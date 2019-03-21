HSBC Bank Announces New Financial Wellness Offerings

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 21, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced the launch of new financial wellness offerings to benefit individuals, corporate partners and community organizations.
The bank launched the HSBC Financial Wellness Center powered by EVERFI, a leading education technology company. This interactive online platform features a series of engaging modules focused on financial literacy topics such as buying a home, planning for higher education and building credit.1 The platform is available to anyone who is interested in advancing their own financial literacy, whether clients of the bank or not. HSBC’s corporate partners can also take advantage of the platform by making it available to their employees.
“Everyone has unique circumstances and challenges when it comes to managing personal finances. Our goal is to provide people with the tools they need to make informed choices,” said Michael Rogan, Head of Corporate and Strategic Partnerships, HSBC USA. “Empowering people and transforming communities through financial literacy is the foundation of what we do. Whether you’re an expat navigating the complexities of moving abroad, a family facing the challenges of paying for college or a corporate employee looking to arm yourself with knowledge, HSBC is proud to offer resources for people at all stages of life.”
In addition to the online platform, HSBC launched “Your Money Counts,” an in-person program in partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national non-profit organization focused on improving financial health. Through the program, bank employees across the US, regardless of background or position, hold financial education workshops for individuals and families through HSBC’s non-profit partners and other community groups. To date, nearly 200 HSBC employees have already been trained to deliver the program, which will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and tailored to audiences ranging from high school students to senior citizens. “Your Money Counts” assets will be available online through the new HSBC Financial Wellness Center and workshop attendees will be able to contact GreenPath for further one-on-one support.
For more information about HSBC’s financial wellness offerings, visit www.us.hsbc.com/financialwellness.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. provides investment products and services and is an affiliate of HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC). HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc. provides insurance products and services and is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Bank USA, N.A.
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.
About EVERFI
EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through an innovative platform with scalable digital learning including topics like Financial Education, Digital Citizenship, STEM Career Readiness, Diversity and Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Social and Emotional Learning, Character Education, and Health and Wellness. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 25 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors, including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 3,500 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com.
About GreenPath
GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath assists clients with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention, student loans and bankruptcy needs. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath has nearly 500 employees and operates in 58 offices across 22 states. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit greenpath.org.
1 HSBC offers the Modules for educational purposes only and they should not be considered professional or investment advice. While HSBC is pleased to offer the Modules as an educational service to our customers, HSBC does not guarantee, warrant or recommend the opinion or advice or the product and/or services offered or mentioned in these Modules. Any opinions, judgments, advice, statements, services, offers or other information presented within a Module are those of a third party and not HSBC. For a comprehensive review of your personal finances, always consult with a tax or legal advisor. Neither HSBC, nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice.
For your convenience, HSBC may establish links within these Modules to one or more other websites or blog posts independently operated by third parties. HSBC has no control, oversight or responsibility over any such other websites or contents therein. The existence of any such links shall not constitute a warranty or an endorsement by HSBC of such website, the contents of the websites or the operators of the websites. You access them entirely at your own risk.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005390/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 22, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 22, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
DevOps is a world surrounded by information, starting from a single commit and ending in roll out to production. In this talk, I'll introduce you to the world of Taboola DevOps data collection, to better understand what goes on under the hood. The system we've developed in-house helps us collect and analyse the entire DevOps process from the very first commit all the way to production. It provides us a full clear view with a drill-down toolset that helps keep us away from the dark side. ...
Mar. 21, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
We at Capgemini have developed a cloud-native PaaS Solution called "Apollo". Apollo is built on top of following open source components. - Apache Mesos for cluster management, scheduling & resource isolation - Marathon or Kubernetes for Container orchestration - Docker for application container runtime, - Consul for service discovery via DNS - Weave for networking of Docker Containers - Traefik for application container load balancing
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
With digital video content creation going viral and assuming the bulk of Internet traffic, how can the deluge of video content be analyzed effectively to derive insights and ROI? After all, video is not only huge in size, but it is complex given various visual, audio and temporal elements. Video summarization (a mechanism for generating a short video summary via key frame analysis or video skimming) has become a popular research topic industry-wide and across academia. Video thumbnail generation...
Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 21, 2019 08:45 PM EDT
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 21, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Even if your IT and support staff are well versed in agility and cloud technologies, it can be an uphill battle to establish a DevOps style culture - one where continuous improvement of both products and service delivery is expected and respected and all departments work together throughout a client or service engagement. As a service-oriented provider of cloud and data center technology, Green House Data sought to create more of a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, from our helpd...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
When Enterprises started adopting Hadoop-based Big Data environments over the last ten years, they were mainly on-premise deployments. Organizations would spin up and manage large Hadoop clusters, where they would funnel exabytes or petabytes of unstructured data.However, over the last few years the economics of maintaining this enormous infrastructure compared with the elastic scalability of viable cloud options has changed this equation. The growth of cloud storage, cloud-managed big data e...
Mar. 21, 2019 05:00 PM EDT