate of HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC). HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc. provides insurance products and services and is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through an innovative platform with scalable digital learning including topics like Financial Education, Digital Citizenship, STEM Career Readiness, Diversity and Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Social and Emotional Learning, Character Education, and Health and Wellness. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 25 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors, including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 3,500 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com.

About GreenPath

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath assists clients with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention, student loans and bankruptcy needs. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath has nearly 500 employees and operates in 58 offices across 22 states. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit greenpath.org.

1 HSBC offers the Modules for educational purposes only and they should not be considered professional or investment advice. While HSBC is pleased to offer the Modules as an educational service to our customers, HSBC does not guarantee, warrant or recommend the opinion or advice or the product and/or services offered or mentioned in these Modules. Any opinions, judgments, advice, statements, services, offers or other information presented within a Module are those of a third party and not HSBC. For a comprehensive review of your personal finances, always consult with a tax or legal advisor. Neither HSBC, nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice.

For your convenience, HSBC may establish links within these Modules to one or more other websites or blog posts independently operated by third parties. HSBC has no control, oversight or responsibility over any such other websites or contents therein. The existence of any such links shall not constitute a warranty or an endorsement by HSBC of such website, the contents of the websites or the operators of the websites. You access them entirely at your own risk.

