NEC Display Solutions Announces New 55” Professional UHD Displays

|By Business Wire
|
|March 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial LCD displays and projectors, today announced the V554Q, a large-format 4K UHD display packed with commercial-grade features and a slim new design to blend into any environment. Like other new models in the C & V Series, the V554Q features an industry-best anti-reflective high haze coating, full external control and network capabilities through LAN, and SpectraView Engine Technology, which allows for complete color control.
“We’ve listened to our customers in designing the V554Q to be the best 55-inch display tailored for commercial and corporate signage needs,” said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “The V554Q has best-in-class, high-haze anti-glare coating, updated connectivity, and both landscape and portrait orientation support to seamlessly fit any digital signage environment.”
With a 4K UHD display featuring an ample 500 cd/m2 of brightness, the V554Q is ideal for corporate signage, transportation, and retail-based applications that have high ambient light and the need for high resolution because of closer average viewing distances. Thanks to the V554Q’s SpectraView Engine, NEC’s proprietary color management and stabilization system that provides complete color control and uniformity correction, the display is also perfect for color-critical applications such as medical offices and broadcast.
“The V554Q features the most sought-after features in digital signage at an attractive price point combined with a sleek, modern design,” Hardy said. “We’ve included commercial-grade features inside and out, such as full-metal chassis and integrated temperature sensors and cooling fans that lower the internal temperature without sacrificing screen quality.”
The V554Q also includes an OPS and SOC Powered by Raspberry Pi option slot for modular expansion capabilities. This allows customers to seamlessly integrate modular components to create the solution that they need. In addition, the V554Q is compatible with NEC Display’s NaViSet Administrator 2 software, which enables customers to control, monitor, and manage multiple displays and projector settings in an all-in-one support system. NaViSet features unified control, asset management, and reporting in an intuitive graphical user interface.
Additional key features include:
- IPS panel technology with 3840 x 2160 native resolution
- 24/7 runtimes
- Advanced connectivity, including three HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2 connections, plus one DisplayPort out powers a 60 Hz signal for UHD performance via a single cable
- Wake On Input-Signal with custom input detect functionality
- IR and button lock functionality
- Full scheduler functionality, including holiday mode
- Full metal chassis and convenient carrying handles for easier installation
The V554Q can be ordered through sellers immediately. For a hands-on demonstration of the V554Q, visit NEC Display at booth #2300 of the Digital Signage Expo, taking place in Las Vegas March 26-29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional information and specs, please contact your NEC Display sales representative or visit www.necdisplay.com.
