Aerohive® Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for HiveManager™ Cloud Platform

March 21, 2019
Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, announced today that it is the first major cloud-managed networking vendor to attain ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Aerohive takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients’ information seriously. Therefore, Aerohive is now a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose ISMS, designed to ensure a secure information processing environment for employees, customers, and partners, has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO).
“ISO 27001:2013 certification of Aerohive’s cloud platform differentiates us once again, as it confirms our commitment to security and the strength and effectiveness of the processes and measures we have put in place to ensure a secure and safe networking experience for our enterprise customers,” said David Flynn, chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. “This is in marked contrast with our leading competitors who use marketing sleight-of-hand, highlighting that they use ISO 27001 certified data centers, even though their cloud management platforms are not actually ISO 27001 certified.”
ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Aerohive’s certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process. ISO 27001:2013 defines a process for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving Information Security Management Systems in an organization. It also defines security controls covering personnel, physical security, logical security, security systems and business continuity. Accredited auditors perform assessment of the organization’s ISMS to confirm compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 requirements before a certificate can be issued.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
“Aerohive” and “HiveManager” are registered trademarks and “Aerohive Networks” is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
