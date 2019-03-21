Green Technology Industry Almanac, 2019: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies -- Water Conservation Technologies to Enjoy Tremendous Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 21, 2019 11:53 AM EDT
The "Green Technology Industry Almanac 2019: Green Technology Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research lists the top 300 companies in Green Tech and names the top trends changing the industry for the mid-term.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis, and developments at innovative firms. You will gain vital insights that can help you shape your own strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features
- Industry trends analysis, market data and competitive intelligence
- Market forecasts and Industry Statistics
- Industry Associations and Professional Societies List
- In-Depth Profiles of hundreds of leading companies
- Industry Glossary
Statistical Tables Provided: 27
Companies Profiled: 278
Key Questions Answered
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
How to Use This Book
Chapter 1: An Analysis of Major Trends and Technologies Affecting the Green Technology Industry
- Introduction to the Green Technology Industry
- Demand for Green Technologies and Conservation Practices Evolves, Fueling Investment and New Product Development
- Water Conservation Technologies to Enjoy Tremendous Growth/China Targets Desalination
- Garbage Recycling Flourishes/Plasma Arc Gasification Technology Looks Promising
- Food Waste on the Rise/Recycling Efforts Underway
- Biomass, Waste-to-Energy, Waste Methane and Biofuels from Algae
- Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Increase Efficiency/The Internet of Things (IoT) Boosts Potential
- Packaging Technology Improves/Wal-Mart and Coca-Cola Boost Packaging Sustainability
- Lower Energy Intensity Is a Prime Focus in China/U.S. Achieves Dramatic Energy Intensity Reductions
- Interest in Geoengineering Grows
- Environmentalists Campaign for a Greener Chemical Industry
- Homes and Commercial Buildings Seek Green Certification
- The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Major Research and Advancements in Lithium Batteries/Tesla and Panasonic Operate the Gigafactory
- Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continues/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market
- Fuel Efficiency Continues to Improve/ Trump Administration Expected to Delay Increases in MPG Standards
- Car Sharing Programs Like Zipcar and Autolib, AKA Mobility Services, Proliferate
- Electric Cars and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) to See Massive New Investments by Auto Makers
- Smart Electric Grid Technologies Are Adopted
- The Energy Industry Invests in Storage Battery Technologies with an Eye on Distributed Power and Renewables
- Superconductivity Provides Advanced Electricity Distribution Technology
- Electric Utilities Adopt Coal Emissions Scrubbers While the Industry Tests Carbon Capture and Clean Coal Technologies
- Bio-plastics Become a Reality/Plastic Packaging Made from Corn and Soy
- New Display Technologies with PLEDs
- Apparel Manufacturing Goes Green
- Precision Agriculture Technologies (AgTech), Farm Robotics, GPS and Irrigation Market Grows Worldwide/Hi-Tech Greenhouses
Chapter 2: Green Technology Industry Statistical Tables & Charts
- GreenTech Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Alternative Energy Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Green Technology Industry Revenues: 2018
- Energy Production by Renewable Energy, U.S.: Selected Years, 1955-2017
- Net Electrical Power Generation From Renewable Energy Sources, U.S.: 2000- November 2018
- Total Renewable Electricity Net Generation by Source & State, U.S.: 2017
- Share of Electricity Generation by Energy Source, U.S.: Projections, 2016-2050
- Estimated Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for New Electricity Generation by Energy Source
- U.S. Renewable Energy Consumption by Energy Source, 2011 vs. 2017
- Renewable Energy Consumption by Source, U.S.: Selected Years, 1960-2017
- Renewable Energy Consumption in the Residential, Commercial & Industrial Sectors, U.S.: 2011-2017
- Renewable Energy Consumption in the Transportation & Electric Power Sectors, U.S.: 2011-2017
- Fuel Ethanol Production & Consumption, U.S.: 1981- August 2018
- Biodiesel Production & Consumption, U.S.: 2001- August 2018
- Light Bulb Comparison
- Global Area of Biotech Crops by Country: 2017
- Federal R&D Funding by Character of Work and Facilities and Equipment, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Federal R&D Budget & Distribution by Agency, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- U.S. Department of Energy Funding for Science & Energy Programs: 2017-2019
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Energy, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Basic Research, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Transportation, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Agriculture, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2017-2019
- Federal Funding for Research, by Agency & Field of Science & Engineering, U.S.: Fiscal Year 2017
- Major Patenting U.S. Universities: 2016
Chapter 3: Important Green Technology Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites
Chapter 4: Company Profiles of The Green Technology 250:
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Green Technology 250
- Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names, and Selected Affiliations
- A Short Green Technology Industry Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- ABB Ltd
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Alstom SA
- Ameresco Inc
- American Superconductor Corporation
- Amyris Inc
- Applied Materials Inc
- Arotech Corporation
- Avalon Holdings Corporation
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
- Badger Meter Inc
- Ballard Power Systems Inc
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Beacon Power LLC
- BYD Company Limited
- Cabot Corporation
- Canadian Solar Inc
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Casella Waste Systems Inc
- Celanese Corporation
- Chevron Corporation
- China Sunergy Co Ltd
- CITIC Envirotech Ltd
- Clariant International Ltd
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp
- Clean Harbors Inc
- Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SABESP)
- Conergy
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- Cree Inc
- DowDupont Inc
- EMCORE Corporation
- Enel SpA
- Energy Recovery Inc
- Exide Technologies
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil)
- First Solar Inc
- FuelCell Energy Inc
- General Electric Company (GE)
- General Motors Company (GM)
- Gintech Energy Corporation
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd
- Hitachi Limited
- Huntsman Corporation
- Hydrogenics Corporation
- Hyflux Ltd
- and many more...
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qt38rw/green_technology?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005529/en/
